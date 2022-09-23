Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Protests Erupt Around The World Following Death Of Mahsa Amini While In Custody In Iran

Demonstrators in Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Canada, and the United States rallied in solidarity with protesters in Iran who have filled the streets over the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in police custody on September 16.

Iran's morality police had arrested Amini on September 13 for not following laws that require women to wear hijabs, to which some global demonstrators have reacted by demanding justice and cutting their hair at rallies in Istanbul, Berlin, and beyond.

Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later. The police deny Amini was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack. The top medical official in the southern province of Hormozgan said the most likely cause of her death was a blow to the head.

An Iranian woman living in Turkey protested outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul on September 21.
1 An Iranian woman living in Turkey protested outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul on September 21.
Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her hair during the Istanbul protest.
2 Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her hair during the Istanbul protest.
A woman cradles her daughter at a candlelit vigil protesting the death of Amini outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on September 22.
3 A woman cradles her daughter at a candlelit vigil protesting the death of Amini outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on September 22.
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during an Amini protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Athens on September 22.
4 Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during an Amini protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Athens on September 22.
Demonstrators call for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to resign in New York City on September 22.
5 Demonstrators call for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to resign in New York City on September 22.
Activists from the women&#39;s rights group FEMEN protest the death of Amini outside the Iranian Embassy in Madrid on September 23.
6 Activists from the women's rights group FEMEN protest the death of Amini outside the Iranian Embassy in Madrid on September 23.
Women march behind Amini&#39;s image before a sit-in at Martyrs&#39; Square in Beirut, Lebanon on September 21.
7 Women march behind Amini's image before a sit-in at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon on September 21.
Demonstrators cut their hair in solidarity with women in Iran in Berlin on September 19.
8 Demonstrators cut their hair in solidarity with women in Iran in Berlin on September 19.
A woman cut her hair in solidarity near Bologna, Italy, as shown in this montage of still images taken from a social media video.
9 A woman cut her hair in solidarity near Bologna, Italy, as shown in this montage of still images taken from a social media video.
Demonstrators gathered in Toronto, Canada, on September 19, recorded in this screen grab from social media.
10 Demonstrators gathered in Toronto, Canada, on September 19, recorded in this screen grab from social media.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG