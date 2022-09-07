News
Putin Says Nord Stream Gas Pipeline To Europe 'Practically' Closed, Blames West For Crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon" while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany is "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
He said Russia's Gazprom will resume gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 if a turbine is supplied and that any turbine should be sent directly to Russia.
Putin also said Russia can launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if necessary.
Gas stoppages from Russia have fueled fears that Moscow will keep the taps off for a longer period to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Gazprom suspended Nord Stream 1 deliveries on August 31 for what it said would be three days of routine maintenance but failed to restart the flow, citing a purported leak in a pump at a turbine.
Gazprom's German partner Siemens Energy has disputed Moscow's "repair" argument for the suspension of Nord Stream 1, which has historically carried about one-third of Russian gas supplies to Europe.
Gazprom this summer cited Western sanctions as preventing it from taking direct delivery of a new turbine from abroad.
Nord Stream 2 is a mostly completed $11 billion pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea whose certification Berlin put on hold with tensions high ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Western leaders have repeatedly accused Moscow of "weaponizing" gas and other energy deliveries as it continues its full-scale war on Ukraine, which is also a major transit country for Russian gas.
In Vladivostok, Putin said sanctions had prompted the gas crisis and said Ukraine had shut down one of the routes on its territory for Russian gas on its own initiative.
He also said Poland had shut down the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Western Siberia through Belarus and Poland to Germany.
Flows through Yamal-Europe have been reversed to flow eastward between Poland and Germany since early this year, and Moscow has imposed sanctions on the owner of the pipeline's Polish segment.
Putin said EU discussions of a possible price cap on Russian gas were "stupid."
With reporting by Reuters
Pro-Kremlin Director Sues Independent Filmmaker Mansky, Accuses Him Of Libel
Investigators in Russia have launched a probe against noted independent documentary filmmaker Vitaly Mansky after pro-Kremlin film director Nikita Mikhalkov accused him of libel.
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak wrote on her Telegram channel on September 6 that she was summoned by the police and informed that she is a witness in the case against Mansky.
If convicted, Mansky faces up to two years in prison. He is outside of Russia at the moment, prompting the Interior Ministry to add him to the country's wanted list.
According to Sobchak, Mikhalkov's lawsuit stems from Mansky's interview with Sobchak’s YouTube channel, where he said that "at least 85 percent" of the state's financial allocations to the Mikhalkov-led annual Moscow International Cinema Festival "is stolen on a regular basis."
"As a festival manager, I can precisely calculate the exact cost of that festival. And it costs, at the most, 15 percent of all amounts it directly gets from the state. I am ready to prove in court that I am right on that matter," Mansky said in an interview he gave to Sobchak in May that aired on her YouTube channel.
The 58-year-old Ukraine-born Mansky is a well-known documentary filmmaker, opposition public figure, and the organizer of Russia's largest annual international documentary film festival, called Ardocfest.
In recent years, Mansky's festival has faced pressure from the authorities.
This year's festival was scheduled to start in March. However, it was cancelled after Russian authorities banned several documentaries that were to be shown at the event and Mansky was attacked by unknown individuals who splashed paint on him at the entrance of a cinema theater in Moscow, where the opening of the festival was scheduled.
Mansky said after that that his festival will not be held in Russia until the current regime is changed.
Nikita Mikhalkov, an Oscar-winning director who leads the Russian Cinematographers Union, is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin.
Putin To Meet Xi Jinping In Uzbekistan Next Week
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will meet next week during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan.
Russian state media quoted officials as saying the summit will take place during the SCO meeting in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16.
"We are actively preparing for it,” Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters, according to the TASS news agency.
The two leaders last met in February, just before Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
China has tried to walk a line between criticizing Russia for the war and avoiding breaking international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its aggression.
Beijing has blamed the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow and has condemned the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia. In turn, the Kremlin has backed China amid rising tensions with Washington that were exacerbated by a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In addition, Chinese forces have been participating this month in the Vostok-2022 military exercises in Russia.
One day before landing in Uzbekistan, Xi will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in his first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said earlier this week that the Chinese leader will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Nur-Sultan on September 14.
The SCO summit in Uzbekistan will include China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.
Iran has the status of an acceding member -- it's expected to officially join the group in April 2023 -- while Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are observer states.
With reporting by TASS, the Guardian, and RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service
Czechs Say Price Cap On Russian Gas Is Not A Solution To The Energy Crisis
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela says a cap on the price of Russian gas is not a solution to the energy crisis faced by the European Union and the bloc's energy ministers should not discuss the option at a meeting this week.
Speaking to a Czech Senate committee on September 7, Sikela called a price cap a political tool, not a solution.
"In my opinion, this is an unconstructive proposal. It is more about another variant of sanctions against Russia than a current solution to the energy crisis in Europe. We don't want to prepare more sanctions right now, but instead solve the energy situation," he said.
Czech officials have called a special meeting of the EU Energy Council for September 9 as fears mount of debilitating fuel shortages this winter, brought on by international sanctions and Russian countermeasures resulting from Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Sikela said on September 6 that one option seeks to establish maximum prices for the production of all electricity except that which requires gas -- so essentially capping the price of energy from nuclear fuel, coal, and renewable sources.
An alternative option, he said, was to decouple the price of natural gas from the price charged by the power plant that converts gas to electricity and thus normally sets the price for consumers.
The Czechs currently hold the EU's rotating presidency.
Since Group of Seven and other Western leaders raised the idea of a price cap on Russian gas imports, Moscow has repeatedly threatened cutoffs beyond the scattered -- but quickly mounting -- suspensions it has already imposed on exports to Europe.
Russia's share of gas imports to the EU had already declined from around 45 percent a year ago to around 30 percent in April.
Russian state monopoly Gazprom has cut off some countries completely since the Russian invasion began.
Last week it halted the flow of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that used to supply about one-third of Russian gas to Europe over an alleged "repair" that its German partner says shouldn't affect supplies.
Putin Hints At 'Changing Routes' For Ukrainian Grain Exports, Warns Of Food 'Catastrophe'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized grain exports from Ukraine under a UN-brokered deal, claiming that they are failing to reach poorer countries as intended, and he warned that the current food crisis could intensify into a "humanitarian catastrophe."
The comments raise doubt about the fate of a six-week-old deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ship millions of tons of grain from Ukraine's blockaded ports.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok on September 7, Putin suggested that Moscow will "have to think about changing routes" for Ukrainian grain shipments.
He said Russia had done all it could to ensure Ukraine can export grain.
Asked by Reuters whether Moscow had initiated changes in the grain-export deal, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskiy said after Putin's speech that "we have not seen anything at our level."
Global food and energy prices have spiked since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to subdue smaller post-Soviet neighbor Ukraine.
"Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries," Putin said in Vladivostok, without providing evidence.
He added that "with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow" and he warned of a "looming humanitarian catastrophe."
Ukrainian ports, infrastructure, and agriculture have been slammed by what Moscow calls a "special military operation," which began in late February and included a smothering boycott of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
The UN- and Turkey-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine in July was intended to unblock millions of tons of grain and fertilizer whose export was being prevented.
By late August, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had exported more than 1 million tons of agricultural products by sea in the first month since the grain-export deal.
U.S. officials have cited the grain-export deal to rebuff Kyiv's insistence that Russia should be designated a "terrorist state," saying designation would prevent the kind of exchanges that made that breakthrough.
Western financial, trade, and other sanctions on Russia have been compounded by Moscow countermeasures including the embargo and cutoffs of natural gas.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained on September 6 that the West was not honoring its promise to help Russian food exports reach global markets.
In August, the head of the UN’s World Food Program warned that even with the resumption of Ukraine’s exports, “we’re talking about a global food crisis at least for another 12 months.”
Amir Abdulla, UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, warned weeks later that the grain deal had “started creating some space" but millions of tons of food needed to be moved from Ukrainian silos to make room for the next harvest.
Ukraine is historically one of the world's biggest grain exporters.
The deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council predicted this week that Ukraine's exports of agricultural products would total about 50 million tons this marketing year from a total harvest of 60 million-65 million tons.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Says It's Seeking 'Further Clarification' From Nuclear Watchdog Over Zaporizhzhya Report
Moscow has requested "further clarifications" from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the UN nuclear watchdog published a report on the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
"There is a need for further clarification, because the report contains a number of issues -- I will not list them now -- but we requested these explanations from the director-general of the IAEA," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the state Interfax news agency on September 7 while attending an economic forum in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.
In a report following a mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the IAEA said on September 6 that the current situation at the facility was "untenable" and there was "an urgent need for interim measures" to avoid a nuclear accident.
The report urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant and said shelling at the site and its vicinity should stop immediately to avoid any further damage to the plant and for the safety of its operating staff.
In separate comments on September 7, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the West of putting pressure on the IAEA mission that visited the plant last week. After the mission departed, two members of the IAEA remained at the plant to monitor the situation.
The facility was seized by Russian forces in March, but is still connected to the Ukrainian power grid and is operated by Ukrainian staff. Both the Ukrainian and Russian sides have accused each other of launching attacks on the area.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted Zakharova as saying that Russia had provided the mission with full data on the source of shelling and was questioning why the mission did not name Ukraine as the source of attacks on the nuclear power plant in its report.
Based on reporting by Interfax and RIA Novosti
Ukrainians Claim 'Some Success' In Counteroffensive, Say Private Russian Troops Hit Hard
Ukraine's military says private mercenary forces fighting for Russia are suffering especially high casualty rates as battles rage in the northeast of the country around Kharkiv.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its battlefield summary on September 7 that the "significant losses" of such private soldiers "account for more than 40 percent of those seriously wounded or killed."
Meanwhile Ukrainian sources did not provide details but suggested a Ukrainian counteroffensive begun last week was continuing and "enjoying some success."
It is impossible to immediately confirm either side's claims of battlefield developments in the six-month-old Russian invasion.
But the Ukrainian Army says the Russian side "continues to focus its efforts" on establishing full control over the territory of the eastern Donetsk region and holding onto areas around Kharkiv and occupied southern areas, including Zaporizhzhya around the seized nuclear power plant and Mykolayiv.
It also said Russian troops were battling to hold ground in Kherson, where Ukraine reportedly launched a major counteroffensive last week.
Kyiv has been quiet about how that offensive is faring.
The General Staff claimed on September 7 to be continuing dozens of air strikes on Russian ammunition stockpiles and other areas where the enemy or enemy equipment was concentrated.
A senior pro-Moscow separatist said Ukrainian forces had attacked the Russian-held eastern town of Balaklia, father north, between the cities of Kharkiv and Izyum.
The pro-Kyiv governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, said on Ukrainian television that a "counterattack is under way," adding, "[O]ur forces are enjoying some success. Let's leave it at that."
The Ukrainian Army accused the Russian side of firing mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the area around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
The UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on September 7 issued a report on security at Zaporizhzhya in which it pleaded urgently for a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the Soviet-built nuclear plant, which is Europe's largest.
Russian forces occupied Zaporizhzhya in the early days of the invasion and each side has blamed the other for shelling that has prompted the Ukrainian operating staff to shut down all six reactors.
IAEA head Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council that "we are playing with fire and something very, very catastrophic could take place."
Russian officials quickly dismissed the call and said they were protecting the plant.
Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya later said of the IAEA proposal that it “is not serious” because the Ukrainians "will immediately step in and ruin the whole thing."
Speaking to the 15-member Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both Ukraine and Russia to avoid military actions directed at the plant and asked Russia to commit "to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move into it."
With reporting by Reuters
White House Rejects Branding Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism
The White House says it would be counterproductive to brand Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, rejecting calls from Ukraine and some U.S. lawmakers to take the step.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said a terrorism designation was "not the most effective or strongest path forward" to hold Russia accountable for its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"It would also undercut our unprecedented multilateral [coalition] that has been so effective to holding [Russian President Vladimir] Putin accountable and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine" in negotiations, she told reporters at a briefing on September 6.
U.S. President Joe Biden, asked a day earlier if he would blacklist Russia as a terrorist state as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly requested, said simply "no."
Jean-Pierre said the designation would hamper aid delivery to parts of Ukraine and prevent aid groups and companies from participating in a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ship grain from Ukraine's blockaded ports.
Zelenskiy has said the move would be justified following a series of attacks by Russia on civilian places such as shopping centers and train stations that killed dozens of Ukrainians.
Those actions and others by Moscow, including the poisonings of several Kremlin-critics and Russia’s military activities in Syria, were enough to prompt Latvia's parliament in August to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
The United States has only branded four nations -- Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Cuba -- as state sponsors of terrorism. Each of those countries have much smaller economies than Russia's.
Based on reporting by AFP
Lawyer Says Iranian Religious Prisoner Nouri Faces New Charges
Kasra Nouri, an Iranian journalist imprisoned for his religious association and for reporting on religious freedom, is now facing new charges.
Pouria Nouri, Kasra's brother, told RFERL’s Radio Farda that the Intelligence Organization of the southern city of Shiraz, claims that her sibling tried to sign a joint statement with other political prisoners, including Narges Mohammadi and Keyvan Samimi, prompting new allegations against him.
Farshid Yadollahi, Nouri's defense lawyer, said in a tweet on September 5 that his client is accused of "gathering and colluding to act against the security of the country."
On August 27, Kasra Nouri was transferred from the political ward of Adelabad prison in Shiraz to solitary confinement in the detention center of the Intelligence Department in the same city and has been under interrogation since.
This 32-year-old prisoner, a member of the Gonabadi Dervish religious community, was banned from visiting his family for a week and finally met his mother on September 5, relatives said.
Last week, Kasra's mother, Shokoofeh Yadollahi, demanded his release in a video published on social networks, warning authorities that "the period of your oppression of the people will finally end one day."
Security officials detained Kasra Nouri among more than 300 others following protests in 2018 that included violent clashes between Dervishes, who are Sufi Muslims, and security forces in the capital, Tehran.
The sentences included prison terms ranging from 4 months to 26 years, flogging, internal exile, travel bans, and a ban on membership in social and political groups.
Sufism, a mystical branch of Islam, is not illegal in Iran but rights groups accuse the Iranian government of harassment and discrimination against its followers. The United States has called the repression of the Dervishes the largest repression of religious minorities in Iran.
In recent weeks, Iranian authorities have ramped up their crackdown against religious minorities, arresting about a dozen of Baha’is and raiding the homes and businesses of many others across Iran.
UN experts have called for the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained on the basis of their religious affiliation, and accountability for the systematic persecution of religious minorities by Iranian authorities.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi
U.S. Military Announces Test Launch Of ICBM, Notifies Russia
The U.S. military will test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on September 7, the Pentagon says, adding that Russia has been notified.
A Pentagon spokesman described the test as routine and said it was meant to demonstrate the readiness of the U.S. military's nuclear forces and "provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."
It will be the second test launch of the country's nuclear defenses in less than a month. The last occurred on August 16 and tested a Minuteman III ICBM that carried a test reentry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead. The vehicle traveled about 6,760 kilometers to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific.
The U.S. military delayed the test to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during a Chinese show of force near Taiwan.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the test on September 7 will be of “an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III” ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Ryder stressed that the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that Washington had notified Russia and other countries of the plan.
Ryder said the two tests were scheduled well in advance and are occurring close together because the first was postponed.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Poisonous Surrogate Alcohol Kills Four People In Russia's Orenburg Region
Authorities in Russia's Urals region of Orenburg say poisonous surrogate alcohol has left four people dead.
The Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said on September 6 that in addition to the deaths two people were hospitalized and a probe had been launched into the situation.
In October 2021, 64 people were poisoned by surrogate alcohol in towns and villages in the same region, killing 34 and prompting the governor to call on citizens to avoid unlicensed alcoholic beverages.
Poisonings with surrogate alcohol are common in Russia as people look to save money on cheaper drinks.
In December 2016, 78 people died in and around the Siberian city of Irkutsk after drinking a scented herbal bath oil called Boyaryshnik, Russian for hawthorn, which contained methanol, a highly poisonous type of industrial alcohol.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
For Third Time, Kyrgyz Authorities Close Unsolved Case Of Noted Journalist's Assassination
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have again closed a case looking into the assassination of independent journalist Alisher Saipov, who was shot dead in the southern city of Osh almost 15 years ago.
A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General's Office, Sirojiddin Kamolidinov, told RFE/RL on September 6 that the case was closed again because "it is impossible to find and bring to justice individuals who were involved in the killing."
Kyrgyz authorities reopened the case in August 2019 after a court decreed that it should be revisited.
Saipov, the founder and chief editor of the newspaper Siyosat (Politics), was shot dead in central Osh on October 24, 2007, at the age of 26. He was also a contributor to RFE/RL and Voice of America.
Saipov's Uzbek-language weekly, which was distributed both in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, stopped publishing after the murder.
In 2010, a court in Osh found local resident Abdulgafar Rasulov guilty of killing Saipov and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
However, Saipov's relatives protested against the sentence. They argued that a deeper plot was at the heart of the crime and that the "real killers" and those who planned the murder were not punished.
Saipov, an ethnic Uzbek, wrote about Islamic groups and opposition politics in the region. He had also reported on the 2005 massacre of protesters in the Uzbek city of Andijon.
In 2012, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry launched a fresh investigation into Saipov's murder, citing "new leads" in the case. However, the new investigation failed to identify any new suspects involved in the killing.
The case was initially closed in 2013.
Kyrgyz Police Arrest Suspects In Killing Of Teenage Girl That Sparked Outrage
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan – Police in southern Kyrgyzstan have arrested three men in connection with the brutal killing of a 14-year-old girl that sparked outrage in the Central Asian country.
Police said the body of the teenager was dumped inside a small tunnel, with both her hands tied behind her back and her neck showing signs of strangulation with a rope. The body was discovered by a passerby in the girl’s native district of Kadamjai in Batken Province on September 5.
The three suspects -- local men in their 20s -- were detained on September 6, police said. During a search, police also seized a car belonging to one of the suspects that contained possible evidence of the crime, they added.
A daughter of migrant laborers working in Russia, the victim lived with her grandparents in a village in Kadamjai. With thousands of families in remittances-dependent Kyrgyzstan having to leave their children with grandparents, the attack on the minor hit hard across the country.
President Sadyr Japarov condemned the attack and said he has taken the case under his direct control.
- By Current Time
Chief Editor Of The New Times Magazine, Yevgenia Albats, Leaves Russia
Yevgenia Albats, the editor in chief of The New Times magazine, has left Russia amid the ongoing crackdown on independent media in the country.
Albats said during a stream on her YouTube channel on September 5 that she will now be teaching at a university in New York.
"Why did I at last make this decision [to leave Russia]? I will tell you: because I already had four administrative cases against me, I was labeled a "foreign agent," and it became clear to me that just three or four weeks were left before I will be arrested," Albats said.
Albats said that she discussed the decision to leave Russia with jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who, she said, supported the idea.
In late July, the Justice Ministry added Albats to the registry of "foreign agents."
Since Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, Albats was ordered to pay hefty fines twice for her magazine's independent coverage of the war in Ukraine, which courts called the distribution of fake information about Russia's armed forces.
Many journalists, activists, politicians, and other people have left Russia for other countries since Moscow started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
In March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The threat of the law has thrown cold water on almost all independent reporting on the conflict, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation." Those who call it a war face arrest.
Another Russia-Imposed Official Attacked In Occupied Area Of Ukraine
Another Moscow-appointed official in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory has been attacked and is now in the hospital in serious condition.
The Russian-imposed administration of the city of Berdyansk in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya said on September 6 that the city's commandant, Artem Bardin, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital after his car exploded near the administration’s building.
Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine during the Kremlin's invasion of the country have died in recent weeks after being attacked.
Last week, Russian-appointed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, parts of which have been under Russian military forces' control since March, said that former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russian-imposed government was found dead.
Reports said at the time that Kovalyov’s partner was stabbed and she died later in the hospital.
Days before that, Russian-imposed authorities in the Zaporizhzhya region said that the Moscow-appointed mayor of the town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, was killed by a car bomb.
Several other similar incidents have also been recorded in recent weeks.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti
Nuclear Watchdog's Report On Zaporizhzhya Says Current Situation Is 'Untenable,' Calls For Security Zone
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says the current situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya power plant is "untenable" and there is "an urgent need for interim measures" to avoid a nuclear accident.
“We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place,” Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, warned on September 6 while addressing the United Nations Security Council hours after the UN atomic watchdog issued a report on the situation at Ukraine's nuclear power plants.
The report urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant and said shelling at the site and its vicinity should stop immediately to avoid any further damage to the facility and for the safety of its operating staff.
The IAEA released the report following a recent visit by UN inspectors to the plant, which has been taken over by Russia's military but is operated by Ukrainian technicians. It said the best action to ensure the safety of the plant and all other Ukrainian nuclear facilities "would be for this armed conflict to end now."
The IAEA said it is ready to "immediately" start consultations leading to the "urgent establishment" of a security zone at Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to agree to establish a security zone.
"As a first step, Russian and Ukrainian forces must commit not to engage in any military activity towards the plant site or from the plant site," Guterres told the UN Security Council.
"As a second step, an agreement on a demilitarized perimeter should be secured. Specifically, that would include a commitment by Russian forces to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move into it," he told the 15-member body.
Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told the Security Council that Russia regretted that the report did not blame Kyiv for shelling the site.
"We regret that in your report...the source of the shelling is not directly named," Nebenzya said. "We do understand your position as an international regulator, but in the current situation it's very important to call things by their name," he said.
Senior U.S. diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis responded by saying that despite Russia's "song and dance" to avoid acknowledging responsibility for its actions, it had "no right to expose the world to unnecessary risk and the possibility of the nuclear catastrophe."
Nebenzya, asked later about establishing a demilitarized zone, said the proposal “is not serious” and said the Ukrainians "will immediately step in and ruin the whole thing."
He claimed that the Russians at the plant are defending it.
"In fact, it is not militarized. There is no equipment at the station," he said.
But IAEA inspectors observed Russian military personnel, vehicles, and equipment at various places at the Zaporizhzhya plant, the report said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commented on the IAEA’s report in his nightly address, praising its “clear references” to the presence of Russian troops and military equipment at the plant.
Referring to the report's proposal for a security zone, Zelenskiy said if it is aimed at demilitarizing the power plant and its surroundings, Ukraine can support it.
The report said the situation is unprecedented in that it is the first time a military conflict has occurred amid the facilities of a large nuclear power program.
Shelling continued around the plant on September 6, a day after it was again knocked off Ukraine's electrical grid and left to rely on its own power to run its safety systems.
The report also listed damage to parts of the plant and recommended improvements in conditions for the Ukrainian staff operating the facility, saying they are "under constant high stress and pressure" that "could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety."
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Belarusian Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Term For Noted Rights Defender
MINSK -- Belarusian prosecutors have asked a court in Minsk to convict and sentence to lengthy prison terms noted human rights defender Marfa Rabkova and nine other activists for allegedly having roles in organizing anti-government protests in a case seen by many as politically motivated.
One of the defendants in the case, Akikhira Hayeuski-Khanada, said in a letter that was published on the Pisma Solidarnosti (Letters of Solidarity) group's Facebook account that prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for Rabkova.
According to the letter, the prosecutors asked the court to convict and sentence other defendants -- Alyaksandr Frantskevich, Hayeuski-Khanada, Alyaksey Halauko, Paval Shpetny, Alyaksandr Kazlyanka, Andrey Chapyuk, Mikita Dranets, Andrey Marach, and Danil Chulya to between five years and 17 years in prison.
The activists' trial, which started in April, is being held behind closed doors.
In all, Rabkova faces an array of 13 charges for allegedly organizing and encouraging activities that violated civil order, publicly calling for activities that threatened national security, creating an extremist formation, running an extremist organization, inciting social hatred, hooliganism, vandalism, damaging private property, and for illegal activities with the use of explosives.
Other defendants face similar charges.
Rabkova, who has rejected all of the allegations saying they are politically motivated, was arrested in September 2020 and initially charged with helping prepare mass disorder, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to three years.
While Rabkova was under arrest, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 twice. She was not allowed to attend the burials of her father and grandmother, who died while she was in custody.
Before her arrest in September 2020, Rabkova, along with other activists and volunteers of the Vyasna (Spring) human rights center monitored mass rallies against the official results of August 2020 presidential poll that handed a sixth term in office to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Rabkova was also involved in documenting police brutality and violations of demonstrators' rights after their arrests.
Police in Belarus have violently cracked down on protesters, with thousands of detentions following the disputed presidential election. There have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces, and several people have died.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote, and imposed sanctions on him and his allies, citing election fraud and the police crackdown, which has also targeted press freedoms.
Iranian Filmmaker Ahmadzadeh Released After Five Days In Detention
Iranian filmmaker Ali Ahmadzadeh has been released after spending several days in one of the detention centers of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Sources told RFERL's Radio Farda that Ahmadzadeh was arrested in Tehran on August 30 after being summoned to security agencies several times in recent months.
After that, the editor of the Mizan news agency affiliated with Iran's judiciary denied the claim, but Ahmadzadeh told Radio Farda that after he was summoned last week, he was held for five days until being released on September 3.
Ahmadzadeh has long been on the radar of the government and his detention is the latest in a series of arrests of cultural and activist figures in Iran.
In a note that he gave to Radio Farda, Ahmadzadeh explained how, over the last decade, the screening of his works in Iran has been restricted and that he faces a new charge for producing a film without obtaining a production license from the Cinematography Organization of the Ministry of Islamic Guidance.
Ahmadzadeh’s second film, Atom Heart Mother, which screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2014, was only allowed to be shown in Iran in 2017 after modifications required by the Ministry of Islamic Guidance. Soon after it began showing in Iran, officials reversed their decision and the film was pulled from cinemas.
Pressure on Iranian filmmakers has intensified in recent weeks.
Well-known figures such as Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof have been arrested, while cases have been filed against other filmmakers such as Majid Barzegar, Mohsen Amiryousefi, and Mojtaba Mirtahmaseb. All were summoned to security agencies as a prelude to their cases.
The pressure on filmmakers also comes amid a broader crackdown on dissent in Iran. Several journalists, activists, and lawyers have been summoned or arrested by authorities in recent weeks.
At the same time, authorities have increased their pursuit of women who have pushed back on the compulsory hijab rules after the announcement of new restrictions on how women may dress at universities and government offices.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Yerevan, Baku Dispute Circumstances After Armenian Conscript Shot Near Border
Armenia's Defense Ministry says that one of its conscripts was shot and killed at a combat post this week in the eastern part of the country's mutual border with Azerbaijan.
It cited initial indications on September 5 that the 20-year-old soldier was killed by Azerbaijani forces.
The two Caucasus foes have been in a tense standoff in many areas since an intense six-week conflict ended in November 2020 with a Russian-mediated cease-fire that left wide swaths of Azerbaijani territory long held by ethnic Armenians back in Azerbaijani hands.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry disputed that account on September 6, saying the Armenian report was a "lie" and its units hadn't fired on the border region.
It accused Armenian forces of recently firing intensively across the border.
Armenian and Azerbaijani officials have been working with Russian mediators on border delimitations and other aspects of relations between the post-Soviet regional rivals, who fought a bloody war for control of the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1988-94.
The EU executive has held four rounds of trilateral talks with senior Azerbaijani and Armenian officials aimed at furthering peace efforts and reestablishing transport links and borders as well as freeing wartime detainees.
In early August, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken personally engaged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “to urge de-escalation and direct contacts to reduce tensions.”
Kazakh Protesters Demanding Justice For January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Police in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, have detained about 20 people who rallied in front of the government headquarters to demand justice for those killed or arrested in the violent dispersal of anti-government demonstrations in January.
Some of the protesters who rallied on September 6 came from the cities of Almaty, Taraz, Qyzylorda, and Taldyqorghan as they seek the posthumous dropping of all charges against those who died, as well as thorough investigations into the deaths.
Others demanded the immediate release of relatives arrested during and after the unprecedented, nationwide anti-government protests that, according to officials, left at least 238 people dead.
One of the protesters, Sania Tunghatarova from the oil-rich Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, told RFE/RL that police used force while detaining people, injuring some of the protesters in the process.
She added that the protesters gathered in front of government headquarters the day before and were told by the authorities to come back the next day to deliver their written complaints, but when they came to do so, police forcibly took them away for questioning to several police stations in Nur-Sultan.
The chairman of the independent public commission investigating the January unrest, Rysbek Sarsenbaiuly, was detained along with the protesters. Police had to call an ambulance for him after he felt unwell during questioning.
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration on January 2 in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's western region of Manghystau over a fuel-price hike led to widespread antigovernment protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence, but which was officially named as a reason to invite Russian-led troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to Kazakhstan for help.
Human rights groups say the number of dead was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Toqaev's government has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Kazakhstan's deputy prosecutor-general, Aset Shyndaliev, said that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests, while eight officers of the Committee of National Security (KNB) and a police officer had been arrested for torturing suspects.
Overall, he said, 15 officers are suspected of using torture and illegal methods of interrogation on people arrested during and after the unrest.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons used by investigators on them during interrogations related to the unrest.
On September 1, Toqaev said a mass amnesty will be declared soon for all individuals involved in the unrest and its aftermath, including law enforcement officers.
Many relatives of the killed and arrested during and after the unrest considered the clemency idea as a move to evade investigations of the unrest.
Truss Accepts Invitation To Visit Ukraine After Taking Over As New British PM
Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine and reiterated Britain's "steadfast" support for the country in its war with Russia.
Truss spoke on September 6 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in one of her first calls with a foreign leader after becoming prime minister.
The prime minister reiterated “the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy," according to a readout of the call sent by Truss's office.
"The prime minister said she looked forward to working with the President in the coming weeks and months and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President [Zelenskiy] in Ukraine soon,” the statement said.
Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he had invited Truss to Ukraine and had "coordinated" with her to put "further pressure" on Russia.
He also thanked the British people for the defense and economic aid, saying "it's important that Britain is ready to further strengthen it."
U.S. President Joe Biden also spoke with Truss by phone. Her office said she looks forward to working with Biden "to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin's war."
Truss vowed earlier on September 6 to immediately tackle the challenges Britain faces, including "severe global headwinds caused by Russia's appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of COVID."
In her first speech after taking office, Truss listed three priorities: growing the economy through tax cuts, dealing with rising energy costs, and ensuring people get the health care they need.
"As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," she said. "I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be."
Truss officially took the reins as Britain's prime minister after accepting an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to form a government in a meeting at Balmoral, Scotland.
Truss later announced the appointment of James Cleverly as foreign minister. She also named Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister and Therese Coffey as deputy prime minister and health minister. It is the first time a white man has not occupied one of Britain's four top government positions.
In her speech she vowed to "take action this week" to deal with energy bills and secure Britain's future energy supply.
She previously suggested one of her first moves will be to freeze energy and other consumer bills through a massive $115 billion scheme.
Before he left office, Truss's predecessor, Boris Johnson, pledged his "fervent support" for her and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "utterly deluded" in thinking he could succeed at "blackmailing and bullying" with gas supplies.
Outside No. 10 Downing Street for the last of his appearances as prime minister dating back to 2019, Johnson predicted that the United Kingdom would maintain the "economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin's vicious war."
As Johnson's foreign minister, Truss spent considerable time rallying British and Western support for resolve to punish Russia for the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on September 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov fired a verbal volley at Truss's leadership.
Lavrov said Truss sought to "defend Britain's interests without taking into account the positions of others in any way and without any attempt to compromise."
Moscow has spent years seeking to foment division among Western multilateral organizations and in society, including through the funding of extreme elements, massive covert social media efforts, and energy and other sweeteners to increase cooperation with Russia.
"I don't think this will help Britain to maintain or strengthen its position in the international arena, which has clearly been shaken after it left the European Union," Russia's top diplomat added referring to Brexit.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, and TASS
Moscow Again Moves Against Novaya Gazeta Amid Free Press Crackdown
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has revoked the registration of the Novaya gazeta newspaper's magazine just a day after it annulled the license of one of the last independent media outlets in Russia as part of a media crackdown amid the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
The Basmanny district court ruled on September 6 that the license of Novaya rasskaz-gazeta was to be cancelled at the request of media regulator Roskomnadzor, which alleged the magazine broke the law by registering in March 2009 but only publishing its first issue in July 2022.
The July issue of the magazine was previously blocked by Roskomnadzor for allegedly "discrediting the Russian armed forces" amid Moscow's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The same court on September 5 cancelled Novaya gazeta's registration at Roskomnadzor's request, claiming the newspaper's editorial board failed to provide the periodical's new charter to the Justice Ministry after an ownership change.
The Kremlin has used Russian courts to intensify pressure on the free press since invading Ukraine in late February.
On September 5, a court sentenced former journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in prison for treason in a case his supporters say is retribution for his reporting several years ago that exposed details of Russia's international arms deals.
Novaya gazeta chief editor Dmitry Muratov, who won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, condemned the court's September 5 decision to revoke the publishing license of Novaya gazeta, calling it a "miserable, ordered, and political" decision that has "no legal grounds."
Novaya gazeta was founded in part with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia since 1993. It suspended operations inside the country in March after being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Some members of the paper's staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe from Latvia's capital, Riga. Roskomnadzor has blocked that website inside Russia as well.
Muratov has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of "false" information that "discredits the armed forces." The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to reducing Cold War tensions and three years later, he used some of his prize money to invest in the small, independent newspaper, helping it buy its first computers.
Gorbachev was laid to rest on September 3 after dying five days earlier of what doctors vaguely called a "serious and prolonged illness."
Sources Say Hungary Is Threatening To Block Some EU Sanctions On Russia If Three Oligarchs Are Not Spared
Hungary is threatening to block the renewal of some parts of the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia if three oligarchs aren't removed from a list that takes restrictive measures against more than 1,000 people in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
According to several diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren't authorized to speak on the record, the three Budapest wants to see de-listed from the visa ban and asset freeze list are Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov.
The move comes as the European Union looks to renew for another six months the list of people under sanctions by another six months. EU ambassadors are set to discuss the matter on September 7, ahead of the September 15 renewal deadline.
The list, which can only be rolled over by unanimous vote, currently consists of 1,217 individuals and 108 entities. It has been expanded throughout the year as Brussels ratchets up its restrictive measures on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
Both Usmanov and Aven were added to the list in late February.
The EU's official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin." He has been referred to as one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs" and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.
The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice.
The EU says Aven "is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the president's demands."
Rashnikov, meanwhile, was added to the list in March, with Brussels describing him as "a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia's largest taxpayers."
On top of the removal of the trio, Budapest is also asking for an exemption for humanitarian organizations to have business with some Russian banks that are currently under sanctions.
There is speculation in Brussels that Hungary is using the sanctions renewal as a leverage to get Brussels to approve EU funds that have so far been withheld over fears of rule-of-law infringements in the country.
RFE/RL has contacted officials in Budapest but so far none have commented on the matter.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government have clashed several times with the EU in recent years over corruption, migration, LGBT rights, and democratic standards.
The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban's government of undermining the rule of law.
Orban has been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine.
Budapest also broke with Brussels on the issue of paying for Russian gas with rubles and has not allowed Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine.
The government said in a decree published late on September 5 that it would create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving nongovernment organizations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, a move aimed at unlocking money being withheld by the bloc.
Czech EU Presidency Says Two Options To Curb Energy Prices Up For Debate At Crisis Meeting
A minister spearheading efforts by the EU's Czech presidency to cope with spiking energy prices amid Russia's war with Ukraine says the EU Energy Council will debate two proposals when it meets late this week.
Czech officials have called a special meeting of the council for September 9 as fears mount of debilitating fuel shortages this winter, brought on by international sanctions and Russian countermeasures.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on September 6 that one option envisages decoupling the price of natural gas from the price charged by the power plant that converts gas to electricity and thus normally sets the price to consumers.
"This would mean that the high gas prices that are the subject of the energy war do not affect electricity prices," Síkela said, according to Czech agency CTK.
Sikela said the alternative proposal seeks to establish maximum prices for the production of all electricity except that which requires gas -- so essentially capping the price of energy from nuclear fuel, coal, and renewable sources.
The Czechs are aiming to produce a document by September 7 that presents all 27 EU members' respective views on the proposals.
Since G7 and other Western leaders raised the idea of a price cap on Russian gas imports, Moscow has repeatedly threatened cutoffs beyond the scattered -- but quickly mounting -- suspensions it has already imposed on exports to Europe.
Russia's share of gas imports to the EU had already declined from around 45 percent a year ago to around 30 percent in April.
But the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air recently estimated that Russia still earned some $157 billion in revenues from fossil-fuel exports in the first six months of the conflict -- more than half of it ($85 billion) from the European Union.
Russian state monopoly Gazprom has cut off some countries completely since the Russian invasion began in February.
Then last week it halted the flow of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that used to supply about one-third of Russian gas to Europe over an alleged "repair" that its German partner says shouldn't affect supplies.
In Vladivostok on September 6, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said Russia would respond to Western price caps by sending more of its energy to Asia.
Sikela said the Czech Republic, like most members, also continues to seek solutions on a national level.
With reporting by CTK
Navalny Sues Russian Prison Warden Over Punitive Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has filed a lawsuit against his prison's warden, accusing him of illegally placing the outspoken Kremlin critic in punitive solitary confinement.
The Kovrov City Court in the Vladimir region said on September 5 that it registered the lawsuit filed by Navalny against the warden, Yury Korobov, of Penal Colony No. 6, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny claims in the lawsuit that he was unnecessarily placed in punitive confinement for a partially unbuttoned prison suit.
A punitive cell in Russia's penitentiary system is a tiny concrete room with no toilet or running water.
Since mid-August, Navalny has been placed in a punitive cell three times -- for an unbuttoned prison suit, for failing to carry out a guard's command to put his hand behind his back in a timely manner, and for "wrongly identifying himself" to a guard.
Navalny insists that he was placed in solitary confinement for political reasons, namely because he established a labor union in the penal colony.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed President Vladimir Putin for the poison attack, which the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
