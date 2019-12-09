Putin, Zelenskiy Meet In Bid To Bring Peace To Eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, met in Paris for long-awaited talks on resolving the military conflict in eastern Ukraine. After a series of bilateral meetings at the Elysee Palace on December 9, Putin and Zelenskiy were due to hold talks in a four-way group with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Ahead of those discussions, the Russian and Ukrainian leaders entered the room with no smiles and they did not shake hands. The four-way talks in the so-called Normandy Format is the first time the heads of Ukraine and Russia have met since 2016. It's the first meeting ever between Zelenskiy, who was elected in April, and Putin.