Putin Visits Damascus For Talks With Syrian President Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Syria on January 7 for a visit with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and consultations with Russian military officials in Damascus.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow that Putin traveled in a vehicle on the streets of the Syrian capital from Damascus International Airport to the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces group in the country.



Peskov said Putin was met by Assad at the headquarters building.



"The leaders heard military reports on development in various regions of the country," Peskov said.

Syrian state media reported that Putin and Assad also watched a Russian military parade together.



It was Putin's first visit to Damascus and only his second visit to Syria since Russia began offering military support to Syrian government forces in its long-running conflict.



The Russian president's last trip to Syria was a visit to the Russian military base of Hmeimim, in the coastal city of Latakia, in 2017.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS