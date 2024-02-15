News
Putin Says He Prefers More 'Predictable' Biden Over Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin described U.S. President Joe Biden as more "predictable" than former President Donald Trump, but said the Kremlin is prepared to work with whoever wins the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Asked in an interview broadcast on February 14 who Russia would like to see win -- the 81-year-old Democratic incumbent or Trump, 77 -- Putin said Biden is more experienced and predictable -- “an old school politician." He brushed aside questions about Biden's age and health, saying people were already talking about his "inabilities" when he met him three years ago, but he saw “nothing of the sort.”
U.S. Must Support Ukraine, Stop Russia Threatening Other Countries, Yellen Says
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 14 said it is "critically important" that the United States fulfill its promises to support Ukraine, warning that failing to do so would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack other countries. Yellen, speaking to reporters in Detroit, blasted former President Donald Trump's recent comment calling into question U.S. willingness to support members of NATO if they were attacked. "I consider those remarks to be highly irresponsible," Yellen said. She also urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives to approve a Senate-passed $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Fresh Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv, Other Cities Largely Repelled
Russia launched a fresh round of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, regional and local authorities reported. Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said all missiles targeting the city were shot down and there were no casualties. The air-raid alert in the capital lasted for more than two hours. In Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovoi said the windows of several buildings were blown out by explosions, but there were no casualties. Zaporizhzhya Governor Ivan Fedorov said an infrastructure objective was hit in the city and one person was wounded. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here and here.
Chairman Of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Warns Of 'Serious National Security Threat'
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' intelligence committee issued a statement on February 14 that referred to a "serious national security threat," which sources quoted in U.S. news reports said was related to Russia. In the statement, representative Mike Turner (Republican-Ohio) requested that President Joe Biden declassify all information relating to the danger "so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat." He provided no further information. Two sources familiar with the issue said Turner's statement was related to Russia and operations in space.
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Subsidiary Of Central Bank of Iran, Other Entities And Individuals
The United States on February 14 said it had imposed sanctions on an Iranian subsidiary of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), two entities based in the United Arab Emirates, one based in Turkey, and three individuals for smuggling U.S. technology. The Treasury Department named the entities as CBI subsidiary Informatics Services Corporation, the U.A.E.-based Advance Banking Solution Trading DMCC, the U.A.E.-based Freedom Star General Trading, and the Turkish-based Ted Teknoloji Gelistirme Hizmetleri Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi. The Treasury Department said the CBI has played a critical role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Hizballah.
Russians Living In Bosnia Will Be Able To Vote In Presidential Elections Next Month
Russian citizens living in Bosnia-Herzegovina will be able to vote in the Russian presidential election next month, the Balkan country’s Council of Ministers said on February 14.
The council granted consent for voting at two polling stations following a request by the Russian Embassy in Sarajevo.
Russian citizens will be able to vote for 12 hours at the main polling station in the Russian Embassy in the Bosnian capital starting at 8 a.m. on March 17, the final day of voting in Russia. Earlier in the month, on March 9, Russians will be able to cast ballots for four hours starting at 11 a.m. in the building of the company Optima Group in Banja Luka.
The owner of Optima Group is the Russian company NeftegazInKor, an affiliate of Zarubezhneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company that operates in Bosnia as Nestro company, running oil refineries in Brod and Modrica as well as a cluster of gas stations across Bosnia.
It is not known how many Russian citizens will vote in Bosnia.
The Russian Embassy in Albania has also confirmed that it will have a polling station for the upcoming presidential elections in Russia. Russian citizens will also be able to vote in Russian embassies in North Macedonia, the country's Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier to RFE/RL.
RFE/RL couldn’t confirm whether it will be possible for Russians to vote in Montenegro and Serbia. About 25,000 Russian citizens live in Montenegro and 30,000 live in Serbia, according to official sources.
Russian citizens residing in Kosovo will most likely be able to vote online, the Russian government's office in that country confirmed to RFE/RL.
The presidential elections in Russia are scheduled to take place on March 15-17. Incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has run the country as president or prime minister since 1999, is expected to win another six-year term. No serious challenger to Putin has emerged amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and opposition.
The 71-year-old Putin, who gained the right to seek two more six-year terms under constitutional amendments passed in 2020, is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953 at the age of 74.
In addition to Putin, the Russian Central Election Commission (TsIK) confirmed the names of three other candidates -- Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky, State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov of the New People party, and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party -- all of whom support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The TsIK last week refused to register Boris Nadezhdin, the only candidate who openly advocates ending the war in Ukraine and who speaks against Putin's policies.
The TsIK, which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, ruled on February 8 that only 95,587 signatures collected by Nadezhdin's supporters were valid, while 100,000 signatures must be collected to register a presidential candidate.
UN, EU Diplomats Discuss Afghanistan With Central Asian Officials Ahead Of International Conference
BISHKEK -- The UN secretary-general’s envoy for Afghanistan met on February 14 in Bishkek with EU and Central Asian officials to discuss joint efforts to assist people in Taliban-led Afghanistan ahead of a more formal international meeting scheduled to take place on February 18-19 in Doha, Qatar.
UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbaeva held talks with two European Union officials -- Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson -- as well as officials from the five Central Asian states.
It was their fifth meeting to discuss relief efforts for Afghanistan, which has experienced a sharp drop in foreign aid since the Taliban regained power in 2021.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a statement that participants discussed current developments in the South Asian country and the UN-led process ahead of the Doha meeting that Taliban representatives have been invited to attend.
“An online exchange of views also took place with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the diplomatic missions of Central Asian countries based in Kabul,” the ministry’s statement said.
Niklasson told RFE/RL that the meeting was "rather informal," mostly to exchange opinions and analyses on the situation in Afghanistan to check "how we see development, challenges, and opportunities" there.
"This meeting came just a few days ahead of a meeting [on Afghanistan] in Doha [Qatar.] The purpose of this meeting was to compare notes and see that we have a lot in common," Niklasson said.
"We see a need to continue to engage Afghanistan, we see a need to continue to support the people of Afghanistan. At the same time, we see a number of challenges that makes it difficult to move beyond where we currently are," Niklasson added, citing security concerns, economic problems, and a poor human rights situation in Afghanistan under what he called "de facto" leadership.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host the meeting in Doha, which is starting on February 18. Earlier this month, the Taliban confirmed that it had received an invitation to the meeting and was considering “meaningful participation” in it.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions against the Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers, and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have cut off access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
Human Rights Watch said in a report published on February 12 that the drop in foreign aid has heavily impacted that country's public health-care system, exacerbating "malnutrition and illnesses resulting from inadequate medical care."
Two Explosions Rock Iranian Gas Pipelines, Disrupt Supplies
Two explosions at gas pipelines that officials are calling "sabotage and terrorist acts" have disrupted gas supplies to offices and industries across three provinces in Iran.
The blasts, in the provinces of Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, were immediately labelled by authorities as acts of sabotage.
In an interview with state television, Saeed Aghli, the director of Iran's Gas Network Dispatching Center, said the explosions occurred around 1 a.m. local time on February 14. He added that they targeted the country's national gas lines but resulted in no casualties.
In response, authorities in Lorestan, Zanjan, and North Khorasan provinces announced cuts to gas supplies for offices and industries in order to prevent residential shortages. North Khorasan's Crisis Management Office also closed all compressed natural gas fuel stations for 24 hours as a precaution.
Fattah Karami, the governor of Borujen, and the head of the fire department in Borujen, said an explosion occurred in the national gas pipeline in the "Halvaei Pass" area near Borujen.
Ismail Ghazalsafli, the political-security deputy governor for Fars Province announced the second explosion, saying it hit a gas pipeline in Khorrambid. There were no casualties.
Authorities said they are treating the explosions as sabotage, with initial investigations pointing toward deliberate attacks on the gas pipeline infrastructure.
No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Armenian Economy Minister Resigns, Says It's Not A Response To Subordinates' Arrests
Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobian resigned on February 14 two weeks after one of his deputies and several other subordinates were arrested on corruption charges that he denies. Kerobian explained his resignation by citing unspecified disagreements with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during his more than three-year tenure. He dismissed the idea that the move was in response to the arrests. He told state television afterwards that he will take responsibility if investigators prove their accusations. The Investigative Committee said on February 14 that it is continuing the investigation and may identify and indict "dozens of other individuals possibly involved" in alleged corruption. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Navalny Again Placed In Punitive Solitary Confinement By Russian Prison
The press secretary of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny said on February 14 that the outspoken Kremlin critic was again placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for unspecified reasons just three days after he served a previous 10-day solitary confinement term. According to Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's current solitary term is 15 days. It is the 27th time Navalny has been placed in punitive solitary confinement since his incarceration more than three years ago. Including this term, Navalny will have spent 308 days in punitive solitary confinement over the period of his current sentence.
Serbian Appeals Court Orders Retrial In Money-Laundering Case Against Ukrainian Ex-Spy
An appeals court in the southeastern Serbian city of Nis on February 14 overturned the verdict of a lower court that had found an ex-officer of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) guilty of money laundering and sent the case back for a retrial.
Andriy Naumov, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, was sentenced by a court in Nis to one year in prison for money laundering in September after being arrested by Serbian authorities in June 2022 while he was attempting to cross into North Macedonia.
Pending his appeal, Naumov was released from custody in December after his documents were confiscated and he was banned from leaving Serbia.
Naumov denied the money-laundering charges, telling the court that 608,000 euros ($653,000) and $125,000 found in his car during the arrest was "family money" and intended to pay for a move to Istanbul. Two diamonds were also found in his possession.
Naumov has been charged in Ukraine with embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, fraud, and other charges related to the handling of state funds. According to reports, he has also been charged with treason, but the charge has not been officially confirmed.
Kyiv sent a request to Serbia for his extradition in October 2022, but the Nis court rejected it last July. Naumov has said that his safety would be endangered if he was extradited back to Ukraine.
A former general, Naumov worked in the SBU from 2019 until he was dismissed in July 2021, when he was holding the position of head of the Department of Internal Security.
Before joining the SBU, Naumov, a former prosecutor, had worked at the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
Naumov has been at the center of a number of investigations by news outlets into contraband imports and corruption.
He appeared in an investigation by Skhemy (Schemes), a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL and UA: Pershy television, into the acquisition of property considered not to be commensurate with the income of a civil servant.
The investigation found that Naumov left Ukraine just several hours before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Ukraine's New Armed Forces Chief Warns Of 'Extremely Difficult' Situation On Front Line
The new chief of Ukraine's armed forces warned that the situation on the front line has become extremely difficult as Russia pours in additional troops and equipment after months trying to capture the eastern Ukrainian strongholds of Avdiyivka and Kupyansk.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and air-defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure pounded daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition as desperately needed U.S. military aid is being held back by Republican lawmakers in Washington.
"The operating environment is extremely complex and intense. Russian occupiers continue to step up their efforts and have a large advantage in personnel numbers," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy wrote on Facebook on February 14, a day after visiting the front line together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
"On the Avdiyivka front, only during the last day, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 attacks by the Russian occupiers," wrote Syrskiy, who was appointed to lead Ukraine's military less than a week ago by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
After a largely failed counteroffensive last year, Ukrainian forces have been stretched on a front line of roughly 1,000 kilometers in the east.
Syrskiy said the Russians were employing aerial bombardment combined with mortar and heavy artillery fire to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in addition to waves of infantry attacks that he called "flesh storms."
Syrskiy's assessment came as 31 NATO allies and 23 other allies of Ukraine met in Brussels on February 14 to discuss further military assistance for Kyiv.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin opened the meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format, by saying the United States will "continue to dig deep" to provide military aid to Ukraine.
Austin said the contact group would work on resourcing some of Ukraine’s most critical near-term needs, “including its urgent need for more artillery, ammunition, and air defense missiles.”
The U.S. defense secretary chaired the meeting virtually. He said he intended to be at the meeting in person but had to cancel his trip after being hospitalized earlier this week following a diagnosis of prostate cancer in December. Austin told the contact group he was in “good condition" and his "cancer prognosis remains excellent."
In his opening remarks he did not mention the $95.34 billion military aid package that passed the U.S. Senate on February 13 but has not yet been taken up by the House of Representatives.
The bill includes $61 billion for Ukraine to restart shipments of weapons and ammunition that have been suspended since December. European allies have stepped up their support, agreeing on February 1 to a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) economic and military aid package for Ukraine, but the loss of regular shipments of military equipment from the United States is having an impact on the battlefield.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that Ukrainian troops are starting to run out of ammunition.
"We've been increasingly getting reports of Ukrainian troops rationing or even running out of ammunition on the front lines" as Russian forces attack from the ground and the air, Sullivan said.
It's not clear when or if the House will take up the funding to restart regular shipments. House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) has indicated that it could be weeks or months. Johnson criticized the package even before the vote in the Senate because it lacks provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Johnson met with Republicans behind closed doors on February 14, saying afterward at a news conference that the Republican-led House will not be "jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill.”
President Joe Biden on February 13 strongly urged Republicans in the House to pass the bill, saying its failure would only benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The gathering of the contact group is to be followed by a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.
Facing a Ukrainian defense that increasingly lacks ammunition and sufficient air defenses, Russia has in recent weeks stepped up its shelling and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian settlements and infrastructure, causing numerous victims and damage.
On February 14, Russian shelling killed at least three people, including a child, and wounded 12 others in the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region, the local council reported, adding that four of the wounded were also children.
Local authorities said nine apartment blocks and the city hospital were also damaged during the shelling.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Activist Detained In Nizhny Novgorod On Extremism Charges
The Operativnyye Svodki (Operative Data) Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement structures said on February 14 that police detained a former member of the Yabloko opposition party, Mikhail Sharygin, on extremism charges in the city of Nizhny Novgorod a day earlier. According to the channel, Sharygin is accused of supporting imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and his team. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned in Russia in 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By Mark Krutov,
- Sergei Dobrynin and
- Yauhen Lehalau
Russian Forces Getting More Access To Starlink Satellite Internet, Threatening Ukraine's Military Communications
Russian troops in Ukraine increasingly have access to Starlink, the private satellite Internet network owned by Elon Musk that Ukraine's military relies on heavily for battlefield communications.
The findings from RFE/RL's Russian Service corroborate earlier statements from Ukrainian military officials, underscoring how Kyiv's ability to secure its command communications is potentially threatened.
It comes as Ukrainian forces grapple with depleted weaponry and ammunition, and overall exhaustion, with Russian forces pressing localized offensives in several locations along the 1,200-kilometer front line. The industrial city of Avdiyivka, in particular, is under severe strain with Russian forces making steady advances, threatening to encircle Ukrainian defenses there.
Ukraine has relied heavily on Starlink, a network for low-orbit satellites that provide high-speed Internet access. The network is owned by SpaceX, the private space company that is in turn owned by Musk, the American billionaire entrepreneur.
They are used on the front line primarily for stable communications between units, medics, and commanders. Ukrainian troops have also experimented with installing Starlink antennas on large attack drones, which are an essential tool for Ukrainian troops but are frequently jammed by Russian electronic-warfare systems.
However, a growing number of Ukrainian military sources and civilian activists have pointed to evidence that Russian troops are using the network, either for their own communications or to potentially monitor Ukraine's.
On February 11, Ukraine's military intelligence service, known as HUR, said Russian forces were not only using Starlink terminals but also doing it in a "systemic" way. HUR also published an audio excerpt of what it said was an intercepted exchange between two Russian soldiers discussing how to set up the terminals.
Units like Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade, which is fighting in the partially occupied eastern region of Donetsk, are reportedly using the system, HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov was quoted as saying.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on February 13 that Russia was acquiring Starlink terminals from unnamed Arab countries.
Starlink has said that it does not do business with Russia's government or its military, and Musk himself published a statement on his social-media company X, formerly Twitter, in response to the Ukrainian assertions.
"A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false. To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia," Musk wrote on February 11.
Russian troops may have acquired Starlink terminals from one of potentially dozens of companies within Russia that claim to sell them alongside household products, RFE/RL found.
One Russian website, called Topmachines.ru, advertised a Starlink set for 220,000 rubles (about $2,200), and a $100 monthly subscription fee.
Starlink appears to have lax oversight on the type of personal data used by new Starlink clients when they register for the first time, as well.
One Moscow-based reseller told RFE/RL that new accounts were registered with random European first and last names and that there is no need to enter a valid European passport. The only important thing, the vendor said, is to have a valid bank card that uses one of the main international payment systems.
Another vendor told RFE/RL that the terminals he sold were brought in from Europe, though he declined to specify which country. The vendor said a terminal costs 250,000 rubles (about $2,400), and the monthly fee was 14,000 rubles.
Additionally, Starlink's technology appears to be incapable of precisely restricting signal access; independent researchers say Starlink's system only knows the approximate location of its terminals, meaning it would have to restrict access for Ukrainian frontline positions in order to limit Russian battlefield use.
IStories, an independent Russian news outlet, also identified at least three vendors in Moscow who claim to sell Starlink terminals.
Asked by reporters whether Russian troops might be using Starlink terminals, Peskov said: "This is not a certified system with us, therefore, it cannot be supplied and is not supplied officially. Accordingly, we cannot use it officially in any way."
Belarusian Authorities Investigate Self-Exiled Writer Sasha Filipenka
Self-exiled Belarusian writer Sasha Filipenka told the Novaya gazeta Europe website on February 13 that his father had been officially informed that a criminal case was launched against him on unspecified charges. In November, Filipenka's father was sentenced to 13 days in jail for reposting an article by a website that the government had labeled as extremist. The 39-year-old writer is the author of several books in Russian, for which he received literary prizes. He fled Belarus after he took part in anti-government protests in 2020. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Tajik Diaspora Leader's Call To Join Russian Military In Ukraine Causes Fear In Samara
Tajik migrant workers in the Russian city of Samara told RFE/RL on February 13 they were scared and confused after Sunatullo Nazriev, the leader of the local Tajik diaspora, called on Tajiks who have Russian citizenship and those who want to get Russian passports in an expedited way to join Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the migrant workers, Nazriev warned that those who evade recruitment, and their family members, will be deported to Tajikistan. After being challenged by migrant workers, Nazriev said he was misunderstood and meant only Tajiks holding Russian passports needed to heed the warning. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
67-Year-Old Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence For Setting Fire At Russian Recruitment Center
A Russian court on February 14 sentenced a 67-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for setting a fire at a military recruitment center in St. Petersburg. Zhumangul Kurbanova said she had been instructed to carry out the arson attack by individuals who called her and persuaded her that by throwing a Molotov cocktail at a military recruitment center she would assist law enforcement in catching criminals. After Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, dozens of elderly people across Russia detained for throwing Molotov cocktails at recruitment centers said they were victims of telephone pranks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Baltics Take Diplomatic Steps To Protest Politicians Being Placed On Russian 'Wanted List'
The three Baltic nations have taken diplomatic steps to protest against Russia on February 14 a day after Moscow confirmed senior lawmakers and officials from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia were placed on Russia's "wanted list" for destroying Soviet-era monuments.
Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned a representative of Russia’s embassy in Vilnius and handed over a diplomatic note expressing "strong protest over illegal actions against Lithuanian citizens" after it was revealed that Moscow put Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys on the wanted list.
Estonia took a similar move, saying in a statement that its diplomats had "expressed indignation" and demanded an explanation from the Kremlin as to why Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was placed on the wanted list.
Latvia's Foreign Ministry said it was working with the European Union to address the matter -- 60 of 100 members of the previous Latvian parliament were on the list -- and was seeking to mitigate any risk that being on the wanted list posed.
"The ministry...will continue to sustain, with EU and NATO partners and with other countries in the framework of international organizations, the issue of Russia's politically motivated cases and extraterritorial targeting," the ministry said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow confirmed the move on February 13, though it did not say when Kallas, the first foreign leader to be put on the Interior Ministry's list, Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, and Lithuania's Kairys were added.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and many other former Soviet republics and former Warsaw Pact members have demolished Soviet-era monuments.
The three Baltic states were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940 and occupied by Nazi Germany before falling back under Moscow's rule until regaining independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
All three are now members of the European Union and NATO, which strongly support Ukraine in its battle to repel invading Russian forces.
Kallas became Estonia's prime minister in 2021 and soon afterward pledged to dismantle as many as 400 monuments seen as an unwanted legacy of the Soviet era.
News of Moscow's move to put Kallas and other officials from EU countries on its wanted list comes almost a year after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, alleging responsibility for the war crime of unlawfully deporting and transferring children from Ukraine during the war.
The Russian Interior Ministry's list also includes ICC President Piotr Hofmanski.
Pakistan Parties Agree On Coalition Excluding Former PM Khan
Pakistan's two main political parties that joined forces to oust Imran Khan as prime minister in 2022 said they would form a new coalition to rule the country, after an election last week failed to produce a decisive winner. With the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) short of votes to win a ruling majority, it said it was partnering with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as well as a handful of smaller parties to form the next government. Loyalists of Khan, jailed on corruption charges, won the most seats as independent candidates in last week's election.
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Large Russian Landing Ship Off Crimea Coast; Kremlin Declines Comment
The Ukrainian military says it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship in the Black Sea off the coast of occupied Crimea in a combined operation of the armed forces and military intelligence.
"The armed forces of Ukraine together with the military intelligence (HUR) have destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov, a large landing ship belonging to the occupiers," the General Staff of Ukraine's military said on February 14.
It said the vessel was struck by naval drones off the coast near the settlement of Alupka.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently confirmed immediately.
But the pro-war Rybar Telegram channel, which is close to the Russian Defense Ministry, confirmed the attack, although without providing details.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commented on the operation in his nightly video address.
"Today, more security in the Black Sea and more motivation for our people were added. This is important. And step by step, we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist objects," Zelenskiy said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was asked earlier on February 14 about the strike on the Tsezar Kunikov at a news conference in Brussels. Stoltenberg did not confirm the strike on the landing ship but hailed the progress made by Ukraine in pushing away Russia's fleet from the western part of the Black Sea.
"This is a great achievement and a great victory for Ukrainians," Stoltenberg said.
"Few believed that this was possible just a few months ago. But now, actually, the export of grain from Ukraine takes place even without an agreement with Russia, so this shows the skills and competence of the Ukrainian armed forces," he added.
The HUR said the operation was carried out by a special-forces unit called Group 13, which used Magura V5 naval attack drones.
"The Tsezar Kunikov received critical holes on its left side...and began to sink," the HUR said in its statement.
"It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 81 years ago," the HUR said, referring to an officer of the Soviet Naval Infantry who was killed on February 14, 1943, during a landing operation on the Black Sea coast.
The HUR said that a Russian operation to save the survivors was "unsuccessful," although the anonymous Russian Telegram channel Two Majors, which publishes information from sources close to the security establishment, said that the crew was alive.
The Tsezar Kunikov, one of the largest Russian landing ships, was built in 1986 at a shipyard in the Polish port of Gdansk. It can transport equipment and more than 300 troops. The regular crew is 87.
The ship took part in Russia's military operation in Georgia in 2008, supplied the Russian military group involved in the conflict in Syria, and participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It was damaged in 2022 by a Ukrainian missile attack in the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.
Ukrainian forces last week said they sank the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets in the Black Sea in an operation carried out by the same elite Group 13 unit with Magura V drones.
In December, Ukraine said its missiles struck another Russian landing ship in Crimea.
The Magura V5 drone, the acronym for Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus V Type, was unveiled last year. The drone, which has the appearance of a sleek speedboat, has a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, according to reports, and can carry a payload of 320 kilograms.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Shelling Of City In Donetsk Kills At Least 3 Civilians, Including Child
Russian shelling killed at least three people, including a child, and wounded 12 others early on February 14 in the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region, the local council reported, adding that four of the wounded were also children. Local authorities said nine apartment blocks and the city hospital were also damaged during the shelling. Russia in recent weeks has stepped up its shelling and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian settlements and infrastructure, causing numerous victims and damage. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Chinese-Owned Copper Mine In Serbia Temporarily Suspends Production After Protest
The Chinese company that owns a copper mine in eastern Serbia said on February 13 that it was forced to temporarily suspend production at the mine because of a blockade by villagers on the road leading to the mine.
Zijin Copper said it took the action after supplies of raw materials, including stocks of diesel and explosives, were interrupted by the blockade set up by residents of the village of Krivelj at the end of January.
"Due to all of the above, the company had to suspend production in the youngest mine, but it organized on-site maintenance and hired a few of the total 280 workers for that," the company said.
The company added that it respects the laws of Serbia and actively seeks dialogue with the organizers of the blockade, local authorities, and the Serbian government "so that the road blockade can be resolved peacefully."
Zijin Copper bought around two-thirds of the Bor mining facility from the Serbian state in 2018 and employs some 6,200 people in eastern Serbia. The copper mine is one of several mine pits in the region owned by Zijin.
Residents of Krivelj began blocking the road leading to the mine on January 29, saying increased activity at the mine is endangering the safety and lives of the residents of the village, which is located 250 kilometers southeast of Belgrade.
"We have witnessed that since the takeover of the mining and smelting basin [in] Bor by the company Zijin Copper, the intensity of the work has increased significantly, which has led to endangering the safety and life of the locals, the entire infrastructure, and significant material damage to private property in the territory of the entire the village of Krivelj," according to an earlier statement issued by the organizers of the blockade.
The residents of Krivelj have asked the Serbian government several times to be moved because they say their lives have been made unbearable by the mining activity.
Zijin Copper has repeatedly been the target of criticism from environmental activists and local residents in eastern Serbia who claim that the operation pollutes the air.
People in Bor, which has a population of 40,000, have protested several times because of the high concentration of sulfur dioxide in the air.
The company has repeatedly said that it operates in compliance with all laws and legal acts.
The operation in Bor was the scene of protests for higher wages, improved working conditions, and a new collective bargaining agreement in January 2023. One month earlier, the company released information about wages indicating the average salary at the mine is commensurate with the average salary in Serbia.
With reporting by Dusan Komarcevic
Blinken Says He Spoke With Paul Whelan, U.S. Citizen Being Held By Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 13 that he had spoken the day before with Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is being detained in Russia. Blinken told a forum on hostage diplomacy that U.S. efforts to bring home Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is also being held by Russia, continue every day. He gave no details about the call with Whelan, who was convicted of spying in 2020 and jailed for 16 years. Blinken did not mention Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with RFE/RL who has been in Russian custody since October 18.
4 Baluchis Sentenced To Death In Iran For Alleged Insurrection
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Court has handed death sentences to four ethnic Baluchis on charges of "baghy," meaning insurrection against a legitimate imam and the Islamic ruler of the country.
The individuals, identified as Eido Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Ghani Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Rahim Qanbarzehi Gorgij, and Suleiman Shahbakhsh, were implicated in what the court describes as "forming anti-revolutionary groups and being members of said groups."
The verdicts were issued by Branch 28 of the court, under the presidency of Mohammad Reza Amouzad Khalili, according to reports from Hengaw, a group that closely tracks human rights violations in Iran. The four men are currently being held at the Qezelhesar prison in Karaj.
The case has drawn widespread attention due to the complex history of the accused; notably, the first two defendants were previously acquitted and released in 2016 by Branch 1 of the Zahedan Islamic Revolutionary Court on identical charges, only to be rearrested shortly thereafter. Zahedan is the capital of of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
Further controversy surrounds the case of Suleiman Shahbakhsh, who, according to the legal analysis website Dadban, is being held responsible for an incident dating back to when he was 12 years old. Shahbakhsh, along with Abdul-Rahim Kanbarzehi Gorgij, was apprehended in 2016 and accused of the murder of a Basij militia base head in Chah-Zard city.
The charge of "baghy" in the Islamic republic's legal system is defined as an "armed uprising against the regime," a crime that typically carries the death penalty.
In a related development, human rights organizations also highlighted the case of Pakshan Azizi, a Kurdish journalist and former political prisoner, who now faces the same charge of "baghy." Additionally, the Free Union of Iranian Workers reported that Shahab Naderi, a political prisoner, has been sentenced to death on similar grounds.
The cases have reignited debate over the application of the death penalty for political crimes in Iran and highlight concerns regarding the country's human rights record and its widespread use of the death penalty.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Iran Human Rights said in 2023 that more than 700 people were executed in Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Man Serving Life For Murdering Opposition Leader In 2006 Asks President For Retrial
Rustam Ibragimov, a former officer of Kazakhstan’s elite law enforcement unit who is serving life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of opposition leader Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly and two associates 18 years ago, has asked for a retrial, insisting that he was not involved in the high-profile assassination.
Ibragimov's lawyer, Bolat Omarov, told RFE/RL on February 12 that his client provided details of a letter he wrote to President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev asking that his case be retried in an interview with the Zlobnaya Tateshka group.
Ibragimov, who initially pleaded guilty to organizing the abduction and killing of Sarsenbaiuly and his two associates in February 2006, now says that Rakhat Aliev, the late former son-in-law of Kazakh ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, the former chief of the Committee for National Security, Alnur Musaev, and an ex-employee of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General's Office organized the kidnapping and assassination.
Ibragimov further asserted in the interview that former Prosecutor-General Rashid Tusupbekov, former Interior Minister Bauyrzhan Mukhamedzhanov, his ex-deputy Qalmukhambet Qasymov, and other former officials "helped real criminals to avoid punishment, while innocent people were imprisoned."
Neither Mukhamedzhanov nor Musaev was available for comment, while Qasymov and former chief investigator of the Interior Ministry, Gashi Mashanlo, refused to comment to RFE/RL on Ibragimov's letter and statement. Tusupbekov's whereabouts are unknown.
The developments come less than one month after Kazakh authorities unexpectedly allowed an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late opposition politician Zamanbek Nurqadilov, an outspoken critic of Nazarbaev.
On January 14, a special letter from Toqaev praising Nurqadilov's contribution to Kazakh statehood was read at the ceremony to commemorate him. The event was unusual because, since Nurqadilov's death, any public mention of the politician's name and his apparent assassination had been taboo.
Nurqadilov was mayor of Almaty and chairman of the Emergency Situations Agency before he turned into a fierce critic of Nazarbaev and his government in 2004. He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty. Official investigators ruled that the death was a suicide, sparking a public outcry at the time.
Three months later Sarsenbaiuly and his associates -- driver Vasily Zhuravlyov, and assistant Bauyrzhan Baibosyn -- were assassinated. The killings were officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity.
Another defendant in the Sarsenbaiuly case, former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence, which they said indicated that Aliev had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slayings took place and later became an outspoken opponent of his former father-in-law, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
He was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled that Aliev's death was a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by Zlobnaya Tateshka and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Large Russian Landing Ship Off Crimea Coast; Kremlin Declines Comment
