Putin Holds World War II Victory Parade Ahead Of Reform Vote

Russia is holding a postponed Victory Day military parade in Moscow on June 24 as President Vladimir Putin seeks to instill patriotism ahead of a referendum that could pave the way for his extended rule.

The parade marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II and is traditionally held on May 9.

Putin reluctantly postponed the massive parade to June 24 because coronavirus cases ballooned in the country. The date coincides with the 75th anniversary of the first Soviet Victory Day parade in 1945.

For Putin the event is particularly significant this year as it falls ahead of a July 1 national vote on controversial amendments to the constitution that would open the door for the Russian leader staying in power until 2036. The vote had been scheduled for April 22 but was postponed because the pandemic.

Since coming to power two decades ago, either as president or prime minister Putin has sought to restore symbols of the Soviet and Russian past to boost patriotism.

On June 14, a new Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces was consecrated outside Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the “Great Patriotic War,” during which more than 20 million Soviet soldiers and citizens perished.

But the spectacle of military might in Moscow’s Red Square – involving some 13,000 troops from 13 countries, more than 200 military vehicles, and 75 aircraft – is overshadowed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has reported 600,000 coronavirus infections, giving it the third-highest number in the world. Deaths stand at more than 8,000, but real numbers are believed to be much higher.

Russia began lifting mass coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, but new cases remain stubbornly high at above 7,000 a day.

Preparations for the parade have taken into consideration risks from the virus.

The Kremlin will limit access to Putin in Red Square. The president has spent much of the pandemic conducting affairs of the state remotely from his residence outside Moscow.

Russian World War II veterans scheduled to watch the parade have been placed under quarantine and will be spaced from each other. Similarly, soldiers participating in the parade have been quarantined during rehearsals and tested.

Everyone attending has also been tested for the coronavirus.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has urged spectators to stay at home and watch the parade on television. Meanwhile, several cities that would normally hold smaller parades have canceled them or are going forward without crowds.

Many foreign leaders are also staying away. The presidents of France, the Czech Republic, Croatia, and China said earlier that they planned to attend the parade on May 9, but after it was moved to June 24, they canceled their plans to travel to Moscow.

The president of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will be present.

The de facto leaders of Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which Russia recognizes as independent states, will also be in attendance. The Bosnian Serb member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency, Milorad Dodik, is also expected to attend.

