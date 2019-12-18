Putin To Hold Annual Year-End Marathon News Conference

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold his annual news conference on December 19, a marathon event that comes after a summer of protests that rocked Moscow and other Russian cities.



The Kremlin said earlier this week that a record number of journalists -- 1,895 -- has been accredited to cover what will be Putin’s 15th such press conference. (EDS: scheduled to start at 10:00 Prague time)



The televised end-of-year news conference has been a regular event of Putin's tenure, one of a series of high-profile set-piece events he uses to burnish his image, reassure Russians that they are in good hands, and send signals to the United States and the rest of the world.



Putin’s question-and-answer event is closely managed. The Russian leader will field questions before an audience of Russian and foreign journalists, some of whom have flown in from abroad or from far-flung corners of the country.



The event is also legendary for its length. The 2008 news conference clocked in at a record four hours and 40 minutes.



But the latest one comes amid a drop in Putin’s popularity, according to opinion polls, amid slow economic growth, and other issues.



Putin's favorability has dropped by 10 percentage points since 2017 even though he still enjoys high job approval numbers among Russians, according to survey by the independent Levada Center pollster published on November 18. https://www.levada.ru/2019/11/18/vladimir-putin-7/



This year’s media event follows a string of protests in Moscow over consecutive weekends this past summer, sparked by local election officials’ decision to bar many independent and opposition candidates from a municipal poll. However, the protests, which also spread to other cities, evolved into wider calls for democratic change in Russia.



Hundreds of people were briefly detained by police with most released for misdemeanor violations. Several activists were charged with assaulting police and were given prison sentences or suspended sentences.



Russian security services were criticized for their heavy-handed tactics during the rallies.

