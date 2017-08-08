Putin Pledges Russian Support For Abkhazia's Independence, Security

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is determined to “firmly guarantee” the security and independence of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia.

Putin made the comment on August 8 as he met with Abkhazia's separatist leader Raul Khadzhimba during a visit to the Abkhaz resort town of Pitsunda, according to Russian news agencies.

He also said that the two sides need to find ways to develop Abkhazia's economy to create jobs, adding, "This is what we will be talking about today."

The Georgian government has harshly criticized Putin's plans to travel to Abkhazia, with Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Ketevan Tsikhelashvili saying on August 2 that the visit would be viewed as a “provocation."

Putin’s visit falls on the ninth anniversary of the five-day Russia-Georgian war.

After the war, the Kremlin recognized Abkhazia and another Georgian breakaway region, South Ossetia, as independent countries.

Russia maintains thousands of troops in the two regions, and Georgian authorities have accused Moscow and the separatists of taking control of additional territory in recent months.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax