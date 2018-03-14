Rahmon, Nazarbaev Discuss Bilateral Ties On Eve Of Central Asian Leaders' Summit

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has discussed bilateral ties with counterpart Nursultan Nazarbaev in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

Several documents signed after the talks on March 14 include an agreement allowing Tajiks to stay in Kazakhstan and Kazakhs to stay in Tajikistan for up to 30 days without registration and up to 90 days with registration.

An agreement was also signed allowing Kazakh citizens condemned in Tajikistan and Tajik citizens condemned in Kazakhstan to serve their prison sentences in their home countries.

Nazarbaev said after the talks that there was "no unresolved issue between our countries," and called Tajikistan "Kazakhstan's most important strategic partner."

"The past 25 years [of Kazakh-Tajik ties] have been a history of friendship and support," Nazarbaev said.



"Kazakhstan has an important place in Tajikistan's foreign policy and its development," Rahmon said.

The talks were held a day before a summit of Central Asian nations in Astana.

The summit will also be attended by Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev.

Turkmenistan will be represented by parliament speaker Akja Nurberdyeva.

The summit will be the first such gathering of Central Asian leaders in almost a decade.

Based on reporting by KazTAG and Tengrinews