Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russian Police Detain Activists For Hanging Putin Photo At Cemetery

In April, the Agit Rossiya group placed a mock Putin gravestone in front of a cathedral in St.Petersburg.

Russian police detained three activists after photos of President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials were found on crosses at a St. Petersburg cemetery.

The three individuals -- all members of Agit Rossiya, a group that had been involved in a similar action -- were detained on September 21 on charges of desecrating the bodies of the dead as well as their graves.

The police released two of the activists while a third remains in prison and faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

“Agit Rossiya officially denies involvement in this action, which served as a pretext for the arbitrary criminal prosecution of the movement’s participants,” the activist group said in a September 21 statement on its social media page.

Members of the group in April took responsibility for placing a gravestone bearing the name of Putin in front of St. Petersburg’s landmark St. Isaac's Cathedral.

Just weeks earlier, similar pranks were carried out in Moscow and the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, in the Tatarstan region.

Two activists in Naberezhnye Chelny were detained and sentenced in March to jail terms of 28 days and six days respectively.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia. As Russia witnesses increasing control of the media by state authorities, Radio Svoboda has become a key forum for those who lack access to other means of free expression.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG