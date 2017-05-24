Qatar Says Hackers Put Fake Story About U.S., Iran On Official Website

Qatar says hackers broke into the website of its state-run news agency and published a fake story quoting the country's ruling emir.

The fake article appeared on the website of the Qatar News Agency early on May 24 and claimed that the small Persian Gulf nation had withdrawn its ambassadors from Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates because of "tension" with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fake article also quoted Qatar emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani as saying Iran is an "Islamic power" and Qatar's relations with Israel are "good."

Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed Al Thani, the director of the Qatar's government communications office, said an investigation is under way and asked the media not to publish the false statements, which had been picked up by some broadcasters earlier in the region.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

