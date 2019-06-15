Putin, Xi, Rohani Attend CICA Summit In Tajikistan

A summit of a 27-member regional grouping called the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) opened on June 15 in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Hassan Rohani, and other leaders of member countries including Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. are attending the summit. Observers at the Dushanbe summit include the United States, Ukraine, Belarus, Japan, the United Nations, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).