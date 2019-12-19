Putin Slams U.S. Impeachment, Warns Of Arms Race

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the impeachment of Donald Trump and urged an extension of arms control measures during a wide-ranging annual news conference on December 19. Putin said the impeachment of the U.S. president was based on "absolutely far-fetched reasons" and would probably fail. On arms control, he said nothing could stop a news arms race if the New START treaty was not extended. He also commented on issues such as climate change, doping, and the Ukraine conflict.