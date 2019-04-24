Putin Signs Decree Easing Russian Citizenship Procedure For People In Separatist-Held Parts Of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying the procedure for people living in parts of eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists to obtain Russian citizenship.



The decree, which is likely to be criticized by Ukraine and Western govenments, was published on the Kremlin website on April 24.



It comes three days after Ukraine elected a new president, opening the door to potential changes in a relationship severely damaged for the past five years by Russia's seizure of Crimea and support for the forces who hold parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

With reporting by RBK and TASS