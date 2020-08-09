Reports from Iranian state television say a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the province of Kermanshah in western Iran on August 9.
The reports say the earthquake was centered in the county of Gilan-e Gharb in the Kermanshah Province.
There were no immediate details about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.
Province In Western Iran Struck By 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake
