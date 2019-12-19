Live Blog: Putin's Annual Press Conference

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold his annual news conference on December 19, a marathon event that comes after a summer of protests that rocked Moscow and other Russian cities.

-- As in previous years, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference -- tightly controlled and stage-managed -- is expected to drag on for hours, and to feature plenty of softball questions. Here are some harder-ball questions that may or may not get asked.

*Time stamps indicate local time in Moscow