Putin, Merkel Discuss Sea Of Azov Crisis At G20 Summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged "freedom of shipping into the Sea of Azov" in a private talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffan Seibert, said the December 1 talks focused on the conflict in Syria and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

On November 25, Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 Ukrainian sailors near the Kerch Strait as they were seeking to enter the Sea of Azov. Russia has charged the seamen with illegally crossing the country's border.

The European Union and the United States have criticized Russia's action and have called for the immediate release of the ships and crews.

France and Germany have offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Merkel and Putin agreed that the four countries should hold additional talks at the "adviser level," Seibert said.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa