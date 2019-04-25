Putin, North Korea's Kim Holding Talks In Russia's Far East

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have vowed to seek closer ties as they met face-to-face for the first time.



The meeting on a university campus on an island off of Russia's Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok came as the United States pushes for a deal with Pyongyang over the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Putin and Kim smiled and shook hands on April 25 outside the Far Eastern State University on Russky Island, across a bridge from Vladivostok, and then sat down in a conference room to exchange greetings in front of cameras.



Putin said he hoped Kim's visit would "help us better understand by what means we can reach a settlement on the Korean Peninsula, what we can do together, what Russia can do to support the positive processes now under way."



"Without question, we welcome your efforts to develop dialogue between the Koreas and to normalize North Korean-U.S. relations," Putin said.



Kim, who had arrived in the city a day earlier by train, told Putin the meeting would help strengthen and develop ties between Russia and North Korea.



“As world attention is focused on the Korean Peninsula, there will be very meaningful dialogue for us to jointly assess the Korean Peninsula policies and share, coordinate, and study our views,” Kim said.





Moscow and Pyongyang have traditionally had close ties, although those relations became frayed somewhat after Russia’s financial support was slashed following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.



In recent years, the two countries have grown closer, although Moscow generally does not carry the influence of Pyongyang’s main ally, China.



Russia often mixes criticism of North Korean actions with calls on the United States, South Korea, and Japan to refrain from any steps that might increase tension or provoke Pyongyang.



In 2017, it voiced opposition to increasing international sanctions on Pyongyang and denounced what it called the international community’s “military hysteria” following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear bomb test.



Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, met with Putin in Moscow in 2001 and in Vladivostok in 2002 when he led the reclusive regime. The elder North Korean leader again visited Moscow in 2011 and met with then-President Dmitry Medvedev.



Kim Jong Un traveled from North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, to Vladivostok on a private armored train for the nearly 700-kilometer trip along with a delegation of government and armed forces officials.



State-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on April 23 that no agreements or joint statements are expected from the meeting.



The meeting came as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pushes for a deal to end nuclear tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



At summits in June 2018 and February 2019, Trump and Kim failed to reach an agreement on a denuclearization deal.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, KCNA, TASS, and AFP