Putin Meets Erdogan Near Moscow For Syria Talks Amid Idlib Offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for talks outside Moscow as the two leaders seek common ground on the Syrian conflict.



Putin and Erdogan spoke together on August 27 at the opening of the MAKS air show in the town of Zhukovsky, a biennial event that showcases Russia’s aerospace industry.



They were due later to hold private talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, ahead of a planned September 16 summit in Ankara that will bring together Putin, Erdogan, and Iranian President Hassan Rohani.



Hundreds of people, including many civilians, have been killed and tens of thousands of others have fled toward the border with Turkey since Syrian government forces and ally Russia in April launched an offensive in Idlib -- the last rebel stronghold in the country.



Ankara has said that the assault was causing a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat to Turkey's national security.



Turkey already has taken in more than 3.6 million refugees from Syria since the conflict began with a government crackdown on protesters in March 2011.



Idlib is mainly controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate.



The region is covered by a de-escalation agreement reached last year between Russia, Iran, and Turkey, which are backing opposite sides in Syria’s civil war.



Russia and Iran have given Syrian President Bashar al-Assad crucial backing throughout the conflict, while Turkey supports different rebel groups.

Putin and Erdogan are also expected to discuss relations between Moscow and Ankara, particularly military-technical cooperation.



Opening the MAKS air show, Putin expressed confidence that "the achievements of [Russia’s] domestic aviation industry and the technical capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces will interest Turkish partners."



"This will open up new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," the Russian president added.



Ankara has purchased Russia’s S-400 missile-defense system despite strong opposition from Washington, a NATO ally.



The Turkish Defense Ministry said the second stage of deliveries began on August 27.

