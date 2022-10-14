News
Putin Says No Need For Further Massive Air Strikes On Ukraine, Foresees End To Mobilization
Nearly eight months into his war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be striking a softer tone, saying he sees no need for continued massive air strikes and that a mobilization of troops to support his military operation will end in two weeks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking to journalists in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on October 14, Putin said that Russia was willing to hold talks on ending the war, although they would need to be held with an international mediator if Ukraine comes to the table as well.
Putin -- who has said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia's "territorial integrity" -- also warned of a "global catastrophe" in the event of a direct clash between NATO troops and Russia. Still, he said he sees no need for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the present time.
There is "no need for massive strikes" now because most of the designated targets have been hit and "we have not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine," Putin said after attending a summit of leaders from the former Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the Kazakh capital.
Putin's comments come during a week when Russia has launched a barrage of missiles and rockets across Ukraine, battering major cities, including the capital, Kyiv.
They also come as Ukraine regains control of major swathes of territory with Russian troops in retreat.
Despite Russia's faltering invasion, launched in late February, Putin said he had no regrets over the "unpleasant" conflict that calls a "special military operation."
Putin said that of 300,000 conscripts mobilized in the Kremlin's latest military call-up, 222,000 are currently in units that form troops, while 16,000 are "currently carrying out military tasks."
"I think, in about two weeks, all mobilization measures will be over," Putin said.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
More Than 600 Attacks On Health-Care Facilities In Ukraine Since Start Of War; WHO Warns Of 'Brutal' Winter
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a coming "brutal winter" in Ukraine that could trigger a humanitarian crisis amid relentless Russian strikes that have caused serious damage to the country's civilian and health-care infrastructure.
In a statement on October 14, Hans Kluge, the WHO's director for Europe, reassured Kyiv of the continued support of the UN's health agency, saying that the WHO is in Ukraine "for the long haul."
Kluge warned that winter will make survival even harder for Ukrainians living in the war zone and called for urgent action to repair the growing number of health-care facilities destroyed by Russian attacks.
"The immediate priority: responding urgently to the damage done by the latest attacks on health -- with the current total of WHO-confirmed attacks on health at 620 since the war began in February. We need to scale up our support to the rebuilding process," Kluge said.
"Too many people in Ukraine are living precariously, moving from location to location, living in substandard structures or without access to heating," he warned. "The destruction of houses and lack of access to fuel or electricity due to damaged infrastructure could become a matter of life or death if people are unable to heat their homes."
The WHO official said that more than 800,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed in the country since February, forcing thousands of people to live either in collective centers or in damaged buildings.
Without the protection they need against the harsh cold season, people are at a much higher risk of suffering frostbite, hypothermia, pneumonia, strokes, and heart attacks, Kluge warned.
Collective accommodation also enhanced the risk of spreading respiratory diseases such as the coronavirus, he said.
"Recent economic analyses from the World Bank suggest the war could push 60 percent of the population below the poverty line," Kluge said, calling for "an urgent road map" to expand universal health coverage in the months and years to come.
Kluge emphasized that the WHO is in Ukraine to stay, despite the war conditions, supporting more than 150 health-care partners on Ukrainian territory.
"WHO is in Ukraine for the long haul. The country and its people can count on our partnership and support, today and always," he said.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Another Independent Kazakh Media Outlet Attacked As Election Looms
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Unknown assailants broke glass doors to the office of the Elmedia television channel in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and left a large inscription of the channel's name in red on the sidewalk in front of the office in what employees believe was a warning to independent media just weeks ahead of a presidential election.
Elmedia said in a Telegram post that the media outlet's reporters discovered the broken doors and the inscription early on the morning of October 14 as they arrived to work.
"Police arrived at the site, but it is clear now that it is not just hooliganism or a child's misdeed. It is a harsh warning to journalists. There is no doubt that it is a premeditated attack similar to many attacks carried out against media companies recently," Elmedia's statement said.
The Almaty-based journalists' right group Adil Soz (A Just Word) said in a statement that Elmedia's website had suffered a massive cyberattack in recent weeks, while the telephones for the office and its chief editor, Gulzhan Erghalieva, were also hacked and added to a phone-sex service.
Less than two weeks earlier, the online newspaper Orda.kz, which is based in Almaty, received a parcel containing a severed pig’s head with a torn photo of the media outlet's chief editor, Gulnara Bazhkenova, in its mouth.
Both Elmedia and Orda.kz focus on political, economic, and social developments in the Central Asian nation.
Attacks on independent media outlets in the country have been frequent for years, especially ahead of presidential or parliamentary elections.
Kazakhstan is holding an early presidential election on November 20.
Kyrgyz Activists, Journalists Demonstrate In Support Of Free Media After Anti-RFE/RL Rally
BISHKEK -- Hundreds of rights activists, journalists, and representatives of civil society organizations have rallied in Bishkek in support of independent media following a demonstration threatening the free media in front of the RFE/RL office in the Kyrgyz capital.
The demonstrators gathered near Bishkek's railway station on October 14 and marched to the parliament building in the city's central square chanting "Freedom of speech!"
The day before, about 40 people, many of whom covered their faces and avoided being filmed, rallied in front of the RFE/RL office in Bishkek demanding its closure along with two other independent media outlets -- Kloop and Kaktus.media.
They also demanded restrictions on the activities of nongovernmental organizations in the country, calling the media outlets "enemies of our people." The group's leader, Ilimbek Israilov, threatened to "burn down" the RFE/RL office.
He also threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Several Kyrgyz lawmakers supported the idea of shutting down independent media and to restrict the activities of nongovernmental organizations. However, several other members of parliament harshly criticized such talk.
The chairwoman of a nongovernmental group called the Commission of Media Complaints, Tamara Valieva, told RFE/RL that lawmakers who supported restrictions on independent media should give up their seats.
"Our media in the [Central Asian] region is most powerful and free. That is our major breakthrough. Our most important achievement is the presence of independent media outlets and freedom of speech in our country," Valieva, who participated in the October 14 show of support for media freedoms, said.
"And now, some want to take that freedom from us.... Only shortsighted people do not understand that strong media means a strong country," she added.
Some in the demonstration echoed RFE/RL President Jamie Fly's demand that an investigation into threats made against RFE/RL journalists is carried out.
Billboard Of Famous Iranian Women Wearing Hijab Taken Down After Outcry
A massive billboard showing dozens of famous Iranian women wearing a hijab has been removed amid fierce criticism less than 24 hours after it appeared in central Tehran, which along with dozens of other cities has been in the grips of daily protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing the headscarf improperly.
Pictures on social media showed the billboard on October 13 with the photo montage and the slogan "The women of my homeland, Iran," coupled with photos from October 14 where the pictures were replaced with a white background and only the slogan.
The Fars news agency said several of the athletes, political figures, and cultural icons pictured on the billboard complained bitterly about being included and asked for their pictures to be removed.
Some noted they had removed their hijabs in protest of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police for what they called a hijab infraction.
Amini's parents and eyewitnesses say the young woman, who was visiting Tehran when she was detained, was beaten as she was taken off the street by security agents.
Award-winning Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya is one of those pictured in the billboard who demanded it be removed.
"I am Mahsa's mother, I am Sarina's mother, I am the mother of all the children who are killed in this land, I am the mother of all Iran, not a woman in the land of killers," Motamed-Arya said, referring to Sarina Esmailzadeh, a 16-year-old girl who was killed during the violent crackdown that the government has unleashed on the protests.
Iran's Children's Rights Protection Society says at least 28 children have been killed in the crackdown, including many from the underprivileged province of Sistan-Baluchestan and Kurdistan, where Amini was from.
With reporting by AFP
Activist In Kazakhstan Gets 15 Days In Jail For Urging Anti-Putin Protests
An activist who openly protested against Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan to participate in a two-day summit in the capital, Astana, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations on public gatherings.
Vera Zharylqasymova told RFE/RL that her husband, Rafiq Zharylqasymov, was handed the sentence late on October 13, hours after plainclothes men detained him in a shop in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.
According to Zharylqasymova, her husband's hearing was held behind closed doors.
"Nobody was informed about the hearing. Nobody knew when exactly the hearing was to be held," Zharylqasymova said, adding that her spouse had to defend himself in court, as his lawyer was not at the hearing.
Zharylqasymova said earlier that her husband's detention was most likely linked to his recent call to hold a rally in Almaty to protests Putin's presence in the Central Asian country.
Zharylqasymov was detained the day after he posted a video on Facebook urging officials to stop Putin's visits to Kazakhstan, calling him "a terrorist" over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Online protests against Putin's visit to Kazakhstan increased ahead of Putin's arrival in Astana on October 12.
Separately on October 14, journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, who was sentenced to 15 days in jail in Almaty three days earlier over his public call to hold rallies against the early presidential election scheduled for next month, started a hunger strike.
Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, told RFE/RL that his client is protesting his incarceration, calling it illegal.
Putin Rejects Macron's Criticism Of Russia's Role In South Caucasus As 'Unacceptable'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has brushed off comments from French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Moscow was destabilizing the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region for almost three decades, after Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region.
Macron, in an interview with France 2 television, accused Moscow of deliberately provoking recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of an effort to destabilize the volatile region.
"I believe that these statements show a lack understanding of the course of the conflict," Putin said during a meeting of leaders of CIS countries in Kazakhstan on October 14, adding that Macron's remarks "sounded inappropriate, I would even say perverse, therefore (they are) unacceptable."
On October 13, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Macron's statement was "outrageous, absolutely unacceptable."
Macron hosted a meeting last week in Prague with European Council President Charles Michel bringing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The two sides fought a six-week war in 2020 before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control of parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
The European Council said that Aliyev and Pashinian agreed in Prague to a civilian European Union mission along their common border, where clashes last month killed more than 200 people in the worst flare-up of fighting between the two neighbors in almost two years.
The civilian EU mission will start later this month and will last for a maximum of two months.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on October 12 that the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization was prepared to send its own mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the group's Security Council approves it.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
French Food Giant Danone To Withdraw From Most Of Its Business In Russia
French-based food conglomerate Danone says it will transfer control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant-nutrition branch.
Danone is one of the few multinationals to have remained in Russia since the Ukraine war began.
The company said in a statement on October 14 that it had decided to look for a buyer in a move that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($980 million).
The Russian business arm of Danone, which includes the well-known dairy brand Prostokvashino, recently contributed 5 percent to the group's turnover. However, it had grown more slowly than the company and was also less profitable.
"Danone considers that this is the best option to ensure long-term local business continuity, for its employees, consumers and partners," the group said in the statement.
Danone will however retain the activities of its "specialized nutrition" arm, which includes infant milk.
"Danone's priority remains to act responsibly and respectfully to its local employees, consumers, and partners throughout the process," the statement said.
Danone employs 8,000 people in Russia.
French automaker Renault left the country in May, handing over its assets in the country to the Russian government.
Many Western companies have left Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Starbucks and McDonald's were among American corporations to announce their exit.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Recount Begins In Bosnian Serbs' Elections For President, Vice President
A recount of ballots cast for president and two vice presidents in Republika Srpska during the recent general election in Bosnia-Herzegovina has begun.
Bosnia's Central Election Commission (CIK) issued an order on October 10 to recount all the votes for those positions after irregularities were noticed on election day, October 2, as well as in the days that followed.
The recount is taking place at the main counting center in the capital, Sarajevo.
All accredited observers of political parties, the 31 candidates for the mentioned positions, as well as specially accredited observers of the counting center can attend the recount, which the media may broadcast live.
Both the opposition and the ruling party in Republika Srpska have declared victory in the race for the president.
According to the latest incomplete results published by the CIK, the candidate of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, Milorad Dodik, received 291,915 votes. Dodik and his party opposed the recount.
His opponent, Jelena Trivic, who was supported by the Party of Democratic Progress, the Serbian Democratic Party, and the List for Justice and Order of Nebojsa Vukanovic, won 262,969 votes.
The vote counting was suspended under changes to Bosnia's election law imposed by High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt. The changes allow the CIK to stop a vote count at lower levels and order ballots to be counted at the main counting center.
Representatives of the opposition parties welcomed the decision to hold the recount, which they formally requested on October 5 after protests in Banja Luka.
The CIK on October 11 -- a day after it ordered the recount of ballots for the president and two vice presidents of Republika Srpska -- ordered the recount of ballots at 45 polling stations throughout the country. That recount has not yet begun.
Among the irregularities are official election documents that state some candidates received more votes than the party that nominated them, which is impossible. According to voting regulations, votes for an individual candidate must also be entered in the official register as votes for the candidate’s party.
In addition, the disappearance of hundreds of ballots was recorded, while hundreds of thousands of ballots were declared invalid.
Amnesty Says At Least 23 Children Killed In Iran During Brutal Crackdown Protests
Amnesty International says that at least 23 children are among the hundreds of people killed in Iran in widespread protests sparked by last month's death of a young woman arrested by the morality police over how she was wearing a headscarf.
"Iranian security forces' unlawful killings of at least 23 children sheds further light on the authorities' deadly resolve to crush the widespread, ongoing protests, which were sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 and grew into what many in Iran say is a broader uprising against the Islamic republic establishment," Amnesty said in a statement published on October 14.
The 23 children are among at least 201 people estimated to have been killed in the nationwide protests since Amini died.
In the statement, Amnesty lists the names and circumstances surrounding the killing of the 23 children during 10 days of protests last month.
It says the victims included 20 boys aged between 11 and 17 and three girls, two of whom were 16 years old and one 17 years old.
Most of those killed were shot by security forces, while four of them -- three girls and a boy -- were fatally beaten.
Ten of the victims belonged to Iran's Baluch minority and were shot dead by security forces on September 30, the deadliest day of the crackdown, in Zahedan, in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Amnesty said.
"Iran's security forces have killed at least two dozen children in an attempt to crush the spirit of resistance among the country's courageous youth," Amnesty's Heba Morayef said.
"Member states engaging at the UN Human Rights Council should urgently hold a special session and adopt a resolution to establish an international independent investigative and accountability mechanism on Iran," Morayef added.
The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, said on October 10 that it was "extremely concerned" over reports of "children and adolescents being killed, injured, and detained" in Iran.
Ukraine Liberated Hundreds Of Settlements In Past Month, Kyiv Says, As Russian Strikes Continue
Ukraine's military has recaptured more than 600 settlements from the Russian forces over the the past month, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said, as Moscow continued to strike dozens of cities, killing a number of civilians.
Some 502 settlements have been liberated in the northeast Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces last month advanced deep into Russian lines and 75 localities were recaptured in the highly strategic Kherson region, the ministry said late on October 13.
The ministry said 43 settlements were liberated in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region.
"The area of liberated Ukrainian territories has increased significantly," the ministry said in a statement on its website.
The report could not be independently verified.
The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 14 that at least nine civilians were killed and 15 wounded over the past 24 hours.
On October 13, Russian missiles and drones targeted dozens of Ukrainian cities and towns for a fourth day in a row. Most victims were in the southern city of Mykolayiv, officials said.
Mykolayiv, a shipbuilding center and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. The Ukrainian military General Staff said the latest attack involved eight S-300 missiles.
The region around Kyiv was also targeted in the bombardment, setting off air-raid sirens multiple times. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said the strikes by Iranian-made drones hit critical infrastructure facilities.
Elsewhere, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on October 14 that over the past three days, pro-Russian forces had made tactical advances towards the center of the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on October 13 that "brutal" fighting continued in Bakhmut, and that Ukrainian troops were defending Bakhmut with "skillful and heroic actions."
In the Donbas, the British intelligence bulletin said Russia continued with offensive operations and was "very slowly" making progress.
Four Ukrainian regions under partial Russian occupation -- Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya, were seized by Moscow late last month as a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces rapidly advanced in the northeast, east, and south.
The seizures were denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal.
Zelenskiy called on Ukrainians to be especially careful about more possible Russian strikes on October 14, when the country celebrates the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.
"Tomorrow we will definitely celebrate -- everyone in their place -- one of our most important days. Protection Day, Day of Defenders of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
He also lashed out at the International Committee of the Red Cross, accusing it of inaction in upholding the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and urged it to undertake a mission to Olenivka -- a notorious camp in the Russian-occupied east of the country where dozens of Ukrainian POWs died in an explosion and fire in July.
"I believe the International Committee of the Red Cross is not a club with privileges where one receives a salary and enjoys life," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"The Red Cross has obligations, primarily of a moral nature. The mandate of the Red Cross must be fulfilled. It is necessary to immediately do what is entirely logical for the Red Cross."
The Prosecutor-General's Office in Kyiv said on October 14 that 423 Ukrainian children had been killed and 810 were wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Zelenskiy told international representatives at the Council of Europe on October 13 that Ukraine needs to protect its skies.
“If this is done, it will be a fundamental step to end the entire war in the near future,” Zelenskiy said.
Responding to Zelenskiy's pleas, the British government announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM antiaircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks.
Britain also is sending hundreds of aerial drones for information-gathering and logistics support, plus 18 howitzers.
Other NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels this week promised to supply systems offering medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.
Meanwhile, evacuees from Kherson were expected to begin arriving it Russia on October 14 after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety in a sign that Ukrainian forces are making consistent advances in the region that Moscow claims to have seized.
"We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes...go to other regions," Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
RFE/RL President Calls For Investigation Into Threats Against Kyrgyz Journalists
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has demanded an investigation into threats made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration on October 13 in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
Ilimbek Israilov, organizer of the demonstration, called for the closure of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, also known as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and another media outlet associated with it and said he would collect signatures from people who back its closure.
During the protest Israilov threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
"If I see you at the rallies, I will break one of you," Israilov said.
Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Fly responded by saying Radio Azattyk journalists will not be intimidated.
"I call on Kyrgyz authorities to investigate those responsible for these threats of violence against our staff and office," he said in a statement.
Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated former deputy chief of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Matraimov and his relatives at the time were at the center of an alleged corruption scandal. Matraimov was rearrested in February 2021 on corruption charges.
He was later released after a court in Bishkek convicted him on the charges but handed him a mitigated sentence that didn't involve incarceration because he had paid back around $24 million that disappeared through corruption schemes that he oversaw.
Moscow Rejects Macron's Claim About Russia's Role In South Caucasus
Moscow has slammed as "unacceptable" a comment by French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow was "destabilizing" the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on October 13 that Macron's statement that Russia is using the conflict over Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh to destabilize the South Caucasus was "outrageous, absolutely unacceptable."
Macron, in an interview with the France 2 television channel, accused Moscow of deliberately provoking recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of an effort to destabilize the volatile region.
Macron hosted a meeting last week with European Council President Charles Michel in Prague, bringing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The European Council said at the time that Aliyev and Pashinian agreed to a civilian European Union mission along their common border, where clashes last month killed more than 200 people in the worst flare-up of fighting between the two neighbors since November 2020.
The civilian EU mission will start later this month and will last for a maximum of two months, the statement said, adding that the next meeting of a border delimitation commission will take place in Brussels by the end of the month.
Zakharova accused the EU of interfering in Moscow’s "leading role" in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization was prepared to send its own mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the group’s security council approves it.
Lavrov made the comment on October 12 at talks with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoian, in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control of parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Peskov Says Russia Remains 'Open For Talks' With Ukraine, 'Interested Nations'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Moscow remains "open for talks" with Kyiv on Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, stressing that the "goals of the special military operation" in Ukraine's east "remain unchanged."
In an interview with Izvestia published on October 13, Peskov said the "special military operation continues in order for us to reach our goals because we were unable to reach them through political and diplomatic means."
Peskov said Moscow has "repeated many times that we are open for talks to reach our goals” and said its “goal-setting remains unchanged."
Peskov added that Moscow was also open to talks with other countries on the basis of mutual respect.
Following major setbacks on the battlefield last month as Ukrainian forces launched successful counteroffensives to liberate territories occupied by Russian troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said several times that Moscow "is ready" for talks with Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected the talks, saying Ukraine will speak to the "next" Russian president, implying that talks can proceed only after Putin leaves his post.
Based on reporting by Izvestia
Ukraine, Russia Return 20 Soldiers Each In Second Prisoner Swap This Week
Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged 20 soldiers, the two sides said on October 13 in the second prisoner swap to take place this week.
"Another exchange of prisoners, another moment of joy," Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Telegram. "We have managed to free 20 people."
Fourteen are soldiers of Ukraine's army and four are members of the territorial defense, Yermak said. The other two are members of the national guard and navy, he added.
Some of them had been detained in Olenivka prison in the Donetsk region. Others had been held in occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, he added.
Yermak posted a video of some of the released prisoners showing them sitting on a bus in their uniforms. He also posted two photos of the men, who he said were undergoing medical examinations.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the return of its soldiers, saying on Telegram: "Twenty Russian soldiers have returned from Ukrainian territory controlled by Kyiv" and were getting the medical and psychological help they needed.
Russia and Ukraine last exchanged prisoners on October 11. Kyiv said then that 32 of its soldiers had been freed and the body of Dmytro Fialka, an Israeli who volunteered to fight for Ukraine, was returned.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Russian Diplomat Says Moscow Prepared To Reject Renewal Of Grain Export Deal
Moscow is prepared to reject the renewal of an agreement on grain exports from Black Sea ports unless its demands are addressed, Russia's UN ambassador in Geneva has told Reuters.
Moscow has submitted a list of complaints about the agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, to the United Nations, said Gennady Gatilov in an interview with Reuters published on October 13.
The complaints were spelled out in a letter that Gatilov said had been delivered to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 12.
The agreement paved the way for Ukraine to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports that had been under a Russian naval blockade since Moscow invaded Ukraine and for Russia to resume exports of its own grain and fertilizer.
UN officials are due in Moscow on October 16 to discuss the renewal of the agreement.
Russia has complained about the implementation of the deal, claiming that the grain is failing to reach poorer countries as intended and saying it still faces difficulty selling fertilizer and food.
"If we see nothing is happening on the Russian side of the deal -- export of Russian grains and fertilizers -- then excuse us, we will have to look at it in a different way," Gatilov told Reuters.
Asked if Russia might withhold support for the deal's renewal, he said: "There is a possibility.... We are not against deliveries of grains, but this deal should be equal. It should be fair and fairly implemented by all sides."
Russian President Vladimir Putin last month hinted at backtracking on the deal. During a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, he complained that Western sanctions were hindering supplies of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.
However, there is ample evidence to the contrary, and Europe and the United States did not target either Russian grain or fertilizers for sanctions.
Before the agreement was signed, Russian warships blocked exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s top suppliers of grain to foreign markets, causing a sharp spike in food prices that threatened millions of people in poor nations with starvation.
Grain prices dropped after the deal was reached, easing economic pressures on poor countries.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Current Time
Another Belarusian 'Railway Guerrilla' Gets Lengthy Prison Term
A court in Belarus's eastern region of Mahilyou has sentenced a man to 11 years in prison on charges of joining a group involved in damaging railways to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to Ukraine.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on October 13 that the Mahilyou regional court handed down Alyaksey Shyshkavets' sentence a day earlier.
Shyshkavets was arrested in March. He was found guilty of assisting an extremist group by creating an online chatbot to recruit members to commit unlawful acts in Belarus, according to the court.
Shyshkavets was among some 60 men and women arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging Belarus's railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms into Ukraine since the start of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor in late February.
The campaign, called the "railway war," was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL. Those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Several "railway guerillas" have been handed lengthy prison terms in recent months. The other cases are still being investigated.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western nations have slapped Belarus with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to its efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
Iran Ratchets Up Crackdown Against Protesters, Several Deaths Reported
Iranian security forces continue to ratchet up their crackdown on protests across the country as they try to quell unrest sparked by last month's death of a young woman while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
Demonstrations on October 13 took place in various cities after reports overnight that several people were killed in clashes with security forces in the country's Kurdish regions.
The Hengaw rights group, which reports on these regions, called for international aid organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross to be given access to the areas amid "intense violence" between protesters and security forces.
On October 13, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran, announced the death of three protesters by security forces in the cities of Sanandaj and Kermanshah.
“At least 48 other protesters were injured in different cities and the condition of one person was reported to be critical,” the group added.
Amini's death came three days after she was taken into custody after being detained by the so-called Morality Police.
Eyewitnesses say Amini, who was of Kurdish background, was beaten, while officials have said she died of illness, though they have not provided any evidence to back up their claim.
Again on October 13, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blamed the United States for the unrest, accusing Washington and its allies of resorting to "the failed policy of destabilization."
Despite a near-total Internet shutdown by authorities, Iranians were still posting calls on social media for street protests with the aim of supporting people in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj after Iran's security forces launched "an all-out military attack" on protesters.
In a video sent to RFERL's Radio Farda, security agents could be seen violently beating a protester in Tehran.
Another video posted on social media from the western city of Ilam showed police forces pursuing protestors.
Meanwhile, striking workers have been reported in several cities across the country in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry is located, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government.
The Free Union of Iranian Workers announced on October 12, that more than 30 contract workers in the Asalouyeh petrochemical plants have been arrested by security forces for their protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Dead, 10 Injured In Footbridge Collapse In Northern Serbia
Two women died and at least 10 people were injured -- three of them seriously -- after a suspension footbridge collapsed into a river in central Serbia.
The accident happened while visitors from Republika Srpska, the Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, were crossing the footbridge from the spa town of Ovcar Banja near Cacak in order to reach an Orthodox monastery on the opposite bank of the Western Morava river.
The women died after getting entangled in the ropes of the collapsed bridge. Reports said the collapse was likely caused by the bridge becoming overladen.
Local media said the injured were taken to the hospital in the nearby town of Cacak.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Moscow Demands Involvement In Nord Stream Investigations
Russia says it has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and handed them notes of protest challenging their investigations into several explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 13 that Moscow will not recognize any "pseudo-results" of the investigations conducted by Western nations if Russia is not allowed to take part in them.
"If Russian experts are not allowed to get involved in the ongoing investigative operations, Moscow will consider that the aforementioned countries have something to hide or that they are covering up for those who implemented the terrorist acts," the ministry's statement said.
Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
Western officials have said that the leaks in the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents. The West has previously accused Russia of withholding energy supplies in retaliation to sanctions imposed over its war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement in the leaks.
Prosecutor Seeks More Than 10 Years For Tajik Blogger On Charges Rights Groups Call Unfounded
DUSHANBE -- Prosecutors are seeking more than 10 years in prison for noted Tajik blogger Daleri Imomali on charges human rights organizations call unfounded.
A source close to law enforcement structures told RFE/RL on October 13 that the prosecution asked the Shohmansur district court a day earlier to convict Imomali on charges of illegal entrepreneurship, premeditated false denunciation, and cooperating with a terrorist group. It then called for the court to sentence him to 10 1/2 years in prison.
Imomali's trial, which started on October 7, is being held behind closed doors inside a detention center in Dushanbe.
Imomali has pleaded guilty to the illegal entrepreneurship charge but rejected the other two.
Known for his articles critical of the government, Imomali was detained along with noted journalist Abdullo Ghurbati on June 15.
Ghurbati was sentenced on October 4 to 7 1/2 years in prison on charges of publicly insulting an authority, minor assault of an authority, and participating in the activities of an extremist group. Ghurbati pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists have demanded Tajik officials immediately release Imomali and Ghurbati.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Anti-Putin Activist In Kazakhstan Detained After Social Media Posts Urging Protests
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, have detained an activist who openly protested against Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan to participate in a two-day summit in the capital, Astana.
Vera Zharylqasymova told RFE/RL that individuals in civilian clothes detained her husband, Rafiq Zharylqasymov, on October 13 but showed no identification or documents proving they were police.
"Rafiq told me by phone that plainclothes men are taking him to the Bostandyq district police department, after which the phone call stopped. There hasn't been any information from him since," Zharylqasymova said.
Zharylqasymova added that she believes her husband's detainment is most likely linked to his recent call to hold a rally in Almaty to protest Putin's presence in the Central Asian nation.
Zharylqasymov was detained one day after he posted a video on Facebook calling for officials to stop Putin's visits to Kazakhstan, calling him "a terrorist" over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
"I call on all of you to hold rallies on October 15 at 7 p.m. in the central squares of all of Kazakhstan’s towns and cities," Zharylqasymov said in the video statement, also calling on Kazakh police "to be on the people's side."
Online protests against Putin's visit to Kazakhstan have increased in the lead-up to his visit to Astana on October 12.
Putin has held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the regional summit to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy Says Situation In Kharkiv 'Just As Terrible' As Other Areas Where Russia Withdrew
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has again ruled out talks with Russia to end Moscow's war against his country and said the situation in the recently liberated Kharkiv region is "just as terrible" as it was after Russian troops retreated from the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where mass graves were discovered.
Speaking in an online Q&A session with members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on October 13, Zelenskiy also said his country has only 10 percent of what it needs for its air defense to repel Russian air strikes during a week when rockets and missiles have rained down on cities from Lviv in the west to Kyiv in central Ukraine and Kharkiv in the east.
"Today, with Russia, there cannot be diplomacy as there used to be. There cannot be respect for the leadership of a country that kills, captures, does not respect international law," Zelenskiy said.
Russia has pounded Ukraine in recent days with dozens of rockets and missiles, hitting several civilian targets.
NATO defense ministers are meeting in Brussels on the topic of air defense aid for Ukraine, which Zelenskiy said were needed to help bring Russia to the negotiating table.
"We must protect our sky from the terror of Russia. If this is done, it will be a fundamental step to end the entire war as soon as possible," he said.
Zelenskiy told the session his government is spending billions of dollars each month, mostly for the armed forces, which leaves it little to repair infrastructure regularly damaged by Russian missile strikes and keep up educational facilities and everyday life in Ukrainian towns and cities.
The Ukrainian leader praised the United Nations General Assembly for its October 12 condemnation of Russia's recent move to annex four Ukrainian regions, calling it "a powerful" result for Ukraine, and "a loss" for Russia.
"This clearly indicated how the world is now united in its support for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
Russia's latest strikes come after weeks of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops that have seen them take larges swathes of territory back from retreating Russian forces.
Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian armed forces have discovered evidence proving "war crimes committed by Russian troops" in some of the recently liberated parts of the Kharkiv region.
"The crimes committed there were the same as those committed by Russian armed forces in the towns of Bucha and Irpin [near Kyiv]," Zelenskiy said.
Numerous bodies of Ukrainian civilians had been found in mass burial sites and graves in the Kharkiv region after Russia troops had been forced from there by Ukrainian forces in September.
Russia has denied its troops have committed any crimes in Ukrainian territories occupied by its armed forces.
Putin Did Not Discuss Ukraine With Erdogan, Kremlin Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, did not discuss the Ukraine war during a bilateral meeting in Kazakhstan on October 13, the Kremlin said.
Before the meeting, Erdogan indicated in remarks at a regional summit in the Kazakh capital, Astana, that he was ready to mediate in the conflict, saying diplomacy could offer a chance for "a fair peace" that would stop the bloodshed.
"The topic of a Russian-Ukrainian settlement was not discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA.
There was no immediate comment from the Turkish presidency.
NATO member Turkey has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, refraining from joining Western sanctions on Russia and maintaining good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow.
It has twice hosted peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, but the last meeting was in March and produced no results.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking during an online Q&A session with members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on October 13, reiterated his stance that there can be no talks with Putin, saying diplomacy with leaders who do not respect international law was impossible.
On October 12, Zelenskiy told G7 leaders there can be no dialogue with the Russian leader, who he said only believes in terror and "has no future.
Turkey has hosted other negotiations with Russia since the start of the war. It was part of a deal struck in July to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Ankara and the United Nations brokered the deal with Moscow and Kyiv that designated three ports for Ukraine to send grain supplies to poorer countries through a Russian blockade.
Turkey also played a key role in one of the largest prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine. Announced on September 21, the deal involved the release of 215 Ukrainian soldiers for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AFP
U.S. Encourages Technology Companies To Help Iranians Circumvent Internet Outages
Top U.S. officials have met with representatives of technology companies to encourage them to work on ways to facilitate Internet access in Iran after a licensing change freed up the use of software and other technology used to circumvent Internet blockages.
The United States issued a general license for such technologies last month and says they can be used by Iranians amid a crackdown on antigovernment protests.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on October 12 that Iranian authorities have blocked Internet access amid the violent protests to suppress the Iranian people and keep human rights abuses out of the eye of the international community.
The general license, known as a GL D-2, opens the door for technology companies to provide people in Iran the tools they need to circumvent Internet shutdowns. Several U.S. technology companies are already providing new services to Iranians under the license, Sherman said.
Sherman spoke at a roundtable discussion in Washington with global technology companies on increasing access to communication tools for Iranians. The event was convened by the Global Network Initiative, a nongovernmental organization that focuses on Internet freedom issues.
The Iranian government has imposed a near-total Internet shutdown to try and quell the protests, which according to one human rights organization have left more than 200 people dead.
The protests broke out after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was taken into custody last month for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitnesses say Amini was beaten, while officials have said she died of illness, though they have not provided any evidence to back up their claim.
Sherman thanked the companies for taking the initiative to supply the tools, saying this is a moment of opportunity to help connect the Iranian people.
"As more technology companies offer them software, services, and hardware, the Iranian people's ability to communicate with each other and their digital ties to the rest of the world will strengthen. And it will become more costly for their government to sever access in the future," she said.
She added that as more Iranians gain access to the latest software and services that meet global standards for digital security and anti-surveillance technologies they can better protect themselves from government crackdowns.
Deputy Special Envoy Jarrett Blanc, who also spoke at the roundtable discussion, said the U.S. government is making efforts to hold the Iranian government accountable for the acts of violence and the Internet shutdown, including imposing sanctions on organizations and individuals responsible.
It is important to see the GL D2 as part of the U.S. response to the protests, Blanc said. Before the GL D-2 was granted there were ways that sanction policy complicated the Iranian people’s access to the Internet, which was not the objective.
The GL D-2 is a crucial pillar of this response because it means U.S. regulations are not standing in the way of Iranians accessing a free flow of information and access to the Internet, he said.
