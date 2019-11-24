Accessibility links
Breaking News
Photo Galleries
Rats Made With Love In Belarusian Ceramics Factory
November 24, 2019 01:27 GMT
A glimpse inside a Belarusian business that makes souvenir animals from clay.
1
A ceramic rat gets his snout dabbed with paint.
2
Long-nosed rodents taking shape under a potter’s fingers.
3
These scenes of ratty genesis were captured inside the
Belkhudozhkeramika ceramics factory
in the Minsk region.
4
The factory is located in a small town north of Minsk.
5
The entrance of the business, which opened its doors to Belarusian photojournalist Natalia Fedosenko on November 21.
6
A vessel is shaped on a potter’s wheel inside the factory.
7
A worker carries clay pots that await firing in a kiln and a painter’s touch.
8
The Belkhudozhkeramika factory opened in 1940 to make simple consumer products, like plates and mugs, from a deposit of high-quality clay in eastern Belarus.
9
More recently, the factory has focused on high-end decorative pottery.
10
11
After the clay is molded and dried, the rats are fired in a roaring kiln that heats up to more than 720 degrees Celsius.
12
The factory makes numerous
other animal souvenirs
.
13
But during photographer Fedosenko’s visit, this rat pack stole the show.
Rats Made With Love In Belarusian Ceramics Factory
