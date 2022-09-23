Protests Erupt Around The World Following Death Of Mahsa Amini While In Custody In Iran

Demonstrators in Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Canada, and the United States rallied in solidarity with protesters in Iran who have filled the streets over the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in police custody on September 16.

Iran's morality police had arrested Amini on September 13 for not following laws that require women to wear hijabs, to which some global demonstrators have reacted by demanding justice and cutting their hair at rallies in Istanbul, Berlin, and beyond.

Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later. The police deny Amini was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack. The top medical official in the southern province of Hormozgan said the most likely cause of her death was a blow to the head.