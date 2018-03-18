Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he has no plans to change the country's constitution for the time being, and suggested he would not seek the presidency again in 2030.

Putin spoke to reporters late on March 18, as election results indicated that he easily won a new six-year term as president.

An existing limit of two straight presidential terms means that Putin would not be eligible to run again in 2024 without changing the constitution, but could do so in 2030.

The restrictions have sparked speculation that Putin, 65, could push through a change in the constitution in order to stay in the presidency after 2024 or alter the structure of Russia's government in order to retain power in a different position.

"I am not planning any constitutional reforms for now," Putin said.

Asked whether he might run in 2030, Putin said: "Listen, it seems to me that what you're saying is a little bit funny."

"Let's count. What, am I going to sit here until I'm 100 years old? No," Putin said.

With reporting by Interfax