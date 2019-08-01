Rebels, Militants Kill Dozens In Yemen's Aden; Saudi Arabia Blames Iran

Iran-backed Huthi rebels say they launched missile and drone attacks on a military parade in Yemen's southern port of Aden, the headquarters of the Saudi-backed government, that killed more than 30 people.



In separate tweets, Yemeni Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and Saudi Arabia's envoy to Yemen accused Tehran of being behind the August 1 attack claimed by the Huthis, and an explosion at a police station in Aden, the headquarters of the Saudi-backed government, that security sources said involved a car bomb.



The attack on the parade killed at least 32 people, including a commander, according to medical and security sources.



Al Masirah TV, the Huthis' official channel, said the rebels launched a medium-range ballistic missile and used an armed drone at the parade.



No one has claimed responsibility for the car-bomb attack, which Doctors Without Borders said killed 10 people. Car-bombings in Yemen have been carried out in the past by the militant Islamist group Al-Qaeda.



Shi'ite Muslim Iran denies having any involvement in Yemen, where the Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by Shi'ite Huthis in late 2014.



The Huthis, who deny being a puppet of Iran and say they launched a revolution against corruption, hold Sanaa and most of the biggest urban centers of Yemen.



The Western-backed coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has come under international pressure to end the war that has killed tens of thousands.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa