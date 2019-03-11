Report: Verdict Issued On U.S. Veteran Held In Iran

A verdict has been issued in the court case of a U.S. Navy veteran arrested in Iran last year on security and other charges, a prosecutor was quoted as saying.



A prosecutor in the northeastern city of Mashhad said on March 11 that Michael White faced unspecified "security charges," according to the semiofficial IRNA news agency.



The prosecutor, Gholamali Sadeqi, did not say what the ruling contained, but said the case had "both private and public plaintiffs."



White, 46, has been held since July and is the first known American to have been detained in Iran since Donald Trump became the U.S. president in January 2017.



His mother has said he had traveled to Iran to see an Iranian woman she described as his girlfriend.

At least five other U.S. citizens are being held in Iran, with whom the United States has not had diplomatic relations since 1980.



Ties deteriorated sharply last year when Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and began reimposing sanctions on Iranian’s economy that were eased under terms of the accord.

