Report: Kazakh Citizen Convicted Of Plotting To Kill Putin Seeks Clemency

A Kazakh citizen who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Russia after being convicted of plotting to kill President Vladimir Putin has reportedly asked for clemency.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted Ilya Pyanzin's wife, Marina, as saying that her husband had officially asked Putin to forgive him and order his release.

Pyanzin was arrested in the Ukrainian city of Odesa in 2012 after he was injured in the apparently accidental explosion of a handmade bomb that killed his associate. His detention led to the arrest of the suspected mastermind of the alleged plot, ethnic Chechen Adam Osmayev.

Pyanzin was extradited to Russia and sentenced in September 2013.

In November 2014, after Russia's seizure of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine severely damaged relations between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities dropped the attempted assassination charge against Osmayev and sentenced him to time served in pretrial detention after convicting him of other crimes.

Osmayev was shot and injured in Kyiv on June 1 by an assailant who posed as a journalist.

Based on reporting by Kommersant

