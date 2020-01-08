Regulator: U.S. Airlines Banned From Flying Over Iraq, Iran After Missile Attack On U.S. Forces

All U.S.-registered carriers have been indefinitely banned from flying over Iraq, Iran, and the Gulf following rocket attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq on January 8.



The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice to airmen that prohibits “U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman,” it said in a statement.



"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."



The statement came just a few hours after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory targeting at least two Iraqi military bases housing U.S.-led coalition personnel, the Pentagon said on January 8.



The FAA said it issued the airspace ban "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations."



“All is well!” President Donald Trump tweeted after the missile attacks. “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning [January 8].”

