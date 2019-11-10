Protesters Urge Serbians To Send Questions To President

Thousands of Serbs joined the latest of nearly a year of weekly antigovernment marches in the capital, Belgrade, on November 9. The protesters gathered questions they said the public wanted to ask Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. They also stuck papers with some of the questions at the entrance of Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster, RTS, accused by the protesters of siding with the government. It was the 49th such Saturday protest since December in reaction to an assault on opposition politician Borko Stefanovic.