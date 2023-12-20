News
Putin Orders Seizure Of OMV And Wintershall Dea Stakes In Russian Ventures
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that Germany's Wintershall Dea and Austria's OMV be stripped of multibillion-dollar stakes in gas extraction projects in Russia's Arctic. Under the presidential decrees published late on December 19, stakes held by OMV and Wintershall Dea in the Yuzhno-Russkoye field and in the Achimov projects are to revert to newly created Russian companies. The Kremlin's biggest seizure of foreign assets in Russia comes after what Putin casts as a declaration of economic war by the West over Russia's decision to send thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin Calls For 'Severe' Response To 'Foreign Agents Who Destabilize Russia' By Aiding Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin has called for "severe" responses to what he called foreign agents who aim to destabilize Russia by helping Ukraine fight Moscow’s ongoing invasion. In a video address to Russian security forces who mark their day on December 20, Putin said, "foreign special agents' attempts to destabilize the political and social situation in Russia must be severely stopped." In the video posted on the Kremlin's website, Putin accused the Ukrainian government of using the "direct support of foreign special services." Several sabotages on Russian railroads and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine have been reported since Russia launched its invasion.
Ukraine's Kyivstar Reports Fresh Problems A Week After Cyberattack
Ukraine's biggest mobile operator, Kyivstar, which was hit by a mass cyberattack earlier this month, said on December 20 it was experiencing new difficulties with voice communication in some regions. "Dear subscribers, we are aware that you are currently experiencing difficulties with voice communication and the mobile app in a number of cities in western and southern Ukraine," Kyivstar said on Facebook. A hacking group believed by Kyiv to be affiliated with Russian military intelligence claimed responsibility on December 13 for the cyberattack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Charges Foreign Nationals With Exporting Drone Components To Iran
The United States has charged two foreign nationals with supplying microelectronics to Iran for use in the drone program run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The two men, Hossein Hatefi Ardakani of Iran and Gary Lam of China, are accused in an indictment unsealed on December 19 with conspiring to illegally export U.S.-made dual-use microelectronics to Iran. The indictment says Ardakani and his co-conspirators used foreign companies to evade U.S. export controls on the equipment. The U.S. Treasury Department also designated Ardakani and other people and entities involved in the procurement network for sanctions. Lam was previously designated.
Russia Launches Attack Drones At Ukraine As Fresh U.S. Aid Appears In Doubt
Russian fired drones at targets across Ukraine, including Kyiv, early on December 20, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope on further U.S. aid that now appears in doubt.
The Ukrainian Air Force said 18 of 19 drones launched at Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, and other regions of Ukraine had been destroyed.
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Ukrainian Air Force also said Russia attacked the Kharkiv region in the east with two surface-to-air guided missiles. There were no casualties as a result of the assault, it added.
There was no immediate comment from Russia.
The fresh attack comes a day after Zelenskiy expressed confidence the United States would provide further military aid.
But hours after Zelenskiy spoke at an end-of-year news conference in Kyiv on December 19, reports emerged that the U.S. Senate will not vote on a package to provide more aid to Ukraine and bolster U.S. border security before early next year, as Democratic and Republican negotiators continue talks.
"Our negotiators are going to be working very, very diligently over the December and January break period, and our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. In a joint statement, Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said negotiators "are making encouraging progress" but "challenging issues remain."
WATCH: At a press conference in Kyiv on December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is counting on additional military aid from the United States to help strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.
Schumer and McConnell said they are "committed" to passing legislation sending billions to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the southern U.S. border.
Despite the setback, Zelenskiy said earlier in Kyiv that an unspecified number of U.S.-provided air-defense systems are on the way and said the Europeans also continue to provide help, but he stressed that Ukraine needs immediate assistance to continue the fight.
"We need help from the United States right now. We need assistance from the European Union," Zelenskiy said. "I am happy that our partners listened to us and heard us. I think the assistance will come to Ukraine very soon."
Citing the expected delivery of national advanced antiaircraft missile systems (NASAMS), Zelenskiy said he is sure the United States will provide everything promised because Washington understands that all its financial support goes toward Ukraine's need to stand against the invasion.
"I am sure that the United States will not betray us and we will get everything that was promised," he said, adding that Ukraine has established "special ties" with its partners in Europe -- both in the EU and other European nations -- and they "continue to support us" with funding and military aid.
The news conference came as the White House said it planned more military aid this month, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development approved a $4.3 billion capital increase to boost funding for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy can count on at least one additional package of U.S. military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year, but the larger package of $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and border security has stalled in Congress as President Joe Biden tries to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid.
Earlier in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at a meeting with top military leaders that Russian troops are "holding the initiative" in Ukraine.
"We are effectively doing what we think is needed, doing what we want," Putin said. "Where our commanders consider it necessary to stick to active defenses they are doing so, and we are improving our positions where it's needed.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Shelling Of Kherson In Southern Ukraine, Sumy Region in East Injures At Least Four
A drone attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and Russian shelling in the eastern region of Sumy injured at least four people, authorities said late on December 19.
Two people, including a child, were injured in Kherson, according to the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko.
Kherson military authorities said a child and a woman were injured as a result of the attack, which damaged a school, houses, and garages.
Around 10:30 p.m. local time authorities reported more Russian shelling from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River. Russian troops shell the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, from their positions on the opposite bank nearly every day.
In the Sumy region, the military administration reported two people were injured by Russian shelling of several villages and towns.
The Russian military regularly attacks the Sumy region and others bordering Russia using with various types of weapons.
The attacks on December 19 occurred as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a year-end news conference that Russia had not achieved any of its war aims in Ukraine in 2023, although he conceded Ukraine still faces "lots of challenges."
Hours after the news conference ended Russia launched a fresh air attack on Kyiv, prompting air-defense systems to engage, the military administration of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital said.
The extent of the attack was not immediately clear. The military administration urged people to stay in shelters.
Earlier on December 19, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down two Russian drones in the Starokostyantyniv district of the Khmelnytskiy region in the country’s west.
Russian troops targeted the region from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district using Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force.
Starokostyantyniv, where a Ukrainian military airfield is located, came under Russian missile attacks last week.
Russia said Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack Moscow with a drone, but air defenses destroyed the aircraft, and debris fell outside the center of the capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially announced the drone attack without saying whether Kyiv was responsible or saying where the drone had been launched from.
With reporting by AFP
Parents, Uncle Of Pakistani Woman Convicted By Italian Court Of Killing Her After She Refused Arranged Marriage
A court in Italy convicted the parents and an uncle of an 18-year-Pakistani woman who was killed after she refused her family's demands to marry a cousin. The body of Saman Abbas was exhumed last year, and an autopsy revealed that she had a broken neck bone. She was last seen alive in northern Italy walking with her parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen. Abbas, who was extradited from Pakistan in August, and his wife, who was tried in absentia, were sentenced to life in prison. An uncle, Danish Hasnain, was handed a 14-year prison term.
Bosnian Court President, Former Spy Chief Arrested On Suspicion Of Eavesdropping On Judges, Court Employees
The president of Bosnia’s state court and a former spy chief have been arrested on suspicion of using wiretaps to eavesdrop on state court judges and employees of the Bosnian State prosecutors’ office who worked on certain cases and investigations.
State prosecutor Milanko Kajganic on December 19 announced the arrests of Ranko Debevec, the president of the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Osman Mehmedagic, former director of the Intelligence and Security Agency (OSA).
"Organized crime cases were targeted by eavesdropping. We do not have evidence that there was eavesdropping on cases concerning political parties or other individuals,” Kajganic said at a news conference.
The accusations are related to abuse of power during 2020, Kajganic said.
He added that Debevec and Mehmedagic will be transferred from the State Investigation and Protection Agency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (SIPA) to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide further steps.
Based on the evidence collected so far, a one-month pretrial detention proposal most likely will be submitted, Kajganic said.
SIPA arrested Debevec and Mahmedagic on December 18. One other person, lawyer Vasvija Vidovic, was arrested under suspicion of “preventing the proof of a criminal act.”
Debevec was reelected as president of the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina in January 2023. He was the only candidate for the position, which he has held since 2016.
He was reprimanded in August last year by the disciplinary committee of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Office of B&H (VSTV) after allegations that he provided false, misleading, or insufficient information in work-related matters.
He was also reported for behaving inside and outside of the court “in a manner that harms the reputation of a judicial posting." This allegation was in regard to alleged improper contact with a person who was prosecuted before the court and inappropriate comments to a prosecutor.
Mehmedagic was designated for U.S. sanctions in March. The United States later expanded sanctions against him and added his wife, Amela Mehmedagic Sehovic.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, (OFAC) said that Mehmedagic used a state telecommunications’ company for the benefit of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), which is one of the biggest political parties in Bosnia. The OFAC also said there was credible information that Mehmedagic cooperated with criminal networks to make a profit for himself and his political party.
Belarusian Rights Activist Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Over 2020 Election Protest
Alyaksandra Kasko, a Belarusian rights activist who was arrested in early February right after she returned from Poland, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges related to her protesting the official results of a widely disputed presidential election in 2020 that handed strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory. Kasko, 30, was sentenced on December 19 by a court in the western city of Hrodna. The charges include inciting hatred, organizing an extremist group, assisting in extremist activities, spreading lies about authoritarian ruler Lukashenka, and contempt of court. Kasko joined widespread opposition protests against the official result of the 2020 vote that handed victory to Lukashenka. She has been declared a political prisoner by rights organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Afghan Journalist Released Amid Criticism Over Increasing Taliban Intimidation
An Afghan journalist detained by the Taliban’s intelligence service has been released amid increasing concerns over mounting Taliban harassment of Afghan journalists.
The Taliban detained Ruhollah Sangar, a correspondent for the independent Tolo TV, on December 17 while he was reporting from Charikar, the capital of the northern Parwan Province.
The Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence released Sangar on December 19 in Charikar, prompting the Afghanistan Journalist Center (AFJC), a local media watchdog, to welcome his release, noting in a statement that his arrest "violated the country's media law."
The AFCJ said that Afghan law requires authorities to help journalists who should be able to carry out their activities without “restrictions or threats.”
On December 12, the Taliban handed down a one-year sentence to journalist Sultan Ali Jawadi in the central province of Daikundi.
He headed the local broadcaster Nasim Radio and was convicted for "propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "espionage for foreign countries" by rebroadcasting the programs of banned international media.
The Taliban has also been holding journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi in the southern Kandahar Province since December 4. He works for independent Afghan broadcaster Tamadon TV.
AFJC has documented an alarming rise in the harassment of journalists in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since March. It has documented 75 incidents of journalists being detained or threatened. Some 33 journalists were arrested during this period, while various branches of the Taliban government threatened another 42.
“The majority of these arrests were carried out by the intelligence department,” the organization said.
The Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) also expressed concern over the rising Taliban intimidation of journalists.
“During the past few days, the Afghan media has seen a rise in coercive behavior towards journalists in different parts of the country,” a December 18 statement by the group said. “This situation has caused serious concerns."
Abdul Qayyum Wiar, the head of local NGO the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, said the Taliban should ratify the country’s media law to fill the legal vacuum as soon as possible. The Taliban suspended many laws that the previous pro-Western Afghan government had implemented.
"We need a law to determine the responsibilities and duties of both [the journalists and the government]; we will not be able to achieve anything from discussions and demands," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban promised to allow freedom of the press, but instead it has tortured and arrested dozens of journalists.
It has also shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Hundreds of media outlets have also closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Kazakh Opposition Activist Sentenced To Six Years For Affiliation With Banned Movement
A court in Astana sentenced Kazakh opposition activist Asqar Sembai to six years in prison on December 19 for participating in the activities of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) opposition movement. Prosecutors had sought seven years in prison for the activist. Sembai was arrested in May after he took part in rallies organized by DVK's self-exiled leader, former banker and government critic Mukhtar Ablyazov. Last month, a court in Astana sentenced the chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, to seven years in prison for his links with DVK. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Support Group For Russian Segment Of Wikipedia Announces Its Dissolution
Wikimedia.ru -- the nonprofit organization that supports the Russian segment of Wikipedia, announced its dissolution on December 19, after its director Stanislav Kozlovsky was forced to resign from his job at the Moscow State University (MGU) due to Russian officials' plans to label him a "foreign agent." Kozlovsky said he decided to shut down the society to prevent potential problems for his colleagues. According to Kozlovsky, MGU's administration told him to quit his job or be fired, saying he would be officially added to the foreign agents’ registry later in the week. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Court In Russia's Far East Releases Jehovah's Witness Imprisoned On Extremism Charges
A court in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region has replaced a four-year prison term with a one-year suspended sentence for 71-year-old Jehovah's Witness Vladimir Balabkin after changing his indictment from organizing an extremist group's activities to taking part in such activities. Balabkin, who has been diagnosed with cancer, left the courtroom a free man on December 19. On the same day, another court in the nearby Primorye region sent the case of another Jehovah’s Witness, Dmitry Barmakin, for retrial. He had been sentenced to eight years in April on extremism charges. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated them as an extremist organization. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Life Sentence of Former Iranian Official Upheld By Swedish Court
A Swedish Appeals Court on December 19 upheld the life sentence of Hamid Noury, a former assistant prosecutor at Gohardasht Prison in Iran, convicted last year for his role in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
The executions had been ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder and leader of the Islamic republic at the time.
The landmark trial lasted for nine months in Sweden and involved extensive testimonies from over 60 plaintiffs, witnesses, and experts in Islamic jurisprudence and international law.
In a statement, 452 civil and political activists highlighted the ruling as a major victory for the justice movement in Iran.
Activists expressed hope that Noury's conviction is a step toward bringing every perpetrator of human rights violations in Iran to justice, both domestically and internationally.
Khomeini's order, or fatwa, initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a militant leftist group that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain, but it eventually included all left-wing opponents of the theocratic regime.
The MKO killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013 the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support it in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed.
The rights watchdog Amnesty International has estimated that 4,500 people were executed, while the MKO places the number at around 30,000. Many of the victims were buried in secret.
Noury's verdict was issued amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Sweden. The fate of at least two Swedish citizens imprisoned in Iran, Ahmadreza Djalali and Johan Floderus, remains a point of contention.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Ex-President's Nephew Denied Early Release
OSKEMEN, Kazakhstan -- A court in the northeastern city of Oskemen on December 19 rejected a request for the early release of a nephew of Kazakhstan's former strongman president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who was handed a six-year prison term on fraud and embezzlement charges last year.
In September 2022, a court in the Kazakh capital, Astana, also stripped Qairat Satybaldy of the rank of major general and of his membership in the National Security Committee. He was also barred from occupying state posts for 10 years.
The 53-year-old Satybaldy, once an extremely powerful person, pleaded guilty to all charges at the time.
Satybaldy was arrested in March 2022 while trying to board a plane to Turkey. The probe launched against him was one of a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Satybaldy's former wife, Gulmira, was also arrested in March 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison in May 2023 on charges of abduction and aiding a crime. In June, another court added one more year to her sentence after convicting her of embezzlement and the illegal takeover of a private business.
In April, a court in Astana handed the former chief of the National Security Committee, Karim Masimov, known as a longtime close ally of Nazarbaev, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
After unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and his allies, many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over an abrupt fuel-price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption and widespread abuse.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed over power to his then-ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that President Toqaev invited into the country, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Iranian Nobel Laureate Boycotts Latest Trial
Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has refused to attend a court hearing in a trial against her, calling the revolutionary tribunal "a slaughterhouse."
"The Revolutionary Court is a slaughterhouse for the youth of this land, and I will not set foot in this slaughterhouse. I do not acknowledge the authority or credibility of judges affiliated with security institutions and show trials," Mohammadi said in a statement on her Instagram account published by her family, who accepted the 2023 prize in Oslo on her behalf on December 10.
The hearing, the first since she was awarded the Nobel Prize, was reportedly set to address her recent activities in prison, and had been scheduled at Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran.
Mohammadi, who has been in and out of prison for the better part of the last 20 years, began serving her current 10-year sentence on various charges in November 2021.
Her family said this will be the third trial that the 51-year-old activist for women's rights has faced related to her activities in prison.
The accusations for which Mohammadi was summoned to court were not immediately known. Even from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, she has continued her political activism against Iran's strict dress code for women and against its ruling theocracy.
She has refused to wear a mandatory hijab during her transfers from Evin Prison to hospital and back on at least three occasions.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic regime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazan Activists Who Protested Crackdown On Journalists, Including RFE/RL's Kurmasheva, Face Charges
KAZAN, Russia -- Activists who earlier this month protested Moscow's crackdown on independent journalists, including Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who has been held in Russian custody since October 18, have been charged with violating public gatherings regulations.
Darina Luntsova, who organized the December 10 rally in Kazan, capital of the Tatarstan region, was on December 18 summoned to the police, where investigators officially charged her with "administrative misdemeanor."
Activist Iskander Yasaveyev, who during the rally held a placard reading "Alsu Kurmasheva is a journalist, not a criminal" was also charged. If found guilty, the activists may face fines or weeks in jail.
On December 18, the European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, reiterated Brussels' previous calls urging Russia to "immediately release" Kurmasheva.
Kurmasheva -- a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia in May for a family emergency.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
On October 11, a court in Kazan fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($110) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said at the time that Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."
It gave no further details.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called "foreign agent" law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
On December 12, Tatar-Inform news agency in Tatarstan and the Baza Telegram channel, both linked to the government, said Kurmasheva is now accused of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of war-time censorship.
Russia's leading human rights group, Memorial, recognized Kurmasheva as a political prisoner.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in March for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.
EU Election Monitor Slams Alleged Irregularities In Serbian Vote, Calls For Full Probe
A European Union election observer has condemned alleged irregularities in Serbian elections this weekend and called for a probe as the opposition accused the ruling populist party of committing voter fraud to secure its victory.
“We witnessed cases of organized bringing of voters from Republika Srpska and voters’ intimidation,” said Viola von Cramon, a member of the observation mission of the European Parliament for the snap parliamentary and local elections that Serbia held on December 17.
“We absolutely expected higher democratic standards from an EU candidate country, which negotiates EU membership,” von Cramon said on a social media post on December 19.
She called for an “international oversight and full investigation” into the allegations of irregularities in the Serbian vote both by international observers and the Serbian opposition.
EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Oliver Varhely urged Serbia to significantly improve its electoral process.
"We conclude with concern that the electoral process requires tangible improvement and further reform, as the proper functioning of Serbia's democratic institutions is at the core of Serbia's EU accession process," they said in a joint statement on December 19.
Early results showed that President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) had won in both ballots. But the opposition Serbia Against Violence alliance claimed that they were robbed of a win in the capital, Belgrade.
The alliance claims that some 40,000 people were bused in from neighboring Bosnia to vote in Belgrade and tilt the outcome in favor of the ruling party.
Opposition leaders said they will not recognize the result in Belgrade, and demanded that the vote be annulled and held again.
Washington has urged Serbia to work with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission to address "unjust conditions" surrounding the electoral process, a U.S. State Department spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying.
The International Election Observation Mission, which included representatives from the OSCE, reported irregularities, saying on December 18 that the election day was marred by “isolated instances of violence, procedural irregularities, and frequent allegations of organizing and busing of voters to support the ruling party in local elections."
The German Foreign Ministry noted other irregularities reported by the OSCE, including abuse of public funds, intimidation of voters, and cases of vote-buying," and said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the activities are “unacceptable for a country with EU candidate status.”
Serbia became a candidate for EU membership under Vucic, but the opposition accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to democratic shortcomings in return for stability in the Balkan region.
The ruling party dismissed the criticism of the elections, saying they were free and fair.
That was not enough to calm tensions as demonstrators gathered again in front of the state election commission headquarters in Belgrade to demand the annulment of the election results in the capital. They threw papers printed to look like ballots with the word forgery written across them and pelted the building with eggs.
Skirmishes erupted the day before when several thousand people rallied in front of the headquarters to protest alleged fraud.
Marinika Tepic and Miroslav Aleksic, two leaders of the Serbia Against Violence alliance have announced a hunger strike in protest at what they say was electoral fraud.
Vucic, in power since 2012, has dismissed criticism by opponents that his government has curbed democratic freedoms and failed to combat rampant corruption and organized crime.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Russia's Ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party Nominates Leader For President
Russia's ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party on December 19 proposed its leader, lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for March 17. Last week, a journalist from the western Tver region, Yekaterina Duntsova, announced her intention to take part in the election. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has run the country as a prime minister or president since 1999, announced his intention to seek another term as an independent candidate earlier in December. He is expected to win easily. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Offices Of Publishing House Linked To Popular Writer Akunin Searched
The Moscow-based Zakharov Publishing House, which has published books by writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin since the 1990s, said on December 19 that police had searched its offices.
The state's TASS news agency quoted a source in law enforcement as saying that the search was linked to an unspecified probe launched against Akunin.
The day before, Interfax news agency reported that an investigation on a charge of discrediting the Russian military was launched against the writer, who was added to the government's list of terrorists and extremists the same day.
Director Irina Bogat said the search was conducted most likely because her publishing house had not withdrawn Akunin's books from sales, unlike other publishing houses.
Last week, one of Russia's largest book publishers, AST, and the country's biggest bookstore chain, Chitai-Gorod-Bukvoyed, announced that they had dropped Akunin and Dmitry Bykov, another popular writer, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
Novy Mir (New World) literary magazine removed Akunin's two plays from its website recently.
In October, all Russian theaters staging plays based on Akunin's works removed his name from posters. Also, the Moscow House of Books was forced to remove Akunin's books from visible places at its exhibitions.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine last year. On February 24, 2022, immediately after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch has started" in Russia.
"To the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end, common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
Akunin left Russia in 2014, and currently resides in London.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Uzbek District Official Reportedly Detained On Corruption Charges
Uzbek media reported on December 19 that the governor of the Tashkent region's Bekobod district, Shuhrat Mirzaev, was detained amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign. According to the reports, Mirzaev is suspected of misappropriating funds. Mirzaev was appointed to the post in early August. The reports of his arrest come a day after former Agriculture Minister Aziz Voitov was reportedly detained for alleged economic crimes. A source close to law enforcement confirmed Voitov's detention to RFE/RL. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Uzbek Blogger Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison On Fraud Charge
Tashkent-based human rights activist Abdurahmon Tashanov said on December 18 that a court in the eastern Uzbek region of Andijon sentenced blogger Otabek Ahliddinov to seven years and one month in prison on charges of financial fraud. The court found Ahliddinov, a physician in a local hospital known for his blogs criticizing the Central Asian state's government, guilty of embezzling 200 million soms ($16,000). It is not clear how Ahliddinov pleaded. Several bloggers known for being critical of the government have been handed lengthy sentences on fraud charges in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Border-Deal Activists On Trial Reject Accusation Of Collusion With Foreign Diplomat
BISHKEK -- Two dozen Kyrgyz politicians, journalists, and activists on trial over protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal have rejected President Sadyr Japarov's allegation that an organizer of the protests "received money from the ambassador" of an unnamed country.
The activists said in a December 19 statement on Facebook that they demanded evidence proving that a foreign state or a foreign citizen was in any way involved in organizing their protests, adding that such evidence cannot be found, since there was no foreign involvement whatsoever in their protest.
"Your statement affects not just us, it is also an accusation against a nation that has diplomatic ties with Kyrgyzstan. Although you did not name the nation that you allege was involved in our protests, the accusation needs to be thoroughly assessed in political and legal terms. Your statement is about the interference of a foreign nation into our country's internal affairs, a violation of our sovereignty, or, in other words, it is about sabotage actions carried out on the territory of Kyrgyzstan," the activists' statement says.
The statement comes three days after Japarov's speech at the second gathering of a controversial new government body called the People's Congress (Eldik Kurultai), at which he justified the court's decision to hold the activists' trial behind closed doors, saying a foreign diplomat financed the protest and the disclosure could "break" the Kyrgyz relationship with that state.
The 27 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee who went on trial behind closed doors on June 22 were arrested in October 2022 after they protested a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-demarcation deal that saw Kyrgyzstan in November 2022 hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Sixteen of them were later transferred to house arrest.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals were later charged with plotting a violent seizure of power.
Several of them launched hunger strikes to protest their arrest while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding the release of the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee members since their arrest.
Human rights organizations have also demanded the government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water in the reservoir.
Kyrgyz Bill On Amending National Flag Advances Despite Protests
Kyrgyz lawmakers on December 19 approved in the second reading a bill amending the national flag. The bill, approved in its first reading last month, says the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field of the current flag give the impression of a sunflower. But the Kyrgyz word for sunflower, "kunkarama," has a second meaning: "dependent." The bill would allow the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like a sun, the lawmakers said. Several rallies protesting the change have been held in the Central Asian country since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Expresses Confidence About Continuation Of Promised U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes additional military aid from the United States to fend off Russia’s full-scale invasion will arrive soon despite indications that a massive spending bill for Ukraine won’t pass the U.S. Congress by the end of the year.
Zelenskiy announced on December 19 at a year-end news conference in Kyiv that an unspecified number of U.S.-provided air defense systems are on the way and said European allies also continue to provide help, but he stressed that Ukraine needs immediate assistance to continue the fight.
"We need help from the United States right now. We need assistance from the European Union," Zelenskiy said. "I am happy that our partners listened to us and heard us. I think the assistance will come to Ukraine very soon."
Citing the expected delivery of national advanced antiaircraft missile systems (NASAMS), Zelenskiy said he is sure that the United States will provide everything promised because Washington understands that all its financial support goes toward Ukraine's need to stand against the invasion.
"I am sure that the United States will not betray us and we will get everything that was promised," he said, adding that Ukraine has established "special ties" with its partners in Europe -- both in the EU and other European nations -- and they "continue to support us" with funding and military aid.
The news conference came as the White House said it planned more military aid this month, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a $4.3 billion capital increase to boost funding for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy can count on at least one additional package of U.S. military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year, but the larger package of $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and border security has stalled in Congress as President Joe Biden tries to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid in the form of an emergency funding request.
Zelenskiy's news conference came after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at a meeting with top military leaders that Moscow's troops were "holding the initiative" in Ukraine.
"We are effectively doing what we think is needed, doing what we want," Putin said. "Where our commanders consider it necessary to stick to active defenses they are doing so, and we are improving our positions where it's needed.”
The Russian leader praised Russia's troops for beating back Ukrainian attacks during a counteroffensive launched in June, saying Kyiv had "wasted its reserves while trying to show at least some results of its so-called counteroffensive to its masters.”
Zelenskiy used the news conference to thank the Ukrainian armed forces and the country's partners and supporters for their contributions but said nobody knows when the war will end.
He said the topic of mobilization was "very sensitive," adding that he asked for more information after the military wanted 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized.
He has not yet seen any information about demobilization, he said, saying the focus should be on giving troops who have been fighting a break.
Zelenskiy's news conference came as his once sky-high approval rating among Ukrainians dropped significantly amid reports of differences with the Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, and a perceived lack of progress on the battlefield.
He praised the Ukrainian military's efforts, saying it scored "a big victory" on the Black Sea with successful strikes on Russian warships and the securing of maritime trading routes.
"Everyone can appreciate that the Russian fleet was deprived of their almost total dominance in the Ukrainian Black Sea," Zelenskiy said, adding that Moscow had tried to impose controls on Ukraine's exports.
On the question of possible changes in the government, Zelenskiy said he would be "unable to work" if he got rid of the team of six or seven people around him. He acknowledged that there are some lawmakers who "do not focus on society's interests" but said the majority of them "work professionally."
Speaking specifically about Zaluzhniy, he said he has his own duties as commander in chief and he plans to work with him but said he expects concrete results on the battlefield.
He declined to further discuss the relationship, saying, “Why should we help enemies by talking about it?”
Zelenskiy, however, was willing to speak about proposals to increase Ukraine's own arms production, saying the country will produce 1 million drones next year.
Since the start of the war, drone production in Ukraine has shot up as their role on the battlefield increases for both sides.
With reporting by Reuters. AP, and AFP
