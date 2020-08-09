Accessibility links

Iran

Province In Western Iran Struck By 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake

Reports from Iranian state television say a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the province of Kermanshah in western Iran on August 9.

The reports say the earthquake was centered in the county of Gilan-e Gharb in the Kermanshah Province.

There were no immediate details about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Iranian state television

