Putin Visits Kyrgyzstan To Discuss Russian Military Presence

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived for a one-day visit to Kyrgyzstan where he was expected to discuss Moscow's military presence in the Central Asian country. Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov welcomed Putin at the presidential residence in Bishkek where they greeted troops on March 28. The leaders said they would seek to develop bilateral relations as "reliable allies" and "strategic partners." Russia established an air base in the northern Kyrgyz town of Kant in 2003. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last month that Moscow was amenable to the idea of opening a second military base in Kyrgyzstan.