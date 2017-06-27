Accessibility links

Ukraine

Ukrainian Serviceman Killed In Kyiv Car Blast, Officials Say

The scene of the explosion

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says an acting member of the country’s armed forces has died in a car explosion in the capital, Kyiv, in what it said is being investigated as a "terrorist attack."

Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said the victim of the blast was born in 1978.

Police said officers had received a message saying a Mercedes had exploded at a crossroads in the Solomyansky district, killing a man inside the car.

The Ukrainska Pravda newspaper identified the man as Maksim Shapoval, a special forces commander at the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

Based on reporting by Interfax and Ukrainska Pravda
