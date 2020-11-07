Putin, Macron Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict As Armenia Claims Key Stronghold Shelled

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with French President Emmanuel Macron as Armenia reported "fierce combat" overnight near a key city in the disputed region.

During a November 7 phone call, Putin and Macron expressed serious concern over the large-scale clashes between ethnic Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the region and the involvement of fighters from Syria and Libya in the conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents said they would continue coordinated mediation efforts, including through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, set up in 1992 to seek a peaceful resolution.

Earlier in the day Armenia said that numerous overnight attacks by Azerbaijani forces outside the town of Shushi (Susa in Azeri), a key stronghold in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, had been thwarted.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry called the claims it was shelling Shushi "completely untrue."

The hilltop town of Shushi is located on a main road that links the breakaway region's capital of Stepanakert with the territory of Armenia, which backs the separatists fighting for Karabakh's independence.

Clashes broke out on September 27 between Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists over control of Karabakh, a region that proclaimed its independence from Baku during a war in the 1990s.

At least 1,000 people and possibly many more have died in nearly six weeks of fighting.

Attempts by Russia, France, and the United States to help reach a lasting ceasefire have so far failed. The United States is also part of the OSCE's Minsk Group of mediators.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has appealed to ally Russia for military support, while Azerbaijan has won the backing of Turkey, which is accused of sending mercenaries to Karabakh to fight against the separatists.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP