French newspaper Le Figaro and Reuters have reported that Tehran has since the summer been incarcerating Roland Marchal, a senior researcher from Science-Po university.
Both news outlets reported the detention on October 16, a situation that could complicate French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.
French Foreign Ministry officials didn’t respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The French researcher is a colleague of dual French and Iranian citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who has been held in Iran since June.
Earlier this month Tehran said the 60-year-old anthropologist’s detention was an internal affair.
Le Figaro reported that it spoke to a person close to Marchal who said the researcher has been transferred to a standard prison and was seen by French diplomats.
Macron has been trying to defuse U.S.-Iranian tensions in a standoff over Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal from which U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew last year reimposing sanctions on the country’s oil and financial industries.
Reports: Iran Holding Second French Researcher
French newspaper Le Figaro and Reuters have reported that Tehran has since the summer been incarcerating Roland Marchal, a senior researcher from Science-Po university.