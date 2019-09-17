Officials say a blast close to an election rally attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on September 17 killed 24 people and injured 31 others, but an aide said that Ghani was unhurt.



Ghani had been due to address the rally in Charikar, the capital of Parwan Province, north of Kabul, when the suspected militant attack occurred.



Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital, said that women and children are among the casualties and most of the victims appear to be civilians.



"Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," Sangin said.



A local government official said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.



"The president is unharmed," Ghani's aide said.



There was no claim of responsibility from any militant group after the blast.



In a separate incident, an explosion killed at least three people in the center of the capital, Kabul, police said.



Taliban militants have threatened to step up attacks to discourage people from voting in the September 28 presidential election, when Ghani will bid for a second five-year term.



Security at rallies across the country has been tight following threats by the Taliban to attack meetings and polling stations.



Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban meant to reach a deal on the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops collapsed last week. The talks did not include the Afghan government.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa