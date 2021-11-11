Protesters Rally In Tbilisi Following Release Of Saakashvili Prison Hospital Video

Hundreds of supporters of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili held a rally in Tbilisi on November 11, demanding his transfer to a civilian clinic following the release of a video showing Saakashvili's November 8 transfer to a prison infirmary. The video has provoked outrage from opposition politicians and human rights activists. The Georgian Special Penitentiary Service says the footage "proves" that Saakashvili "disobeyed lawful orders and acted aggressively."