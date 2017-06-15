Putin Compares Comey To Snowden, Offers Asylum

Russian President Vladimir Putin said former FBI Director James Comey's claim that he gave his account of a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to a friend to leak to the media is "odd." Speaking on his annual call-in show on June 15, Putin compared Comey's move to that of NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who has been living in Russia since 2013 after leaking classified information. Putin said, sarcastically, that Russia could also grant Comey political asylum like Snowden. (AP)