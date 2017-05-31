Putin Cancels Some Sanctions Against Turkey

Russia has lifted some of the sanctions it imposed on Turkey after a Turkish military jet shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border in November 2015.

A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on May 31 removes restrictions on hiring Turkish workers and on Turkish firms operating in Russia.

It also partially restores an agreement on the movement of each country's citizens that was suspended after the plane was shot down. A Russian pilot died in the incident.

Russia and Turkey have taken big steps to improve relations since then, and Putin agreed to lift some of Russia's sanctions after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 3.

Russia maintains a ban on Turkish tomato imports. Ankara responded by slapping high import tariffs on Russian wheat from mid-March, but resumed purchases after the presidents met.

Russia and Turkey back opposite sides in the war in Syria but are now co-sponsors of peace talks and an agreement on de-escalation zones.

With reporting by Reuters

