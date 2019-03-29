U.S. Attorney General: Redacted Mueller Report To Be Released By Mid-April

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is to be released by mid-April, Attorney General Bill Barr said on March 29.



Barr, in a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate judiciary committees, said he was in the process of redacting sensitive material from the nearly 400-page report.



"Our progress is such that I anticipate that we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner," Barr said.



Mueller officially closed his investigation when he submitted the report on March 22.

Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress two days later, detailing Mueller's "principal conclusions."

The special counsel did not find that the Trump presidential campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia to win the election, Barr wrote, and did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.



Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided on their own that Mueller's evidence was insufficient to establish that the president committed obstruction.



Barr said in his letter that some pieces of information must be redacted before the report is released, including secret grand jury information and intelligence sources that by law cannot be made public or might infringe on privacy.



At a rally on March 28 in Michigan, Trump celebrated the end of the investigation and what he called "lies and smears and slander."

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP