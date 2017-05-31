Putin, Trump Blame U.S. Democrats For 'Fake News' On Russian Meddling

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on May 30 both dismissed allegations of Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential campaign as "fiction" or "fake news" created by Democrats to explain their defeat in the election.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Putin strongly denied allegations of Russia's involvement in the hacking of Democratic National Committee e-mails that were leaked last year and proved embarrassing for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The allegations arose because of the "desire of those who lost the U.S. elections to improve their standing," Putin said.

"They want to explain to themselves and prove to others that they had nothing to do with it, their policy was right, they have done everything well, but someone from the outside cheated them," he said. "It's not so. They simply lost, and they must acknowledge it."

Putin said that U.S. Democrats created this "fiction" about Russia because they "hate to acknowledge that they indeed lost because the person who won was closer to the people and had a better understanding of what people wanted."

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed similar sentiments, writing on Twitter that Russian officials "must be laughing at the U.S. and how a lame excuse for why the Democrats lost the election has taken over the Fake News."

Trump often refers to independent media reports as "fake news." But most media reports have focused on the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies published in January that Moscow tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election by hacking Democratic e-mails.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate those allegations and whether Trump's campaign associates may have colluded with Russia during the campaign and afterwards.

For Putin, Russia's hopes for a new era of better relations under Trump have been shattered by the FBI and congressional investigations of Trump-Russia ties which have proliferated in Washington.

In the Le Figaro interview, Putin said the accusations of meddling leveled at Russia have destabilized international affairs.

He argued that trying to influence the U.S. vote would make no sense for Moscow, because in the end, even a strong president cannot overcome the bias against Russia in the Washington power structure.

"Russia has never engaged in that, we don't need it and it makes no sense to do it," he said. "Presidents come and go, but policies don't change. You know why? Because the power of bureaucracy is very strong."

Putin suggested that Trump's own strong desire to improve ties with Russia during the campaign was overwhelmed after he took office by the Washington bureaucracy's refusal to give up its longstanding antagonism towards Russia.

"This is what happens with every administration. Changing things is not easy, and I say this without any irony. It is not that someone does not want to, but because it is a hard thing to do," he said.

The Russian leader added that he agrees with a statement Trump made during the campaign that anyone could have been behind the hacking of the Democratic e-mails, not just Russia.

"Maybe someone lying in his bed invented something or maybe someone deliberately inserted a USB with a Russian citizen's signature," Putin said. "Anything can be done in this virtual world."

Trump asserted during a September presidential debate that "It could be Russia, but it could be China, could also be lots of other people. It could be someone sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."

Putin said he believes Washington's current obsession with investigating Trump-Russia ties will eventually fade, enabling relations to get better.

"It will pass, everything passes, and this will pass as well," he said. "I am cautiously optimistic, and I think that we can and should be able to reach agreements on key issues," he said.

With reporting by Le Figaro, AP, TASS, and Interfax

