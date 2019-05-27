Qatar Says Saudi Arabia Invites It To Regional Summit, Despite Boycott

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says its ruling emir has received an invitation from the king of Saudi Arabia to attend an emergency summit in Mecca later this week.



The letter marks the highest-level, publicly known contact between the two nations since Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates began boycotting Qatar in June 2017.



Qatar's Foreign Ministry said late on May 26 that the letter from King Salman to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani requested Doha's presence at a summit focusing on the alleged sabotage of ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and a drone attack by Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels on a Saudi oil pipeline.



The attacks come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.



Qatar's Foreign Ministry did not say whether it would send a delegation to attend the summit.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters