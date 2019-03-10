Protesters Take To Belgrade Streets For 14th Antigovernment March

Critics of the Serbian government marched in Belgrade on March 9 for a 14th Saturday in a row. Every weekend, thousands of protesters have called for the resignation of President Aleksandar Vucic and other leading officials. A main target of the protests is the building of Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster, RTS, which the demonstrators accuse of pro-government bias. The marches were initially held in condemnation of a November 2018 assault on Serbian Left opposition party leader Borko Stefanovic.