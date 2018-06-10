Putin Warns U.S. Withdrawal From Iranian Deal Could 'Destabilize' Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the withdrawal of the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal, saying the decision could “destabilize” the MIddle East.

Putin said during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Qingdao, China, on June 10 that members of the bloc -- which includes China, Russia, four ex-Soviet Central Asian nations, India, and Pakistan -- are concerned over the move, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

Putin added that the Kremlin will continue to honor its obligations under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"Russia calls for strict and consistent implementation of this plan," Putin said.

"For our part, we will continue to implement our obligations," he added.

The nuclear deal was designed to set strict limits on Iran's uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

The other signatories to the accord -- Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany -- have said they remain committed to the deal so long as Iran is honoring the agreement.

Addressing the summit, Iranian President Hassan Rohani, whose country has observer status in the group, said Iran is looking toward other signatories in the deal to provide guarantees that they will honor the accord.

