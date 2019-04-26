Putin Says Russia Will Host Summit In August With Presidents Of Iran, Azerbaijan

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Hassan Rohani at a summit in Russia during August.



Putin made the announcement to journalists in Beijing on April 26 after meeting with Aliyev on the sidelines of China’s so-called Belt and Road forum – an initiative aimed at building trade and transportation infrastructure that links China with South and Central Asia, Europe, and Africa.



"We agreed to hold another Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian summit in Russia in August," Putin said.



Putin last met together with Aliyev and Rohani at a summit in Tehran in November 2017.



At that gathering, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Putin that Tehran and Moscow must increase their cooperation in order to isolate the United States and help stabilize the Middle East.



Iran and Russia are the main allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



Rohani echoed Khamenei's remarks at the time of the 2017 summit in Tehran, saying Iran and Russia together could tackle "regional terrorism" --* a reference to Sunni Muslim armed extremists who are hostile to Iran and Assad’s government.



Russian oil producer Rosneft and the National Iranian Oil Company also outlined a deal during the 2017 summit in Tehran for working together on "strategic" projects in Iran worth a total of $30 billion.

Based on reporting by Tass, Interfax, and Reuters