Ukrainian Serviceman Killed In Kyiv Car Blast, Officials Say

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says an acting member of the country’s armed forces has died in a car explosion in the capital, Kyiv, in what it said is being investigated as a "terrorist attack."

Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said the victim of the blast was born in 1978.

Police said officers had received a message saying a Mercedes had exploded at a crossroads in the Solomyansky district, killing a man inside the car.

The Ukrainska Pravda newspaper identified the man as Maksim Shapoval, a special forces commander at the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

Based on reporting by Interfax and Ukrainska Pravda

