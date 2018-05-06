Putin's New Term Set To Begin With Ambitious Goals, Geopolitical Strife

Vladimir Putin is set to be sworn in for his fourth term as Russia’s president, extending an 18-year reign that his supporters say has lifted the country “from its knees” and is denounced by his opponents as a corrupt, calcifying autocracy.

Putin’s inauguration at the Kremlin on May 7 follows his landslide reelection in March that he calls a demonstration of public trust in his stewardship but which critics say was little more than democratic window-dressing.

The event also comes two days after a series of anti-Putin and antigovernment protests hit the streets of Moscow and elsewhere in support of Aleksei Navalny and other opposition figures. Navalny and hundreds of others were detained briefly late on May 5 before being released pending court trials.

Media reports put the number of protesters in Moscow in the thousands, although police said they numbered some 1,500 people.

The start of Putin’s fresh six-year term comes as Moscow remains locked in a geopolitical standoff with the West over a range of issues, including Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea, backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine, alleged meddling in U.S. elections, and support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Putin has spelled out a raft of domestic goals for his new term, including slashing Russia’s poverty rate, modernizing infrastructure, boosting health care and life-expectancy, and a technological drive to transform the economy.

"Lagging behind in technology is the main threat and our main enemy," he said in his state-of-the-nation address weeks ahead of the March 18 election that he won with nearly 77 percent of the vote, according to the official result.

Whether Putin will be able to implement these ambitious plans remains to be seen. A Bloomberg analysis found that Putin largely fell short of the numerous pledges he delivered at the beginning of his third term in 2012.

Russia is still battling with the impact of Western sanctions over its role in the Ukraine conflict and alleged interference in U.S. politics, though its economy has righted itself somewhat due in party to recovering oil prices.

“All indications are that [Russia’s] economic performance will be mediocre at best in the coming years. A context of ‘neo-stagnation’ is anticipated,” Andrew Wood, a former British ambassador to Russia, wrote in a recent report for the British think tank Chatham House.

Russian news outlets cited unidentified sources as saying that the Kremlin was looking to stage a less ostentatious inauguration this time than the one six years ago, when critics ridiculed Putin’s motorcade through the deserted center of Moscow as emblematic of his attitude toward the citizenry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin planned to hold several working meetings following the swearing-in ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace and would not play ice hockey, as he did after his 2012 inauguration.

Putin’s 2012 inauguration came one day after street clashes between demonstrators and riot police in Moscow led to the arrest and ultimate prosecution of more than 20 opposition activists protesting Putin’s return to the Kremlin after serving four years as prime minister.

This time, his inauguration comes two days after supporters of opposition leader Navalny staged street demonstrations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other cities against Putin’s new six-year term.

Navalny and hundreds of other protesters were detained by police at an unsanctioned demonstration on May 5 in Moscow. He later said on Twitter that he had been released after police wrote two protocols on him, one for “organizing a rally” and another for “disobeying police.”

A lawyer for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation said Moscow's Tverskoi District Court would hear his case on May 11.

Navalny, who has organized large street protests and published a series of reports alleging corruption in Russia's ruling elite, was barred from the presidential ballot due to a conviction on financial-crimes charges he contends were fabricated. He launched the May 5 protests under the slogan "He's Not Our Tsar."



Putin, 65, has been president or prime minister since 1999, and is Moscow's longest-ruling leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

He was reelected in March with 76.69 percent of ballots cast, according to official results -- more than he received in any of his three previous elections -- in 2000, 2004, and 2012 -- and the highest percentage secured by any post-Soviet Russian leader.

While there were reports of ballot-stuffing and other irregularities in the election, they are not seen as having tipped the poll in Putin’s favor. His opponents say the Kremlin’s tight control over the political landscape and a servile state-media machine ensured his victory before a single ballot was cast, and international observers said voters were not given a genuine choice.

Russians’ trust in Putin has dipped since the election, however, according to state pollster VTsIOM.

It fell from a high of 58.9 percent on January 21 to 47.1 percent on April 22, according to the pollster.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, AP, Bloomberg, Interfax, Gazeta.ru, Dozhd TV, TASS, and The Moscow Times