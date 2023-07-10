News
Kremlin Says Putin Met With Prigozhin In Russia On June 29, Days After Mutiny
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private Wagner mercenary group, on June 29, just five days after the group had marched to within 200 kilometers of Moscow in a short-lived mutiny.
Peskov said in a meeting with journalists on July 10 that the meeting was part of a three-hour gathering of 35 people, which included unit commanders from Wagner, who conveyed to the Russian leader that they would continue to fight for him in the war against Ukraine.
Peskov did not say where Prigozhin currently is.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin have remained unknown since his fighters briefly captured a southern Russian city and marched toward Moscow last month, representing the biggest threat to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
On June 27, Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that Prigozhin was in Belarus. On July 6, he said Prigozhin was in Russia, not Belarus.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Iran Sentences Rapper Salehi To Lengthy Prison Sentence For Supporting Protests
Prominent Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked the country's Islamic leadership for almost a year, has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of "corruption on Earth" over tweets he posted supporting protesters.
Rosa Etemad Ansari, one of Salehi's lawyers, disclosed on July 10 that Salehi had been sentenced on the "corruption on Earth" charge, while he was acquitted of the charges of "insulting the founder of the Islamic revolution and leadership and communicating with hostile governments."
Salehi, who was previously held in solitary confinement, has been moved to a general prison ward, Ansari said.
Ye-One Rhie, a member of Germany's parliament and one of Salehi's political sponsors, confirmed the sentencing, adding that she was still demanding to see Salehi "to know how he is doing."
"If there is anything positive about this prison sentence: Toomaj Salehi has been transferred out of solitary confinement," she said.
Ansari said that in addition to the prison sentence, Salehi's passport has been revoked and he will be banned from leaving the country for two years and his passport will be revoked. He has also been deprived of any music production or singing for two years.
Salehi's trial was held in two closed-door sessions.
Amir Reissian, another lawyer for Salehi, noted that "third parties, reporters, representatives of civil society, and even the client's family were not allowed to attend the hearings," and that his lawyers had only been able to meet with their client for half an hour during the eight months he has been in detention.
Salehi, 33, has gained prominence for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
He was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in the protests, but the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Media Investigation Says War Deaths In Ukraine At Least 47,000
The total number of Russian soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine was at least 47,000 by the end of May, a joint investigation by the Russian media outlets Mediazona and Meduza showed. For the calculation, the investigators said they used data from the registry of inheritance cases from the Federal Notary Chamber and data from Rosstat, the Russian statistics office. Taking into account those dismissed from military service due to severe injuries, total Russian casualties may be at least 125,000, it said. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
University Fires Russian Opposition Politician, Academic
Opposition politician and academic Mikhail Lobanov says he was fired from his position as an associate professor at Moscow State University. Lobanov said on Telegram that his dismissal order was dated July 7. In May, the homes of Lobanov and several other opposition politicians were searched by Russian police for allegedly maintaining ties with fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine. Lobanov's home was first searched in December 2022, when he was also sentenced to 15 days in jail for disobeying police officers who had sawed off the entry door of his apartment. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia's Top General Shown In Video For First Time Since Failed Wagner Mutiny
Russia's most senior general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, was shown ordering subordinates to destroy Ukrainian missile sites in a video released on July 10, in what would be his first appearance in public since a failed June 24 Wagner mercenary mutiny. The Defense Ministry video, reportedly shot on July 9, showed Gerasimov sitting in a military command room on a white leather seat chairing a meeting with top generals, some on a video call. He was shown giving orders, including to Russia's powerful military intelligence service, the GRU. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Poland Detains Russian Spy, Says Interior Minister
Poland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people rounded up in an investigation to 15, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on July 10. A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies and it accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize it. "The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence," Mariusz Kaminski said in a post on Twitter. In June, Poland detained a Russian professional ice-hockey player on spying charges.
Ahead Of Crucial NATO Summit, Heavy Fighting Under Way As Ukraine Presses Its Counteroffensive In South
Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in fierce battles in multiple locations on the front line as Kyiv is continuing its counteroffensive in the south, the military said on July 10, as Moscow's incessant shelling continued to claim victims among Ukrainian civilians.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The intense fighting comes as NATO is preparing to hold a key summit this week in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, where the war in Ukraine and the alliance's ties with Kyiv are expected to take center stage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's participation in the summit has not yet been officially confirmed.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukrainian forces are consolidating gains made in the southern directions of Melitopol and Berdyansk, where "hot battles" are under way.
"Our troops conduct aerial reconnaissance and demining of the area, employing artillery fire on identified enemy targets...in readiness for the continuation of our offensive actions," Malyar said on Telegram.
Malyar added that in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian forces were on the defensive in Bakhmut, while heavy fighting was also under way in Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where the General Staff reported more than 30 combat clashes over the previous 24 hours.
At least four people were killed and 13 others were wounded when Russian shelling hit an aid distribution center in Orikhiv, a town on the front line in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said on July 10.
Russian forces carried out a total of 36 air strikes on 10 civilian settlements in the Zaporizhzhya region over the past 24 hours, Malahsko added.
Orikhiv, a town with a prewar population of almost 14,000 people, is located some 60 kilometers from the region's capital, Zaporizhzhya. It has been regularly subjected to Russian shelling.
In Lyman, Russian shelling killed nine civilians and wounded 12 others, Ukrainian officials said on July 9.
Early on July 10, Russian troops used ballistic missiles in a strike on the southern city of Mykolayiv, regional Governor Vitaly Kim said on Telegram, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said late on July 9 that they had spoken to discuss this week's NATO summit and Kyiv's counteroffensive.
"I had an important discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today ahead of this week's NATO Summit," Blinken said on Twitter.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the two diplomats also discussed "progress in Ukraine's counteroffensive."
Kuleba said on Twitter that the call was to work out details ahead of the NATO summit, which starts on July 11 in Vilnius.
Meanwhile, a Western think tank reported that Russia had failed to achieve any of the goals of its massive invasion after more than 500 days of fighting.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on July 8 issued an assessment that said “determined and skillful Ukrainian resistance” had prevented Moscow from achieving any of the goals of its original February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
It noted that Kyiv has launched a counteroffensive “along most of the front line,” adding that Russian forces were now “focused almost entirely on trying to hold on to the Ukrainian lands they still occupy.”
WATCH: When Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, they found the area covered in land mines left by retreating Russian forces. Heavily entrenched enemy positions have been slowing Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.
Ahead of the crucial NATO summit set to start on July 11 in Vilnius, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev said his government expects “a clear and unequivocal invitation and direction to join NATO.”
“The only way to put an end to Russian aggression against Europe is to send a strong signal from the 2023 NATO summit, which has every opportunity of going down in the history of cohesion,” he said.
“Our membership does not mean escalation,” he added, “but the path to peace.”
Zelenskiy's participation in the summit remained in doubt, according to Olha Stefanyshyna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
"No decisions have been made yet," Stefanyshyna said in an interview with Ukrainian media, adding that Zelenskiy traveling to Vilnius depended on the commitments the alliance will make at the summit with regard to Ukraine.
In an interview on July 9, U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN that Ukraine would not be extended membership until the war with Russia was over.
“For example, if you did that, then, you know -- and I mean what I say -- we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”
With reporting by Reuters
Biden Says War Must End Before Ukraine Can Join NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to attend an important NATO summit later this week, said in an interview prior to his departure that Ukraine is not ready for membership in the alliance, asserting that the war with Russia must end before an invitation can be issued.
In an interview broadcast on CNN on July 9 -- the same day Biden departed for Europe on a three-country tour -- the president said that, although it was still too early to bring Ukraine into the alliance, the United States and its allies in NATO would continue to provide Kyiv the weapons it needs to defend itself against the unprovoked Russian invasion.
Biden spoke ahead of his weeklong trip, which begins in London, then moves on to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the NATO summit on July 11-12, before going to Finland to meet with leaders of NATO's newest member.
"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden told CNN.
"For example, if you did that, then, you know -- and I mean what I say -- we're determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It's a commitment that we've all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we're all in war. We're at war with Russia, if that were the case."
Biden said he has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy often about the NATO situation and reassured him of Washington's support as Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression.
"I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO," Biden said.
In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News from Kyiv on July 9, Zelenskiy said again he would "never" cede any territory to Russia, including the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014.
He didn't dispute a Washington Post report that Ukrainian officials told CIA Director William Burns on a recent trip to Kyiv that the aim of the current counteroffensive was to approach Crimea and then force Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations.
"Well...it's very likely that Putin will be forced to seek dialogue with the civilized world, unlike how it was before the full-scale invasion, because he will be weakened."
Later on July 9, Biden held a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which they discussed Sweden's NATO bid, the Turkish presidency said.
Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm had taken steps in the right direction for Ankara to ratify its bid, referring to an anti-terrorism law, but that these steps weren't useful, as Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) supporters continued to hold demonstrations in Sweden.
The two also discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and Ukraine's status in NATO on their call and will meet in person at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the office said.
Separately, Zelenskiy, who was in Poland for meetings with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, posted on Twitter that he had a "brief but very substantive" discussion with Duda about the upcoming NATO summit.
"We agreed to work together to get the best possible result for Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote.
On July 7, Zelenskiy said he expected to see unity among NATO member states and that he wanted to see concrete steps on Ukraine's bid for eventual membership.
With reporting by CNN and Reuters
Germany Should Not 'Block' U.S. Sending Cluster Munitions To Ukraine, President Says
Germany's president on July 9 said the country should not "block" the United States from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, while defending its opposition to the use of the controversial weapon. "Germany's position against the use of cluster munitions is as justified as ever. But we cannot, in the current situation, block the United States," President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told German broadcaster ZDF. If Ukraine no longer has the means to defend itself or if those supporting the war-stricken country back down, "it would be the end of Ukraine," said Steinmeier, whose powers are largely ceremonial.
South African BRICS Summit To Be 'Physical' Despite Putin Warrant
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 9 said next month's BRICS summit, to which Vladimir Putin has been invited, will be held in-person despite an arrest warrant on the Russian leader. "The BRICS summit is going ahead...," Ramaphosa told reporters. He didn't say if Putin -- who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over accusations that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children -- would attend. As a member of the ICC, South Africa would be expected to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country. South Africa hasn't condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it remains impartial.
Hundreds Gather In Sarajevo To Remember Srebrenica Victims
Hundreds of people in Sarajevo paid tribute to the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide as a truck transporting 30 coffins passed on its journey to the city for burial. The remains were recovered this year in several mass graves apparently dug by Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-95 Bosnian War. Srebrenica fell to Bosnian Serb forces on July 11, 1995, leading its Muslim population to flee to a UN compound seeking protection. When Bosnian Serb forces arrived at the compound, Dutch peacekeepers handed over the base. Bosnian Serb forces then separated out the men and boys for execution. More than 8,000 were killed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Ukrainian, Polish Presidents Promote Reconciliation While Remembering WWII-Era Massacres
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, met on July 9 in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk to commemorate the victims of World War II-era clashes between Poles and Ukrainians that left tens of thousands of people dead. Poles assert that the Volhynia massacres were carried out between 1943 and 1945 by the nationalist Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists under Stepan Bandera. The Polish parliament has said the events bore elements of genocide. Poland has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the two presidents tried to promote reconciliation by posting on social media identical messages saying: "Memory unites us! Together we are stronger." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Civilian Toll In Russian Shelling Rises To Nine As Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reportedly Makes Gains
The death toll of civilians killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region city of Lyman on July 8 has been raised to nine, Ukrainian officials said on July 9.
Twelve people were injured in the attack, which came as fighting continued in eastern and southern areas of the country and a Western think tank reported that Russia had failed to achieve any of the goals of its massive invasion after 500 days of fighting.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War on July 8 issued an assessment that said "determined and skillful Ukrainian resistance" had prevented Moscow from achieving any of the goals of its original February 2022 invasion.
It noted that Kyiv had launched a counteroffensive "along most of the front line," adding that Russian forces were now "focused almost entirely on trying to hold on to the Ukrainian lands they still occupy."
July 8 marked the 500th day since Moscow's invasion, which came eight years after Russia occupied the Ukrainian region of Crimea and fomented separatist wars in eastern parts of the country.
In its daily briefing on July 9, the Ukrainian General Staff reported more than 30 combat clashes over the previous 24 hours, with intense fighting continuing around the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
The General Staff said that in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson "the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops."
Russian forces also reportedly shelled targets, including a shipyard, in the southern city of Kherson during the night of July 8-9. The region's military administration said hundreds of mortar shells and other munitions had struck the city over the past 24 hours.
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported fighting in the western part of the Donetsk region, saying that numerous Ukrainian attacks "were repelled."
Kremlin-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said Russian air-defense systems shot down four missiles on July 9, including one over the city of Kerch on the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014 but is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
The governors of Russia's Rostov and Bryansk regions also said Ukrainian missiles were shot down over their areas, causing slight damage but no casualties.
RFE/RL is not able to independently verify combat reports in areas of heavy fighting.
Kyiv generally does not comment on reported attacks inside Russia.
Speaking to the German dpa news agency on July 9, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev said his government expected "a clear and unequivocal invitation and direction to join NATO" when the alliance holds it summit in Vilnius this week.
"The only way to put an end to Russian aggression against Europe is to send a strong signal from the 2023 NATO summit, which has every opportunity of going down in the history of cohesion," he said.
"Our membership does not mean escalation," he added, "but the path to peace."
However, in an interview on July 9, U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN that Ukraine would not be extended membership until the war with Russia was over.
"For example, if you did that, then, you know -- and I mean what I say -- we're determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It's a commitment that we've all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we're all in war. We're at war with Russia, if that were the case."
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Azov Commander Who Returned To Ukraine With Zelenskiy Hints He Will Resume Fighting
One of the Ukrainian military commanders who returned to the country from Turkey with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 8 has hinted he intends to resume fighting. Denys Prokopenko, a commander of the nationalist Azov Regiment, told journalists in Lviv, "We will definitely have our say in the battle." Moscow has said the return of the commanders violated an agreement "on the exchange of prisoners." Kyiv and Moscow had previously agreed that the five commanders, who were taken prisoner when Russia captured the port city of Mariupol, would remain in Turkey until the end of the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Central African Republic Says Russian Wagner Troops Rotating, Not Departing
The departure of hundreds of Russian Wagner troops from the Central African Republic is part of a rotation of forces rather a withdrawal, a spokesperson for the C.A.R. presidency said on July 8. The short-lived mutiny led by Wagner mercenary founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia in June has raised questions about the outlook for his group's network of military and commercial operations across parts of Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere. Reports of the departure of large numbers of Wagner personnel from the C.A.R. by plane fueled speculation the group is pulling out of the country, where it has been helping authorities quell rebel insurgencies since 2018. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Uzbek Leader Mirziyoev Reelected In Scripted Election
Shavkat Mirziyoev was overwhelmingly reelected on July 9 for a third term as president of the repressive Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan in a snap poll whose result had been seen as a foregone conclusion.
Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission said on July 10 that Mirziyoev was reelected with 87 percent of the vote. The turnout was almost 80 percent of Uzbekistan's 19.6 million registered voters.
International observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said they will hold a news conference on July 10 to present their report on election processes.
Throughout the campaign, the three token opponents formally running against Mirziyoev had been largely silent.
Earlier this year, he oversaw a constitutional referendum that increased the presidential term from five years to seven and cleared the way for him to serve two more terms. He could remain in power until 2037.
"The victory of the incumbent president is obvious," Uzbek political expert Farkhod Talipov told the AFP news agency ahead of the election. "All the other candidates are completely unknown and unpopular."
Mirziyoev, who is 65, became president in 2016, following the death of longtime autocratic leader Islam Karimov. He served as Karimov’s prime minister for 13 years before moving on to the presidency.
Mirziyoev won plaudits early in his presidency, ushering in some reforms and sparking optimism for potential change. But he has since lapsed back into what many analysts say is a more familiar and repressive administration reminiscent of Karimov's.
Mirziyoev is credited with eradicating forced labor in the cotton fields, opening the country to tourism and investment, and allowing limited media freedoms.
But critics have pointed, among other things, to a crackdown on minority unrest in the nominally autonomous region of Karakalpakstan in July 2022 as part of steps that have undermined the strongman's claim to national unity and reform.
Some 20 million people were eligible to vote in the landlocked country of 35 million people that is rich in natural gas and strategically placed in a volatile region, bordering Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Mirziyoev's official opponents -- a former education minister, a former high-ranking forestry official, and a career judge fresh from a term in the slavishly loyal Senate -- had remained mostly silent since the campaign kicked off in May.
One potential legitimate opponent, however, was thwarted in his attempts to take part in the election. Xidirnazar Allaqulov, a former university rector turned regime opponent, said his bid to establish a political party had repeatedly and sometimes violently been disrupted by authorities.
"For 32 years of independence, there has been no competition in our political arena," Allaqulov, 67, told RFE/RL in a phone interview. "They don't want it. They don't want justice. They don't want the rule of law."
With reporting by AFP
Bosnian Serb Leader Files 'Criminal Complaint' Against International High Representative
Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, intensified his dispute with the world community on July 8 by filing what he called a "criminal complaint" against the internationally appointed high representative of the Balkan nation.
"I filed a criminal complaint against [High Representative Christian] Schmidt with the District Public Prosecutor's Office in Banja Luka because he has been dealing with the affairs of the high representative without authorization for a long time, for which there is no UN Security Council decision," Dodik said on July 8 on Twitter.
Dodik claimed that "with the intention of causing damage to Republika Srpska, Schmidt falsely presents himself as an official knowing that he was not appointed in accordance with Annex 10 of the Dayton Peace Agreement."
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Schmidt has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the Office of the High Representative (OHR) approves.
The accords, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, established an administrative system under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska (RS) and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Leaders in the predominantly Serbian RS entity of Bosnia say they do not recognize Schmidt, who was appointed in 2021 as the high representative, because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment. China and Russia disputed his appointment because he was not confirmed by the council, but other countries said it was not required.
Dodik also attacked the director of the Official Gazette of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dragan Prusina, and said he had filed a criminal complaint against him for the legally required publishing of the decrees of the High Representative’s Office.
A day earlier, Dodik signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by Schmidt as the international envoy.
Following the action, decisions by the OHR are no longer published in the Bosnian Serb entity.
Ethnic Serbs of RS have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, with the entity’s assembly voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
The moves by Dodik, who has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes, came a week after Schmidt canceled several controversial rulings that defy a peace deal that ended the country's civil war.
Schmidt on July 1 told journalists in Sarajevo that "the recent decisions taken by the Assembly of Republika Srpska represent a direct violation of the constitutional order of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and also of the Dayton peace agreement."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 8 accused Dodik of violating Bosnia’s constitution and undermining the Dayton accords.
A week ago, the British Embassy also said it backed Schmidt's actions and expressed the joint support of the so-called Quint nations for Bosnia -- the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.
On July 5, three leading European parliamentarians called on the European Union to “finally” impose sanctions on Dodik over his efforts “to systematically undermine" Bosnia-Herzegovina. Dodik is already under U.S. and U.K. sanctions.
Latvia's Foreign Minister, An Ardent Backer Of Ukraine, Sworn In As President
Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, was sworn in on July 8 as the Baltic nation’s president for a four-year term. Edgars Rinkevics, who had served as Latvia’s top diplomat since 2011, took the oath of office in ceremonies at an extraordinary session of the parliament, or Saeima, in the capital, Riga. He succeeds Egils Levits, who didn’t seek reelection. Rinkevics, 49, was elected by lawmakers in late May in a race against two other candidates. He ran as the candidate of his and Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ New Unity party. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Bulgarian-German Film Wins Top Prize At Karlovy Vary Festival
Blaga's Lessons, a Bulgarian-German film, on July 8 won the main Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary film festival, one of Europe's top movie events. The film by Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev tells the story of a recently widowed elderly woman who has fallen prey to phone scammers. Eli Skorcheva won the top actress award for her role in Blaga’s Lessons. The Crystal Globe competition special jury prize went to Empty Nets, a German-Iranian love story directed by Behrooz Karamizade. Best director went to Babak Jalali, an Iranian-British director-writer, for Fremont, about an Afghan refugee and starring real-life Afghan refugee Anaita Wali Zada. To read the original Variety story, click here.
Russian Fighter Jets Harass American Drones Over Syria, U.S. Military Says
Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row this week, the U.S. military said on July 8. Tension between Russian and U.S. troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. Syria’s 12-year conflict has left half a million people dead and over 1 million wounded. The U.S. military said in a statement that the July 7 encounter lasted for about two hours, during which three MQ-9 drones were “once again harassed” by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Brings Home Five Ex-POW Mariupol Defenders From Turkey, Angering Kremlin
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 8 said he has brought home from Turkey five commanders taken prisoner by Russia during the brutal struggle in the city of Mariupol early in the war that culminated with a long, bloody holdout at the Azovstal steel plant.
The Kremlin angrily responded to Zelenskiy’s action, saying they were not informed of the commanders’ release and claiming the move violated an agreement with Ankara that they were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.
In September 2022, Ukraine announced the release of 215 of its soldiers in exchange for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
As part of the deal and in cooperation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Ukrainian president said the five commanders would remain in Turkey "in total security and in comfortable conditions" until the end of the war.
Upon his return to Kyiv with the men, Zelenskiy did not immediately explain why they were allowed to leave Turkey at this time.
“We are returning home from Turkiye and bringing our heroes home,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
“Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives. Glory to Ukraine!”
Mariupol city and its Azovstal steel plant were the scene of a long siege that ended in May 2022 and left Mariupol in ruins before 2,500 Ukrainian defenders finally surrendered.
Following Zelenskiy's announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying the return of the commanders was "nothing more than a direct violation of the terms of the existing agreements" by the Ukrainian and Turkish governments.
Peskov said under the terms of the prisoner swap, the commanders were to remain in Turkey until the end of the conflict. He added that Moscow had not been told of their release.
Turkish leaders did not immediately comment.
Separately, in his final hours in Turkey, Zelenskiy met with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians and discussed the implementation of Ukraine’s formula for peace and the return of children deported by Russia, Ukraine’s presidential office said.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has openly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion, Bartholomew said Russia's Orthodox Church shared responsibility with the Kremlin for the conflict in Ukraine.
"The Ecumenical Patriarchate, as the Mother Church of all Orthodox in Ukraine, is always on their side," Bartholomew told Zelenskiy.
"I want to wish that all captives and all children who are now far from their homes return," he added.
On July 7, Zelenskiy met with Erdogan, who told him that Ukraine deserved to join NATO but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.
"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan told a joint news conference in Istanbul. But he added that "both sides should go back to peace talks."
He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin next month will pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago. He will discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler, he said.
Tbilisi LGBT Event Forced To Cancel After Far-Right Protesters Storm Site
LGBT Pride Week organizers in the Caucasus nation of Georgia were forced to cancel a festival on July 8 after thousands of far-right protesters stormed the site of the event in the capital, Tbilisi. Organizers said police didn’t attempt to stop protesters who broke through a cordon and occupied the site. Government officials said there were too many protesters for police to stop. The U.S. Embassy, EU, and the UN condemned the violence and called on the government to protect the right to assemble, including for LGBT people, and that those responsible for violence “face justice.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, click here.
Little Mystery Over Final Result As Uzbeks Prepare To Vote For President
Citizens of the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan are going to the polls on July 9 in a presidential election that is certain to keep long-standing leader Shavkat Mirziyoev in office, with three token opponents mostly silent leading up to the vote.
Mirziyoev -- first elected in 2016 -- will be looking to secure another term in office following constitutional changes that will allow the 65-year-old autocrat to serve two more terms of seven years each.
Some 20 million people are eligible to vote in the landlocked country of 35 million people, which is rich in natural gas and strategically placed in a volatile region, bordering Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) said that, following an invitation from Uzbek authorities, it will send an observation team to the elections and hold a news conference in the capital, Tashkent, on July 10.
Mirziyoev won plaudits early in his presidency, ushering in some reforms and sparking optimism for potential change. But he has since lapsed back into what many analysts say is a more familiar and repressive administration along the lines of predecessor Islam Karimov, the hard-line ruler under whom Mirziyoev served as prime minister for 13 years until Karimov’s death in 2016.
Mirziyoev is credited with eradicating forced labor in the cotton fields, opening the country to tourism and investment, and allowing limited media freedoms.
But critics have pointed, among other things, to a crackdown on minority unrest in the nominally autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan in July 2022 as part of steps that have undermined the strongman’s claim to national unity and reform.
His official opponents -- a former education minister, a former high-ranking forestry official, a career judge fresh from a term in the slavishly loyal Uzbek Senate -- have remained mostly silent since the campaign kicked off in May.
One potential legitimate opponent, however, has been thwarted in his attempts to take part in the election. Xidirnazar Allaqulov, a former university rector-turned regime opponent, said his bid to establish a political party has repeatedly and sometimes violently been disrupted by authorities.
“For 32 years of independence there has been no competition in our political arena,” Allaqulov, 67, told RFE/RL in a phone interview. “They don’t want it. They don’t want justice. They don’t want the rule of law.”
Russian, Belarusian Athletes Allowed At Asian Games
Up to 500 Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals at the Asian Games in China later this year, organizers said on July 8. Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, though individual athletes have been allowed to compete under certain restrictions. The General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from the countries to compete so that they may seek to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has said a pathway for the athletes' participation in Paris should be explored.
Victims' Families, Others March To Remember 1995 Srebrenica Genocide
SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Thousands of people in Bosnia-Herzegovina marched on July 8 to remember the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide that led to the deaths of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys at the hands of Bosnian Serb forces.
Relatives of the victims and others meet annually for the 100-kilometer march that retraces a route taken by the doomed victims.
Srebrenica fell to Bosnian Serb forces on July 11, 1995. Its Muslim population fled the town, which had been declared a UN "safe haven" for civilians and rushed to the UN compound seeking protection.
When forces led by Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic arrived at the UN compound, the Dutch peacekeepers handed over the base. The Bosnian Serb forces then separated out men and boys for execution and sent the women and girls elsewhere in territory under their control.
Thousands of men and boys were executed in less than two weeks, and those who tried to flee through the woods were hunted down and killed by Bosnian Serb forces. The bodies of the victims were tossed into mass graves.
The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide, and convicted Mladic and his political mentor Radovan Karadzic of genocide and other war crimes in Srebrenica.
The Netherlands later apologized for the Dutch forces' failure to prevent the genocide in the town during the 1992-95 war.
Many Serbs deny the extent of the killings, adding to the suffering of the survivors. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has previously called the genocide “a fabricated myth.”
In July 2021, the international high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina at the time, Valentin Inzko, imposed a law criminalizing the denial of genocide.
