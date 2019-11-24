Accessibility links

Rats Made With Love In Belarusian Ceramics Factory

A glimpse inside a Belarusian business that makes souvenir animals from clay.

1 A ceramic rat gets his snout dabbed with paint.
2 Long-nosed rodents taking shape under a potter’s fingers.
3 These scenes of ratty genesis were captured inside the Belkhudozhkeramika ceramics factory in the Minsk region. 
 
4 The factory is located in a small town north of Minsk.
5 The entrance of the business, which opened its doors to Belarusian photojournalist Natalia Fedosenko on November 21.
 
6 A vessel is shaped on a potter’s wheel inside the factory.
7 A worker carries clay pots that await firing in a kiln and a painter’s touch.
8 The Belkhudozhkeramika factory opened in 1940 to make simple consumer products, like plates and mugs, from a deposit of high-quality clay in eastern Belarus.
9 More recently, the factory has focused on high-end decorative pottery.
11 After the clay is molded and dried, the rats are fired in a roaring kiln that heats up to more than 720 degrees Celsius.
12 The factory makes numerous other animal souvenirs.
13 But during photographer Fedosenko’s visit, this rat pack stole the show.

