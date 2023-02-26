News
Putin Says Russia Must Take NATO's Nuclear Capability Into Account
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia. He asked "How can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?"
Putin also accused the West of having "one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part -- the Russian Federation."
The NATO and the West dismiss such narrative, saying their objective is to help Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked attack.
Putin also accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to the country.
"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossia-1 channel aired on February 26.
Putin made his remarks on the sidelines of a patriotic concert in Moscow on February 23 on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Reports: At Least 30 Dead In Southern Italy After Migrant Shipwreck
At least 30 people have died after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region, ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported on February 26. Some 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, and more were spotted at sea. The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the boat that carried the migrants, and that about 50 people have been rescued. The boat, carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather, Adnkronos said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bombings Kill At Least Six People As Violence Flares In Pakistan
At least six people, including two policemen, were killed in two separate bomb attacks in southwestern Pakistan amid a surge in violent attacks in the country. Two policemen were killed overnight when a magnetic bomb attached to their vehicle went off in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan. Another two policemen are reported to be in critical condition, a local police official said on February 26. Hours later, at least four people were killed in an explosion in a busy market in the Barkhan district of the province.
As Its Forces 'Repel' Russian Attacks, Ukraine Aims To 'Drive Wedge' Between Crimea And Russia
The Ukrainian military said on February 26 that it had repelled more than 70 attacks by Russian forces a day earlier, while a senior military intelligence officer said Ukraine is girded for a Russian offensive but is also "trying to drive a wedge" between occupied Crimea and Russia.
The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia was "concentrating its main efforts" on offensives in the Kupyansk area near Kharkiv, in the northeast, and in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman, and Shakhtar farther south in Donetsk.
It said Russia had conducted 14 missile strikes and 19 air strikes.
Kyiv also said a Russian-installed city prosecutor in the Donetsk region city of Horlivka had "resigned" and was "preparing to evacuate" to Russia "due to fears of the de-occupation" of territory in the area.
Russian forces were maintaining their defenses in the directions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya in the south, the Ukrainian General Staff said.
Meanwhile, the deputy chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitskiy, told a German publication that "I believe we will be ready for a counteroffensive this spring."
But he also said preparations hinge on the supply of Western weapons.
"We are trying to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south -- between Crimea and the Russian mainland," Skibitskiy said, according to the dpa news agency.
The Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia was strengthening its defenses and building fortifications in occupied Crimea.
Skibitskiy added that "it's possible" that Ukrainian attacks could target military facilities or equipment "on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod, from where attacks on Ukraine are launched."
Skibitskiy repeated Kyiv's insistence that its goal is the return of all Ukrainian territory -- including annexed Crimea.
"We'll only stop once we have our country back according to the [internationally recognized] borders of 1991," Skibitskiy was quoted as saying. "This is our message to Russia and to the international community."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted on February 25 following EU approval of a tenth round of Russia sanctions a day earlier that Kyiv expected "decisive steps against [Russia's state-owned nuclear energy firm] Rosatom & Russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking."
With reporting by dpa
Russia Says A Foreign Ministers Meeting With Turkey, Syria, And Iran Is In The Works
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on February 26. "The mode of it and the terms are being worked out," TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying. No further details were provided. In December, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.
Rallies In Berlin, Paris Call For Peace In Ukraine
Protesters in Germany and France on February 25 demanded peace for Ukraine, a day after activists in both countries marked one year since the Russian invasion. Police said about 10,000 people braved the falling snow in central Berlin to call for negotiations with Moscow rather than weapons deliveries to Ukraine. In Paris, police said 3,000 protesters rallied as they sang Ukraine's national anthem at Place de la Republique before Ukrainian children dressed in traditional costumes led a procession. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
EU Announces Additional Sanctions Against Wagner Group For Activities In Africa
The EU has announced additional sanctions against Russia's Wagner mercenary group for "human rights abuses" in the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mali. Eight individuals and seven entities tied to the paramilitary organization were added to the bloc's list for asset freezes and a travel ban on February 25 under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. One individual was designated under the Mali sanctions regime, and two others were listed for actions related to activities in Ukraine. The Wagner Group itself was sanctioned by the European Union in 2021.
Fire In Kyiv Warehouse Extinguished With Help Of Robot
The emergency service in Kyiv reported that a fire in a warehouse in the Podilskiy district has been extinguished. The fire occurred in the one-story warehouse where flammable substances such as paint and varnish were stored, the Kyiv Department of Emergency Situations said. The emergency service said that for the first time in the Ukrainian capital the latest firefighting robot was involved in extinguishing the blaze and it “greatly facilitated the work of the firefighters.” There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Halts Pipeline Oil Supplies To Poland, Polish Refiner Says
Supplies of Russian oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline have halted, Daniel Obajtek, the chief executive officer of the PKN Orlen oil refiner and petrol retailer, said on February 25. "We're effectively securing supplies. Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources," Obajtek wrote on Twitter. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Leader Seeks Indian Support For Russia's Isolation
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on February 25 that Germany wants to get India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine. Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and said he hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Key Hizballah Financier Arrested in Bucharest, Say U.S. Authorities
A Lebanese and Belgian citizen who is considered to be a key financier of the Iranian-backed militant group Hizballah was arrested on February 24 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, U.S. authorities said. Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, 58, who was labeled a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2018 when $10 million was offered for information about his whereabouts, has funneled millions of dollars to Hizballah over the years, authorities said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Claim They've Developed A Long-Range Cruise Missile
Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on February 24, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war. Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' aerospace force, also spoke of Iran's often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, saying "We are looking to kill [former U.S. President Donald] Trump.” Tehran often makes claims about its military power that cannot be independently verified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Suicide Bomber Killed Outside Bank In Northern Afghanistan
A suicide bombing took place on February 24 outside a bank branch in Faizabad city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province. The suicide bomber was targeted before he could reach the crowd gathered at the bank, the provincial director of the Taliban's Information and Culture Department, Muezuddin Ahmadi, said. “Except for the assailant, no one was seriously injured,” Ahmadi added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Trade Resumes As Pakistan And Afghanistan Reopen Torkham Border Crossing
The normal trade and movement of people between Pakistan and Afghanistan fully resumed on February 25 after the two sides reopened a key border crossing that was shut nearly a week ago by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, stranding people and thousands of trucks carrying food and essential items. The Afghan Embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, announced the reopening of the Torkham border on Twitter on February 25. Pakistani officials and Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed administrator in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province also confirmed that the border crossing is open to passengers and trade. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Says Pressure On Russia Must Increase Even After Latest EU, U.S. Sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the pressure on Moscow must increase and called for "decisive steps" against Russia's nuclear industry in addition to more pressure through sanctions on the Russian military and banking sectors.
Zelenskiy noted on Twitter on February 25 that the European Union the day before approved a 10th package of sanctions against Russian industry that is supporting the military and against propaganda, but he called for more.
"The pressure on the Russian aggressor must increase: We expect decisive steps against [Russia's state-owned nuclear energy firm] Rosatom & Russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking," he said.
Ukraine's diplomats are working to extend global and European sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and on all entities involved in the missile program and Russia's "nuclear blackmail," Zelenskiy said later in his evening address.
The United States and Britain already are taking corresponding steps, he said, adding that Ukraine expects "appropriate steps from the European Union as well."
The EU sanctions package, announced on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aims to make it more difficult for Russia to obtain parts for aircraft engines, antennae, and other electronics. The United States also announced new sanctions on dozens of Russian banks, companies, and individuals on the first anniversary of the invasion.
Zelenskiy said earlier that he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the country’s cease-fire proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, saying such a meeting would be "important for world security."
China's 12-point paper calling for a "political settlement" does not call on Russia to leave Ukraine. The proposal has been met with skepticism from Ukraine’s allies.
Zelenskiy told journalists on February 24 that China talking about Ukraine "is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to.”
There was no immediate reaction from Chinse authorities.
Speaking on February 25, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Beijing to "help us pressure Russia" to end the war in Ukraine.
Macron who said he would visit China in early April, added that peace was only possible if "the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected."
Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview that the idea that China would play the role of peacemaker in Ukraine is not “rational.”
“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden told ABC News on February 24. "I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed,” he added.
Biden also ruled out delivering F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine for now, saying Zelenskiy did not need them.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening report on February 25 that Russian forces made several unsuccessful attempts on Ukrainian forces in the Bahkmut direction.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, co-founder and owner of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed that his fighters had taken over the village of Yahidne on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region that has been the focus of fighting in recent months.
The Ukrainian military said Russian forces continued attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses, encircle, and seize the city.
The Ukrainian General Staff said earlier on February 25 that the military had to repel 70 attacks by the Russian Army in the direction of the cities of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka in the east.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the southern Kherson region, reported 83 Russian shelling attacks, according to AP.
The regional capital, also called Kherson, was hit nine times, and residential buildings, a preschool, and a medical institution were struck, he said.
The head of Ukraine's presidential office reported three civilian wounded in the region.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, ABC News, and AFP
Belarusian President Lukashenka To Visit China In Coming Days, Beijing Says
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka will visit China on February 28 for a state visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on February 24. "At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus [Alyaksandr Lukashenka] will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2," spokesperson Hua Chunying said. Lukashenka is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is financially and politically dependent on its neighbor.
Demonstration At Berlinale Red Carpet On Anniversary Of Ukraine War
Berlin continued its wave of support for Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of its western neighbor, with a demonstration at the capital's international film festival, the Berlinale. The planned solidarity action brought together about 50 invited guests on the red carpet with several celebrities holding up signs in the colors of Ukraine's flag saying "Stand with Ukraine." In addition to the two Berlinale heads Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, this year's jury president, U.S. actress Kristen Stewart, and other jury members participated in the event.
G20 Finance Ministers Conclude Meeting In India With Most Condemning Russia For War In Ukraine
Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers failed on February 25 to reach a consensus on a joint communique on the global economy, but they issued a statement at the conclusion of a two-day meeting in India that strongly condemns Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Only China and Russia declined to agree to a final unanimous declaration after the ministers met in India, which currently chairs the grouping of 20 major world economies.
The lack of consensus at the end of the meeting in Bengaluru left India with the option of issuing a "chair's summary" that said "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."
But it also said that there were "other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions." A footnote said the two paragraphs in the summary about the war "were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China."
Western nations had insisted that they could not back any joint statement that did not include a condemnation of the war in Ukraine. They also had insisted that the language in any joint statement could not be weaker than the final declaration issued by G20 leaders in Indonesia in November.
"This is a war. And this war has a cause, has one cause, and that is Russia and Vladimir Putin. That must be expressed clearly at this G20 finance meeting," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told a news conference on February 24.
Senior Indian official Ajay Seth said the Chinese and Russian representatives did not want to endorse the wording on Ukraine because "their mandate is to deal with economic and financial issues."
Seth told a closing news conference that the other 18 countries “felt that the war has got implications for the global economy" and it needed to be mentioned.
The Russian Foreign Ministry on February 25 issued a statement saying Russia regrets "that the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilized by the Western collective and used in an anti-Russian...way."
China has sought to position itself as neutral on the conflict while maintaining close ties with Russia. The United States has warned it against providing Russia with lethal aid.
Beijing published a 12-point paper on February 24, calling for a cease-fire and a "political settlement" to the war, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed in part, though presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak rejected it.
The G20 document issued at the end of the finance ministers’ meeting said the global economic outlook had "modestly improved,” although overall growth remains slow and risks persist, including elevated inflation, a resurgence of the pandemic, and high debts in many poorer nations.
It also stressed the importance of meeting the commitment made by developed countries to mobilize $100 billion in climate finance annually through 2025 for poorer countries. The ministers also focused on debt relief for poorer countries.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Suspended From Global Body On Illicit Finance
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international standard-setting body on illicit finance, has suspended Russia from its membership. It is the first time a country has been removed in FATF's 34-year history. The FATF said in a statement on February 24 that the suspension was warranted by “Russia’s unlawful, immoral, and unprovoked war against Ukraine.” FATF members lead the global effort on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and members are expected to uphold and promote core principles that safeguard the global financial system, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
EU Agrees To 10th Round Of Sanctions Over Russia's War In Ukraine
The EU agreed to impose new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine on February 24, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion, the bloc's Swedish presidency announced. The package -- the 10th imposed by the EU since Russia's invasion -- contains "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war." Final approval of the sanctions was expected on February 25. The details on the listed individuals and entities will then be published in the European Union's official gazette.
UN Security Council Hears Proposal For Peace In Ukraine But Solution Remains Elusive
Western leaders and high-level diplomats called for peace but argued over how to achieve it at a special session of the UN Security Council on February 24, the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Most of the speakers underlined that peace in Ukraine must be fair and respect Ukrainian territory as tensions between Russia and Ukraine were laid bare when representatives of the two countries confronted each other over holding a minute's silence to honor the dead.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on the “tragic day" that there was finally a chance to mourn the "lives and destinies broken by Russia." When he asked all in the council chamber to observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims, everyone stood.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia then asked for the floor, saying: “We are getting to our feet to honor the memory of all victims of what has happened in Ukraine starting in 2014 -- all of those who perished.”
Nebenzia’s referred to Russia’s claims that the conflict with Ukraine began in 2014 after Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly president was driven from office by mass protests. Russia responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and by backing rebels in eastern Ukraine.
“All lives are priceless, and that is why we’re rising to honor the memory of them all,” Nebenzia said, referring to Russians, pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east, and Ukrainians elsewhere in the country.
The mood was summed up by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said: "I have no illusions: We will not convince the Russian representative today."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken used his speech to warn against a "temporary or unconditional cease-fire" in the war, saying that Russia will use any pause in fighting to "consolidate control over the territories illegally seized and replenish its forces for further attacks."
Blinken said any peace agreed between Russia and Ukraine must be "durable" and in line with the principles of the UN Charter.
"Any peace that legitimizes Russia's seizure of land by force will weaken the [UN] Charter and send a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they can invade countries and get away with it," Blinken said.
Blinken did not mention China in his warning, but his comments came just hours after China called for a comprehensive cease-fire as part of a 12-point plan that largely reiterated its approach since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, 2022.
China said conflicts "benefit no one" and all involved should remain rational "and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed some elements of the Chinese cease-fire proposal but said it was not a concrete plan, while presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak rejected the plan, saying it would do nothing except freeze the status quo.
"Any 'peace plan' that envisages only a 'ceasefire' and, as a result, a new dividing line and the occupation of territories is not about peace," Podolyak said on Twitter.
It is, rather, a "freezing of the war" and the "next stages of genocide," Podolyak said. Ukraine continues to insist on the withdrawal of Russian troops and calls for its internationally recognized 1991 borders to be accepted.
Zelenskiy said the proposal amounted to China revealing its "thoughts." Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, he said China talking about Ukraine "is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to.”
The proposal corresponds in some ways with international law and territorial integrity, he said, adding, "Let's work with China on this point."
Zelenskiy also said he was planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying such a meeting would be "important for world security."
The Ukrainian president also said he was doing his best to prevent Chinese arms supplies to Russia.
The United States has accused China of considering the idea of supplying arms to Russia and has warned Beijing against such a move.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Russian Delegates Defiant At Hostile OSCE Assembly Meeting
A contentious Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Vienna ended on February 24 with condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Russian delegates accused the West of preventing dialogue by arming Kyiv. The Parliamentary Assembly of the 57-nation OSCE brought together lawmakers from member countries, including Russia, to discuss security and human rights issues. Ukraine and Lithuania boycotted the meeting, which coincided with the anniversary of the invasion, due to the presence of six Russian delegates, who were given visas by Austria despite being under EU and U.S. sanctions. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Canada Pledges More Tanks To Ukraine, Imposes New Sanctions
Canada is sending four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and imposing new Russia-related sanctions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on February 24, the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its western neighbor. The delivery would bring to eight the number of Leopard 2 tanks Canada has pledged to Ukraine. Canada will also provide an armored recovery vehicle and thousands of rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition to help Ukraine in its defense against Russia. The new sanctions target 129 individuals and 63 entities, including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials, Trudeau said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Europeans Mark Ukraine War Anniversary With Demonstrations Of Solidarity With Kyiv
Anti-war demonstrations were held in many European capitals, where landmarks were lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on February 24 as the world marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and the National Theatre in Warsaw were among the European monuments illuminated in blue and yellow. In Berlin, activists placed a wrecked Russian tank in front of the Russian Embassy, and crowds observed a moment of silence at Tallinn's Freedom Square, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joined a ceremony for the fallen.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also observed a moment of silence in front of Downing Street, where two singers dressed in traditional Ukrainian vyshyvanka shirts sang the Ukrainian anthem.
Several protests also were held in Yerevan in support of Ukraine. A group of Ukrainians, Russians, and Armenians gathered in front of the statue of Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko to protest the war. Another demonstration was organized near the Russian Embassy in Yerevan.
WATCH: Ceremonies were held on February 24 in different cities in Ukraine and across the world on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
In Belgrade, about 20 activists headed to the Russian Embassy but were stopped by police from delivering a skull-shaped cake that they said illustrated the result of Russian policy and the occupation of Ukraine.
In addition, they brought a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting his surrender to the international court investigating war crimes committed in Ukraine.
More than 1,000 people also took part in an anti-war march in central Belgrade organized by the Ukrainian Embassy. Participants waved Ukrainian flags and the flags of the United States, Germany, Denmark, and other countries backing Ukraine while shouting "Glory to Ukraine," "Long live Serbia," and "Death to fascism."
Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia Volodymyr Tolkach said Ukraine seeks to restore peace and punish those responsible for crimes. He thanked Serbia for "increasing its support" for Ukraine.
EU Ambassador Emanuel Giaufret and U.S. Deputy Ambassador John Ginkel also took part in the march. Ginkel said Serbia had shown its support "where it counts," citing its help in the humanitarian effort for the people of Ukraine.
A long Ukrainian flag was spread across at the main Republic Square as people laid flowers in memory of the victims of war in front of the Ukrainian Embassy.
A somber ceremony was held in Geneva outside the United Nations office, where ambassadors from countries backing Ukraine observed a moment of silence.
The representatives of France, Canada, and Britain embraced their Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhenia Filipenko, who wore a vyshyvanka under her jacket.
"It is important that Ukrainians know that the world remembers them, that the world will speak about the Russian's atrocities, Russian's war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine," Filipenko told reporters.
Jerome Bonnafont, France's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said the anniversary was an opportunity to highlight the Ukrainian people's incredible resistance.
"We are here to commemorate a tragic day, the beginning of the invasions of Ukraine by Russia, but also, a day where a resistance that we all admire began," he said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, RFE/RL's Armenian Service, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Spacecraft Safely In Orbit After Launch From Kazakhstan On Rescue Mission To ISS
A Soyuz spacecraft is safely in orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) on a mission to retrieve three crew members whose return to Earth has been delayed by several months because of a leak in the original vessel due to bring them home.
The capsule safely reached orbit nine minutes after liftoff in what NASA described as “a perfect ride to orbit.”
The Soyuz spacecraft, which is flying without a crew, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan late on February 23 local time. Its mission is to retrieve two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were scheduled to return to Earth in March until a leak was found in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft that was designated to bring them back.
The Soyuz MS-22 transported NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roskosmos cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin to the space station last September. The three crew members are now scheduled to return to Earth in the replacement capsule, Soyuz MS-23, in September.
The Soyuz MS-23, which is carrying hundreds of kilograms of supplies, is scheduled to dock at the ISS on February 25, NASA said. The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is now scheduled to land without a crew in March.
Two top NASA officials were on hand to observe the launch, which took place after Roskosmos delayed it to allow time for inspections to find any manufacturing defects. No issues were found.
Both NASA and Roskosmos believe the leak on the MS-22 spacecraft was caused by a micrometeoroid -- a particle of space rock -- hitting the capsule at high velocity.
A similar impact is believed to have caused a separate leak this month on the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which was taken out of orbit last week. Camera views showed a small hole in each spacecraft.
Despite tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Washington have continued to partner on space exploration and maintenance of the aging ISS.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
