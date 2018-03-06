Putin Adviser Says West May Try To Disconnect Russia From Global Internet

Russia is prepared if the West tries to punish it by disconnecting it from the global Internet, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin has said.

"Yes, you can just push a button and turn a country into an outcast," German Klimenko, Putin's Internet adviser, said in an interview with state-controlled NTV on March 5. "Technically, we are ready for any action."

Russia has been accused of cyberattacks and conducting cyberoperations in multiple nations. The United States established a special counsel last year to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election primarily through a disinformation campaign on social-media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Russia has already been hit by a slew of U.S. sanctions and is braced for more. U.S. leaders have not openly discussed the possibility of retaliating against Russian cyberintrusions by cutting the nation off from the Internet entirely, although they have suggested they might at some point respond in kind to Russian cyberwarfare.

Klimenko has warned in the past that Western countries could try to lock Russia out of the Internet altogether, and that Moscow must be prepared.

He told NTV that Russia is ready because Russian officials already have established a special Russian segment of the Internet that is behind a firewall, and Russia has its own search engines, social networks, and advertising.

Klimenko said a cut-off from the global Internet might cause some initial difficulties because some Russian firms probably still store information abroad despite a law obliging them to keep data in Russia. But otherwise Russia should be fine, he said.

"Even if they declare such a war on us, there is no evidence we wouldn't be able to live well and normally," Klimenko told NTV.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax

