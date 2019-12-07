Putin, Lukashenka To Discuss 'Union Treaty' On 20th Anniversary

The leaders of Russia and Belarus are scheduled to meet on December 7 to discuss a union treaty between the two countries amid increasing pressure by Moscow on Minsk for further integration.

The talks between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Belarus’s Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the Black Sea resort of Sochi coincide with the 20th anniversary of the union treaty.

The two nations signed an agreement in 1999 which was supposed to create a unified state that two decades later remains only on paper.

Minsk is reliant on Russia for cheap oil and on roughly $5 billion worth of yearly subsidies for its outmoded Soviet-era economy that is mostly state-run, barring its flourishing information-technology industry.

Moscow has been pressuring Minsk to speed up military and economic integration, with the Russian daily Kommersant reporting in September – citing a leaked document -- that Russia and Belarus would create an economic confederation by 2022.

Amid growing pressure from Moscow, Lukashenka has reached out to the West as well.

The outbreak of the Ukraine crisis five years ago spooked Lukashenka and spurred his government to scale back its dependence on Russia.

Seeking closer ties with the EU, which in 2016 lifted most sanctions imposed against Belarus over its record on rights and democracy, Lukashenka visited Vienna on November 12 for his first trip to an EU country in three years.

However, recent parliamentary elections in Belarus gave no indication Lukashenka is in any mood to pursue reforms.

No independent candidates won despite a large number being allowed on the ballot for the lower house of the country's largely rubber-stamp parliament.

On the day of voting, November 17, Lukashenka said he would seek another term in the country’s 2020 presidential election.

Lukashenka has ruled the country for a quarter of a century, largely by cracking down on independent media, activists, and civil society.

Relations between Belarus and the United States have been on the mend as well. The two countries announced on September 17 that they plan to resume hosting ambassadors after an 11-year hiatus.

Washington and Minsk began to reconsider their frosty relationship after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and began supporting separatist formations in eastern Ukraine, raising concerns in Belarus about its own territorial integrity.

China has also warmed up to Belarus lately. In September, the China Development Bank issued a $500 million loan to Belarus after Moscow stalled on a $600 million loan.