Ratko Mladic Awaits His Fate In UN War Crimes Court

A UN war crimes panel in The Hague is expected to deliver a verdict on November 22 against former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic. He faces 11 charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity during the 1992-95 Bosnian war, including the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica. He faces life in prison if found guilty. The man accused of orchestrating the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II was often defiant during his trial, and Mladic has denied all of the charges against him. (AP, AFP, Reuters)