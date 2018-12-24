Rescue Workers Search For Indonesia Tsunami Survivors As Death Toll Rises

Rescue workers in Indonesia are searching for survivors of a tsunami likely triggered by a volcano as the death toll in the December 22 disaster rose to 281 people.



Experts on December 24 said the casualty totals, which also included more than 1,000 injured, were expected to rise.



"It is suspected that some victims are still trapped under wreckage and materials washed away by the tsunami,” disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his sympathy and ordered government agencies to respond quickly to the disaster.



At least 50 people were reported missing as crews battled heavy rains in the rescue efforts.



Hundreds of homes, hotels, and other buildings were washed away by the massive wave that hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java.



Nugroho added that more than 11,600 people were displaced by the tsunami, which many experts say may have been caused by undersea landslides triggered by eruptions of the Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.



"The military and police are searching the ruins to see if we can find more victims," said Dody Ruswandi, a senior disaster agency official.



The rescue effort is expected to last at least a week, officials said.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa