Majority Of Karabakh Armenians Leave Region Amid Fears Of Ethnic Cleansing

An exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh continued 10 days after a lightning military offensive that gave Azerbaijan complete control over its breakaway region, with thousands more people pouring over the border into Armenia proper.

Nazeli Baghdasarian, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, said that a total of 84,770 people had entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of 6 a.m. local time on September 29, amounting to more than two-thirds of the region's estimated 120,000 inhabitants.

Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" and warned that no Armenian will remain in the breakaway region in the following days.

"This is a direct act of ethnic cleansing that we warned the international community about," Pashinian told a government meeting on September 28, calling for concrete action by the international community.

WATCH: Armenian volunteers are doing what they can to provide relief to the tens of thousands of displaced people who have flooded into the country since Azerbaijan launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19.

"Statements condemning ethnic cleansing by various international players are important, but if they are not followed by concrete actions, these statements will be seen as creating moral statistics for history, so that in future different countries will have the opportunity to formally dissociate themselves from this crime, saying we have condemned it," said Pashinian.



Baku has denied accusations of ethnic cleansing and said that it wanted to "reintegrate" the enclave's ethnic Armenian population into Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on September 28 urged ethnic Armenians to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We call on Armenian residents not to leave their homes and become part of Azerbaijan's multiethnic society," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia, which used to be Armenia's main military backer but has been criticized by Yerevan for its peacekeepers' failure to prevent the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh, said fleeing Armenians had nothing to fear.

"It's difficult to say who is to blame [for the exodus]. There is no direct reason for such actions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an apparent rejection of Armenia's claims of ethnic cleansing.

WATCH: RFE/RL spoke with refugees in Armenia who said they left everything behind and hadn't eaten in days.

"People are nevertheless expressing a desire to leave.... Those who made such a decision should be provided with normal living conditions," Peskov added.

The U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to remain in their homes with respect for their rights and security, if they choose, and those who leave and return should be allowed safe passage overseen by a neutral, independent third party.

"We would expect that those Nagorno-Karabakh residents who depart for Armenia would be able to return freely to their homes once it is safe to do so," Ambassador Michael Carpenter told an OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna.

He also said Azerbaijan has a responsibility to protect civilians and to ensure the humane treatment of all, including those it suspects of being combatants.

Carpenter reiterated a call for an independent international mission to provide security in the region and called for unhindered access for international humanitarian organizations.

Carpenter noted that U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power announced a $11.5 million humanitarian aid package while visiting Armenia earlier this week. This is beyond the more than $23 million the United States has already provided in humanitarian assistance since 2020 in response to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, he said.

"The United States will continue to engage Azerbaijan and Armenia at the highest levels to find a lasting and sustainable peace agreement," Carpenter said.

On September 28, the de facto leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said the self-styled separatist entity will cease to exist as of January 1.

Samvel Shahramanian said the move was prompted by the situation created after Azerbaijan's taking complete control of the region. His decree mentioned a cease-fire agreement reached last week to end the fighting under which Baku pledged to permit the “free, voluntary, and unrestrained passage” of Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian residents, including "servicemen who have laid down arms."

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave within the internationally recognized border of Azerbaijan since the Soviet collapse.

The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.

That fighting ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers. Those peacekeepers did little, however, to prevent the advances by Azerbaijani forces.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters